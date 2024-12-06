Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surfac...
Roasted: CBS Affiliate Photojournalist Terminated After Setting His Arm on Fire for Gaza
VIP
The Left's Love of Legislating From the Bench Courts Disaster
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan...
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare...
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The...
Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce...
What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closur...
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft...
Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooti...
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...

Comedic Deficit: Paul Krugman Retires Leaving Economics ‘Bad Takes’ Void at The New York Times

Warren Squire  |  9:30 PM on December 06, 2024
Franck Robichon/Pool Photo via AP

Economist Paul Krugman is retiring today, saying goodbye to The New York Times where he’s filled columns with infuriating, but sometimes hilarious opinions. He will be missed. Krugman was a small man who has brought us many big laughs. Now, attention is being turned to who will fill his boys’ department shoes.

Advertisement

First, some background from The Times.

Krugman was known for his bad economic predictions. Here’s the one he’s best known for.

Krugman’s departure has created a huge void. No, not in economics, in comedy. Posters immediately started brainstorming possible replacements.

Recommended

Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

We forgot about Robert Reich. He’s definitely on the short list.

Who are we fooling? There’s only one choice!

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has to bring his Mad Money ‘skills’ to The New York Times. Now, how do we make this happen?

Tags: DEMOCRAT ECONOMICS ECONOMY KEITH OLBERMANN NEW YORK TIMES NEWS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis
Roasted: CBS Affiliate Photojournalist Terminated After Setting His Arm on Fire for Gaza
Gordon K
Washington Post 'Journalist' Under Fire After Startling Pics of Alcohol Consumption Surface Online
Warren Squire
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Warren Squire
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan Incentivizes Death by Age 75
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System Amy Curtis
Advertisement