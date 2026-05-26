AOC's Former Chief of Staff 'Threatens' a Fellow Democrat for Refusing to Back a Nazi and LOL *POPCORN*

In a move that perfectly captures the modern left’s priorities, former Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign manager Saikat Chakrabarti is melting down because Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss dared to call out a Nazi tattoo on Graham Platner as personally disqualifying—and suggested voters might feel the same way.

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Instead of backing the party’s hand-picked candidate in a key swing-state race against Susan Collins, Auchincloss is now public enemy number one on the far left, with Chakrabarti demanding he get primaried in his safely blue district for the unforgivable sin of putting basic decency ahead of partisan loyalty.

It all started here:

In an interview with CNN on Monday, Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) says he finds Graham Platner's tattoo disqualifying and hopes Maine voters agree with him



Auchincloss: “I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with… pic.twitter.com/3TUjAEfOMP — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 26, 2026

Post continues:

Auchincloss: “I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

Seems like common sense from a Democrat, right? Welp, Democrat Saikat Chakrabarti from San Francisco was big mad at Auchincloss for refusing to support a Nazi, and pushed for the party to primary him.

We can't make this up.

Jake Auchincloss is essentially endorsing Susan Collins in Maine. Absolutely no excuse for a Democrat in the House to back a Republican for Senate in a crucial swing seat.



Auchincloss should be primaried. His primary election is September 1 in a safe, D+11 seat. https://t.co/YVTSyDhMQb — Saikat Chakrabarti for Congress (@saikatc) May 26, 2026

That this guy is associated at all with AOC says so much ... about her, and it ain't good.

God forbid someone has the most basic standards. — Coddled Affluent Professional (@feelsdesperate) May 26, 2026

So sorry this is happening to you. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) May 26, 2026

So, you're pro-Nazi. Got it. — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) May 26, 2026

Clearly.

He's not down with someone having a Nazi tattoo, like you and the rest of the kooks like Bernie Sanders. Good for him — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) May 26, 2026

If a member of our party can’t support a Nazi, then what are we even doing here? — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) May 26, 2026

Democrats have gone from bragging about punching Nazis to sucking up to and supporting one for office. And strangely enough, we're not all that surprised. Heh.

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