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AOC's Former Chief of Staff 'Threatens' a Fellow Democrat for Refusing to Back a Nazi and LOL *POPCORN*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:20 AM on May 26, 2026
Meme

In a move that perfectly captures the modern left’s priorities, former Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez campaign manager Saikat Chakrabarti is melting down because Massachusetts Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss dared to call out a Nazi tattoo on Graham Platner as personally disqualifying—and suggested voters might feel the same way. 

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Instead of backing the party’s hand-picked candidate in a key swing-state race against Susan Collins, Auchincloss is now public enemy number one on the far left, with Chakrabarti demanding he get primaried in his safely blue district for the unforgivable sin of putting basic decency ahead of partisan loyalty.

It all started here:

Post continues:

Auchincloss: “I find that tattoo and his commentary about it to be personally disqualifying. I hope Maine voters agree with me.”

Seems like common sense from a Democrat, right? Welp, Democrat Saikat Chakrabarti from San Francisco was big mad at Auchincloss for refusing to support a Nazi, and pushed for the party to primary him.

We can't make this up.

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That this guy is associated at all with AOC says so much ... about her, and it ain't good.

Clearly.

Democrats have gone from bragging about punching Nazis to sucking up to and supporting one for office. And strangely enough, we're not all that surprised. Heh.

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