Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Ge...
VIP
POPCORN: Watch Police Beat the Crap Out of Gaza Flotilla Clowns
Lived Experience: Dem Ro Khanna Wants to Add Four More ‘Apolitical’ Ketanji Browns...
ABC News: 'Experts' Say Travel Restrictions to Contain Ebola Could Have Unintended Consequ...
Governor Newsom Press Office Tells Pete Hegseth It Just Wants Lower Gas Prices
Another Reason to Be Thankful to Be American: Air Conditioning
Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody
CBS News: For Group of Vietnam Vets, Opposing Trump’s Proposed Arch Is ‘True...
City of Minneapolis Says to Gather This Memorial Day and Celebrate the Life...
'This Is VILE': Democrats ‘Honor’ the Service Members Who’ve 'Died in Trump’s War...
Dave Portnoy EMBARRASSES Graham Platner's Team for Thinking He Would 'Play Footsy with...
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Gets Ratioed Into the Sun for His First Remembrance...
Graham Platner Slammed Long-Serving Politicians While Bernie Sanders Stood Next to Him and...
VIP
Liberal Celebs Sounding Alarms About the First Amendment Need Some Reminders

Singer Kelis Is Selling Race-Swapped Collectibles, Will Her Remakes Bring All the Boys to the Yard?

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 AM on May 26, 2026
AP Photo/John Raoux

Kelis, known for her 2003 hit song, 'Milkshake,' is making and selling collectibles featuring African-American versions of popular cartoon and video game characters. If you’re of a certain age, you’ll remember the bootleg Bart Simpson t-shirts in the early 90s that transformed the yellow-tinged cartoon character into a mischievous African-American imp. So what Kelis is doing with her 'Make It Brown' collectibles line is not unprecedented.

Advertisement

However, not everyone is pleased with her transforming popular white cartoon characters into brown ones for some green cash. (WATCH)

Alrighty then.

As we mentioned, some commenters are upset and say that changing the race of established characters is racism.

Even if you don’t agree that it’s racist, it still comes across as lazy.

The Woody doll in particular irks many commenters because there’s already a fictional black sheriff who deserves his own action figure, aka collectible.

Recommended

Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Genders Claim
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We think a Hedy Lamarr (Hedley!!!!) action figure would be cool, too.

Posters say they can imagine the reaction if someone were making white versions of black characters and celebrities. (WATCH)

Advertisement

The Caucasian MLK looks like Kevin Spacey.

Some commenters believe what Kelis is doing is illegal.

There is a ‘collectible art’ loophole that Kelis is using to create and sell these items. See, they’re not toys, they’re art (wink, wink). Still, many posters say her time could be better used coming up with new black characters instead of melanating white ones. Is that so hard? 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BLACK LIVES MATTER CIVIL RIGHTS ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES MUSIC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Genders Claim
Warren Squire
ABC News: 'Experts' Say Travel Restrictions to Contain Ebola Could Have Unintended Consequences
Brett T.
Another Reason to Be Thankful to Be American: Air Conditioning
Gordon K
POPCORN: Watch Police Beat the Crap Out of Gaza Flotilla Clowns
Brett T.
Denver Post: With No Options Left, Venezuelan Family Walks Into ICE Custody
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Scott Jennings Re-Ups Unanswered Question About Dem Senate Hopeful James Talarico’s Six Genders Claim Warren Squire
Advertisement