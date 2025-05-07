People Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Calif's High Speed Rail's 'Real...
Sit Down, Stolen Valor: Tim Walz Weighs In on Trans Military Ban and Whew ... That Was a BAD IDEA

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:30 AM on May 07, 2025
Twitchy

Yesterday, Twitchy reported that the United States Supreme Court -- in a ruling that they should have never had to issue -- confirmed that the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. military, does have the authority to set policy for the armed forces. 

In this case, the ruling meant that President Trump can, despite obstruction from lower court activist leftist judges, bar transgender individuals from military service

In a sane world, we wouldn't even be having this discussion anywhere, let alone in the courts. Gender dysphoria (whether legitimate or an affectation) is a confirmed mental illness recognized in the DSM-5. And serving in the military is not a right. The only scandal about the SCOTUS decision is that three justices opposed the President's authority on this matter. We don't need to tell readers which three they were.

Of course, the left was apoplectic about the 6-3 ruling. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (who likes to put tampons in boys' bathrooms and kidnap children from their parents if the child's 'gender identity' is not 'affirmed') decided to sound indignant on X about it, using the patriotism of military service as a cudgel. 

This was a remarkably bad idea. 

In case you were wondering, yes, this is the same Tim Walz who abandoned his unit before they were deployed to Iraq -- and then lied about his service for years -- who is lecturing the rest of us about raising your hand to serve. 

This line of argument did not go well for him. At all. 

Repeatedly. 

Once again, it proves the point that there is no one so completely devoid of self-awareness as an American Democrat. 

They don't call him 'Tampon Tim' for nothing. 

HA. 'Mx.' 

What a perfect honorific for Walz.

X users also couldn't help but notice the hypocrisy of Walz's statement about 'attacking' people who served.

He has also attacked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and DNI Tulsi Gabbard incessantly. 

But come on, man. That was (D)ifferent ... or something. 

This isn't a complicated issue. But Democrats are again choosing the most bizarre hills to die on. 

Now, there's a scary thought. 

LOL. 

Man, Walz ran into a tough crowd on X. Unlike at his 'townhalls,' which are actually ActBlue fundraisers. 

We didn't just dodge a bullet. We may have dodged a nuclear missile. 

Is that Walz at the Met Gala? Hey, we just wrote about that

To Democrats, the party of perpetual, professional victimhood, everything is an attack. 

But we don't really care anymore, Margaret. 

'Coach' Walz can whine about being 'attacked' all he wants. It won't change the fact that the United States Armed Forces and policies governing who can and cannot serve fall under the President's authority, which, thankfully, SCOTUS just confirmed. 

We're done putting Dylan Mulvaney in uniform.

If that makes Walz cry, he should go to a men's bathroom in his state and pick up a few tampons to dry his tears.

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

