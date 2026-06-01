Purge Urge: ‘Economist’ Paul Krugman Says U.S. Needs a ‘DeMAGAfication’ Like Germany’s De-Nazification

‘Economist’ Paul Krugman, formerly of The New York Times, is using his retirement to call for mass murder while solidifying his reputation for never being right about anything. In a recent YouTube video, he called for a ‘purging’ of America. He says the country needs a ‘deMAGAfication,’ which he compares to the ‘de-Nazification’ of Germany after World War II. We get the feeling Krugman doesn’t like MAGA or President Donald Trump.

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Here’s a short (in more ways than one) video of Krugman’s call for MAGA extinction. (WATCH)

Paul Krugman: “We really need to do a thorough purging of the United States."



“We need a deMAGAfication…similar to de-Nazification."



This deranged lunatic was employed by NYT for 20+ years. pic.twitter.com/sSew0GWNC3 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

Commie wants his “Purge"



Is Paul gonna be leading this effort himself? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

The only purge in his close future is his next colonic. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) June 1, 2026

Despite that purge, Krugman will still be full of s***.

Posters say Krugman had better be careful with a ‘de-Nazification’ in America since his own Democrat Party will be wiped out instead of MAGA.

Platner, with a Nazi-linked tattoo, is running in Maine’s Senate race, but according to Paul Krugman, it’s MAGA supporters who need ‘de-Nazification.’ The rhetoric and vitriol coming from Democrats keeps getting more violent and hateful toward Republicans with each passing day. — still JOHNNY and still a.k.a BECKY (@JR13717022) June 1, 2026

Any “de-Nazification” would cull his Democrat party. — Brad Slager: CNN+ Lifetime Subscriber (@MartiniShark) June 1, 2026

It would be some Nazi-centric version of the Rapture. A Crapture, if you will. Adios, Graham Platner!

Krugman isn’t the first irrelevant Democrat to call for erasing Trump supporters from the Earth. Here’s political consultant and Gollum twin, James Carville, keeping with the Nazi theme of eradicating MAGA. (WATCH)

Deranged James Carville says he wants Trump supporters to have their heads shaved, be dressed in orange pajamas, paraded down Pennsylvania Avenue, and spat on by the public. pic.twitter.com/dqWR2Vz2s8 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) October 23, 2025

🤔Hmmm. Heads shaved. Pajamas...



We've seen this movie before. It was called Schindler's List. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) June 1, 2026

This tracks with mainstream leftist thought leaders, influencers and elected Democrats. 🤷‍♂️ — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) June 1, 2026

Democrats are a pro-violence lot, and they’ve shown they will activate their dangerous foot soldiers to flood the streets and do their dirty work.

They’re also not afraid to voice their support for permanently eliminating MAGA. Here’s frequent CNN guest Bakari Sellers calling for fumigating MAGA like they are some form of pest infestation. (WATCH)

Bakari Sellers tells Don Lemon: The country needs a “fumigation” of MAGA.



Is this acceptable rhetoric from your panelists, @CNN? pic.twitter.com/yYu4ubBetx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 7, 2026

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This is effectively a call for genocide against MAGA. — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) June 1, 2026

The left has showed over the past 10-15 years they are quite eager to incarcerate and murder their political enemies. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) June 1, 2026

The problem with their vision is that, we're all armed.

Their "de-nazification" dreams won't go well. — RichardH (@Natch_l_Blues) June 1, 2026

Democrats, like other criminals, prefer unarmed victims. They fear a well-armed resistance to their nefarious plans. It’s why they fight so hard for gun control.

Despite their murderous agenda, clueless conservatives like former Vice President Mike Pence foolishly want to make nice with these madmen (madwomen and madtheys).

Your enemies want you dead, but don’t worry, @Mike_Pence has a new book called “What Conservatives Believe” that will fix everything. https://t.co/IJ4dPiiVIF — Adam Johnston (@adamkjohnston) June 1, 2026

Maybe we can Krugman and Pence on a podcast together so Mike can let him know about civility and stuff — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

Guard your knees, Mike. Krugman might have a knife.

Luckily, Krugman’s penchant for lacking foresight and insight might save us all.

Geezus.



He also thought the Internet would be temporary. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) June 1, 2026

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"By 2005, it will become clear that the internet’s impact on the economy has been no greater than the fax machine’s” — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 1, 2026

Paul Krugman: The compass always pointing South. pic.twitter.com/b39cZ65Ii9 — Beorn (@Beorn2000) June 1, 2026

Trying to remember the last time Krugman was right about something, anything… — Tom McCarthy (@ishmael0464) June 1, 2026

If this latest inane desire of Krugman follows his other predictions, MAGA is safe and here to stay.

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