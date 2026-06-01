MS NOW Anchor Feels ‘Deep Unease’ Over Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
Nation Columnist Says the ‘Messier’ Platner Turns Out to Be, the More He...
Cato Stooge: ‘So You Can’t Sit on a Sidewalk Anymore?’ Not After Curfew...
Bernie Sanders’ Bill Would Have Government Take Half of AI Companies’ Stock
‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New...
Twin Cities Anti-ICE Protesters Awarded the JFK Profile in Courage Award
Free Press: Graham Platner’s ‘Troubles’ Strike Many as Relatable, Like Their Drunk Right-W...
New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew;...
Federal Appeals Court Finds Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Unconstitutional, Based Upon...
Bulwark Founder FANGIRLS Over 'Brand New to Politics' Graham Platner Who She Claims...
VIP
Jon Ossoff Just Admitted How OBSESSED He Is With Trump (and That He...
Turns Out Robo-Talarico's 'Bot Problem Goes WAY Deeper Than Just 2 Clips' (Is...
BRUTAL Post Sums Up Graham Platner Campaign's Three-Act Farce: Threaten, Lie, Then Lie...
Standing by Maine KAMPF! Jessica Tarlov's BUT TRUMP Defense of Graham Platner Goes...

Purge Urge: ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman Says U.S. Needs a ‘DeMAGAfication’ Like Germany’s De-Nazification

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 01, 2026
Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

‘Economist’ Paul Krugman, formerly of The New York Times, is using his retirement to call for mass murder while solidifying his reputation for never being right about anything. In a recent YouTube video, he called for a ‘purging’ of America. He says the country needs a ‘deMAGAfication,’ which he compares to the ‘de-Nazification’ of Germany after World War II. We get the feeling Krugman doesn’t like MAGA or President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here’s a short (in more ways than one) video of Krugman’s call for MAGA extinction. (WATCH)

Despite that purge, Krugman will still be full of s***.

Posters say Krugman had better be careful with a ‘de-Nazification’ in America since his own Democrat Party will be wiped out instead of MAGA.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

It would be some Nazi-centric version of the Rapture. A Crapture, if you will. Adios, Graham Platner!

Krugman isn’t the first irrelevant Democrat to call for erasing Trump supporters from the Earth. Here’s political consultant and Gollum twin, James Carville, keeping with the Nazi theme of eradicating MAGA. (WATCH)

Democrats are a pro-violence lot, and they’ve shown they will activate their dangerous foot soldiers to flood the streets and do their dirty work.

They’re also not afraid to voice their support for permanently eliminating MAGA. Here’s frequent CNN guest Bakari Sellers calling for fumigating MAGA like they are some form of pest infestation. (WATCH)

Advertisement

Democrats, like other criminals, prefer unarmed victims. They fear a well-armed resistance to their nefarious plans. It’s why they fight so hard for gun control.

Despite their murderous agenda, clueless conservatives like former Vice President Mike Pence foolishly want to make nice with these madmen (madwomen and madtheys).

Guard your knees, Mike. Krugman might have a knife.

Luckily, Krugman’s penchant for lacking foresight and insight might save us all.

Advertisement

If this latest inane desire of Krugman follows his other predictions, MAGA is safe and here to stay.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JAMES CARVILLE THE NEW YORK TIMES BAKARI SELLERS GRAHAM PLATNER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
New Jersey State Troopers Step Up, Rush Anti-ICE Rioters at 9 PM Curfew; Look What They Left Behind
Brett T.
MS NOW Anchor Feels ‘Deep Unease’ Over Celebrating America’s 250th Birthday
Brett T.
‘Murder,’ He Smote!: Raging Scott Pelley Goes Off on Bari Weiss and New '60 Minutes' Executive Producer
Warren Squire
Cato Stooge: ‘So You Can’t Sit on a Sidewalk Anymore?’ Not After Curfew in Newark
Brett T.
Federal Appeals Court Finds Trump’s Transgender Military Ban Unconstitutional, Based Upon Animus
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement