Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He Hopes He Wins

If you've been reading Twitchy recently, you know that Democrats have thrown in their lot with humble oyster farmer Graham Platner to be the next senator from Maine. “That’s my kind of man,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren back in April. Creepy far-left California congressional candidate Scott Wiener was compared to Sen. John Fetterman for being endorsed by Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who appeared on CNN last week and said that he found Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying."

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As we reported earlier on Monday, River Page wrote for The Free Press that Platner's "troubles" and "embarrassments" just made him more relatable to Maine voters.

In short, Democrats are willing to overlook anything Platner does or has done if it means they might gain a seat in the Senate. For further proof, here's David Klion, columnist for The Nation, who says that the "messier" Platner's campaign gets, the more he's rooting for him to win.

The messier Platner turns out to be, the more I hope he wins—not because I like or respect him more, but because Susan Collins, one of the most evil people in public life, deserves to be humiliated as much as possible. — David Klion (@DavidKlion) May 31, 2026

Susan Collins, the most unreliable Republican vote in the Senate, is "one of the most evil people in public life." But the rape apologist with the Nazi tattoo isn't.

You know what is really evil? People like you tossing around the word “evil” to describe people who you have political disagreements with, in your pathetic attempt to dehumanize them to explain why you are supporting a truly nasty piece of work like Platner. — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) June 1, 2026

Susan Collins is not evil. She’s just a republican. You people are such drama queens I can’t even. — ElisaNYJM (@CaffMomREDACTED) May 31, 2026

Susan Collins? Really dude? Get a fucking grip — Boo (@IzaBooboo) June 1, 2026

If you think Susan Collins is evil you need to have your head examined. Disagree with her policies all you want, but calling her evil is 8th grade girl level petulance. — John Bullen (@protagonist2012) May 31, 2026

Writes for Jewish media outlet



Supports a guy with a “messy” Nazi tattoo — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) June 1, 2026

You seem totally normal and not insane at all. — Mazer Rackham (@TheUndertowCM) May 31, 2026

She's a moderate squishy at best Republican.

This is why we will have to destroy your side. — ed branum (@edbranum) May 31, 2026

Next time they tell you Trump is a unique evil and thus justifies their rage, remind them that they also think Susan Collins is so evil, they have to support a nazi predator over her.



They don't mean anything they say. It's all just about power. https://t.co/j6A0VuzvCv — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 31, 2026

People who believe that Susan Collins is "one of the most evil people in public life" are not to be taken seriously. Just like people who claimed that Mitt Romney was going to put black people into chains. Attacking milquetoast politicians pushes discourse to the extremes. — NC Optimist (@NC_Optimist) May 31, 2026

Collins is such a milquetoast Republican that she's almost a Democrat. You, however, are the personification of evil. As are most Democrats. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) June 1, 2026

It is hilarious to me that you call the Republican most likely to side with the Democrats one of the most eveil people in public life, and think you scored some points otr something with that self-own. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) June 1, 2026

One of the most evil people in public life is Susan Collins are words never before uttered by another human. Congratulations. — metalhed64 (@vandenavon15003) May 31, 2026

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LOL at the idea that the most centrist, milquetoast, boring, inoffensive member of the Senate is the most evil — Petra Abercrombie (@PetraStPete) May 31, 2026

Collins is inoffensive to a fault. — Prof. Mark Youngkin 🟦 🇮🇱 (@mayoungkin) June 1, 2026

Got it. Collins is evil simply because she is a threat to Democrats. Your position could not be any clearer. — Jake H (@cavemanlwr) June 1, 2026

Susan Collins is one of the most evil people is one of the more insane things on X. Can’t believe you typed that, read it, and hit Post.



But it’s the perfect example of the left’s ever increasing vilification. Everyone is worse than the last person and all are worse than Hitler. — Corey (@CoreysName) June 1, 2026

Except for Platner, who's just "messy."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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