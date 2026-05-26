Singer Kelis Is Selling Race-Swapped Collectibles, Will Her Remakes Bring All the Boys to the Yard?

Kelis, known for her 2003 hit song, 'Milkshake,' is making and selling collectibles featuring African-American versions of popular cartoon and video game characters. If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember the bootleg Bart Simpson t-shirts in the early 90s that transformed the yellow-tinged cartoon character into a mischievous African-American imp. So what Kelis is doing with her 'Make It Brown' collectibles line is not unprecedented.

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However, not everyone is pleased with her transforming popular white cartoon characters into brown ones for some green cash. (WATCH)

Singer Kelis shows off her black ‘Toy Story’ Woody doll.



“We took a lot of time to make sure all the details were right.”



Toy company ‘Make it Brown’ says it turns toys black so the black community can feel “represented & included.” pic.twitter.com/q8IFCAh5Fi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 25, 2026

Alrighty then.

As we mentioned, some commenters are upset and say that changing the race of established characters is racism.

The whole idea that people can only care and feel represented by people that are the same race as them is wrong and destructive. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 25, 2026

Correct. It’s racism disguised as empathy. — Adam Francisco (@adamfrancisco_) May 25, 2026

Isn’t it really just Toys doing black face?



Why do some blacks feel that to feel included, they have to co-opt white characters?



This is as ridiculous as having someone make a white or Asian Tianna. — Oops I Typoed Again 🇺🇸🗽 (@oops4236) May 25, 2026

Even if you don’t agree that it’s racist, it still comes across as lazy.

The Woody doll in particular irks many commenters because there’s already a fictional black sheriff who deserves his own action figure, aka collectible.

I'm seeing Cleavon Little pic.twitter.com/oNpbJYUonr — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 25, 2026

Woah, that's crazy they had black main characters in movies in 1974? How could that be, I thought America was extremely racist? — Nuance (@CygnusSlaughter) May 25, 2026

here's a fairy tale for ya! HE was THE good guy!! — Rani, Last of The Red Hot Boomers (@ShadesOfRani) May 25, 2026

Now see, this show would make for some fun action figures. I can see Mongo! — Jamie K. Wilson (@jamiekwil) May 25, 2026

Which would have been a far better concept and would have sold millions to Gen X and Boomers. Probably even a few millennials. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) May 25, 2026

We think a Hedy Lamarr (Hedley!!!!) action figure would be cool, too.

Posters say they can imagine the reaction if someone were making white versions of black characters and celebrities. (WATCH)

Imagine if someone sold caucasian versions of iconic black characters. pic.twitter.com/OtESo83kRm — Gladys Toper (@GladysToper) May 25, 2026

I’ve always wanted a White Moana doll. The original is just too ethnic. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/JeRG9hkfC4 — For Charley (@BarrySux) May 25, 2026

Seems like a solid business idea. 😕 pic.twitter.com/DvioloiSh1 — Skalez AKA FL4Life (@TheSkalez) May 25, 2026

Imagine being this desperate.



You want a Black Woody? I'm having a White Mr. T!! Fool!! pic.twitter.com/5ZrywuVIed — Lowe&Behold (@BlightyAlm1ghty) May 25, 2026

It's very important that people feel represented. pic.twitter.com/KLsvaPDrZ1 — MrSockPuppet (@MrSockPuppet) May 25, 2026

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The Caucasian MLK looks like Kevin Spacey.

Some commenters believe what Kelis is doing is illegal.

This is 100% illegal.

Disney and Nintendo would have both sued already had it been a white toymaker doing this. But they seem to be letting this slide.

Black privilege is real. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) May 25, 2026

i feel like that money could have been used to make black shows for black kids or smth... now shes gonna get sued by nintendo and disney, unless she optained a license — ☣️ Feral Queen STR 😈 (@strstyler) May 25, 2026

There is a ‘collectible art’ loophole that Kelis is using to create and sell these items. See, they’re not toys, they’re art (wink, wink). Still, many posters say her time could be better used coming up with new black characters instead of melanating white ones. Is that so hard?

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