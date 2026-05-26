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We're Not Crying, YOU'RE Crying: Read Gold Star Wife’s Tribute to Visitors at Husband’s Arlington Grave

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 26, 2026
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Gold Star Wife Sharrell Anne asked people in the Arlington National Cemetery area to visit her husband's grave on Memorial Day because the family would not be able to make it.

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What happened next was amazing.

Beautiful.

Patriotic.

And a reminder that deep down, Americans are good people. We have our problems, that's no joke, but when it comes to our warriors, those who gave everything, we show up (unless you're a garbage Democrat exploiting dead troops to play politics on Memorial Day, but that's another story).

Sharrell's response took our breath away.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... of life had made the walk to Section 60 to visit SSG Alan W. Shaw. Veterans. Families. Complete strangers. People who had never met Alan, but chose to honor him anyway.

For one day on social media, people put aside the constant noise and negativity and came together for something bigger than themselves. My notifications filled with photos, kind messages, prayers, and stories from people honoring not just Alan, but so many of our fallen heroes.

I don’t think people fully understand what moments like this mean to Gold Star families. The fear is never just losing them. It’s losing them slowly over time as the world moves on and fewer people remember their name.

But today showed me that Alan will never be forgotten.

After years of watching social media reward some of the worst parts of humanity, today gave me a reminder that the good is still out there too.

Thank you to every single person who stopped by to visit Alan today, said his name, shared his story, or took a moment to honor the fallen.

This right here is the America Alan knew and loved enough to fight and die for.

And today, y’all showed us all that it’s still here and it’s still worth fighting for.

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Ok, whoever's cutting onions in here can knock it off now. Seriously.

So.

Wonderful.

And.

Beautiful.

Our hearts.

Forever. 

Amen.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ANGEL FAMILIES USA VETERANS X

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