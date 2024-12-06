Comedic Deficit: Paul Krugman Retires Leaving Economics ‘Bad Takes’ Void at The New York Times

Economist Paul Krugman is retiring today, saying goodbye to The New York Times where he’s filled columns with infuriating, but sometimes hilarious opinions. He will be missed. Krugman was a small man who has brought us many big laughs. Now, attention is being turned to who will fill his boys’ department shoes.

Advertisement

First, some background from The Times.

After nearly 25 years as an Opinion columnist, Paul Krugman is retiring from The Times. https://t.co/H5UD0sAVT2 pic.twitter.com/Ql1prNezwy — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) December 6, 2024

Being wrong about everything does have its charm I guess. — Reagan rolled over (@ldsgolfer13) December 6, 2024

Krugman was known for his bad economic predictions. Here’s the one he’s best known for.

I remember the valuable long-term insight I always got from Paul Krugman's column as a kid during the '90s and '00s. pic.twitter.com/yQCQJHrtxG — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 6, 2024

Elon should provide him Starlink for life considering Krugman’s lack of interest in scaling internet technology. — EconGiggles (@Delightinstuff) December 6, 2024

Krugman’s departure has created a huge void. No, not in economics, in comedy. Posters immediately started brainstorming possible replacements.

But where will I get my terrible takes on the news of the moment from now?! — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 6, 2024

OMG, David French is like right over there and he might've heard you. — J (@UpNorth_Tory371) December 6, 2024

We still have Robert Reich. — The Chad (@jackson_chad) December 6, 2024

We forgot about Robert Reich. He’s definitely on the short list.

Who are we fooling? There’s only one choice!

Jim Cramer to replace Paul Krugman at The NY Times. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 6, 2024

Jim Cramer has to do all the heavy lifting now — Dan Weilmos (@dan_weilmos) December 6, 2024

He's no Jim Cramer, but he definitely gave him a run for the money. — Phineas J. Spratt (@alongtheway) December 6, 2024

CNBC’s Jim Cramer has to bring his Mad Money ‘skills’ to The New York Times. Now, how do we make this happen?