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Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He Hopes He Wins

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on June 01, 2026
AP Photo/Caleb Jones

If you've been reading Twitchy recently, you know that Democrats have thrown in their lot with humble oyster farmer Graham Platner to be the next senator from Maine. “That’s my kind of man,” said Sen. Elizabeth Warren back in April. Creepy far-left California congressional candidate Scott Wiener was compared to Sen. John Fetterman for being endorsed by Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who appeared on CNN last week and said that he found Platner's Nazi tattoo "personally disqualifying."

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As we reported earlier on Monday, River Page wrote for The Free Press that Platner's "troubles" and "embarrassments" just made him more relatable to Maine voters.

In short, Democrats are willing to overlook anything Platner does or has done if it means they might gain a seat in the Senate. For further proof, here's David Klion, columnist for The Nation, who says that the "messier" Platner's campaign gets, the more he's rooting for him to win.

Susan Collins, the most unreliable Republican vote in the Senate, is "one of the most evil people in public life." But the rape apologist with the Nazi tattoo isn't.

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Except for Platner, who's just "messy."

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE SUSAN COLLINS GRAHAM PLATNER

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