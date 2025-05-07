Sit Down, Stolen Valor: Tim Walz Weighs In on Trans Military Ban and Whew ... That Was a BAD IDEA

Yesterday, Twitchy reported that the United States Supreme Court -- in a ruling that they should have never had to issue -- confirmed that the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the U.S. military, does have the authority to set policy for the armed forces.

In this case, the ruling meant that President Trump can, despite obstruction from lower court activist leftist judges, bar transgender individuals from military service.

In a sane world, we wouldn't even be having this discussion anywhere, let alone in the courts. Gender dysphoria (whether legitimate or an affectation) is a confirmed mental illness recognized in the DSM-5. And serving in the military is not a right. The only scandal about the SCOTUS decision is that three justices opposed the President's authority on this matter. We don't need to tell readers which three they were.

Of course, the left was apoplectic about the 6-3 ruling. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (who likes to put tampons in boys' bathrooms and kidnap children from their parents if the child's 'gender identity' is not 'affirmed') decided to sound indignant on X about it, using the patriotism of military service as a cudgel.

This was a remarkably bad idea.

There’s nothing patriotic about attacking those who raise their hand to serve. https://t.co/FoNSKy0AD7 — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) May 6, 2025

In case you were wondering, yes, this is the same Tim Walz who abandoned his unit before they were deployed to Iraq -- and then lied about his service for years -- who is lecturing the rest of us about raising your hand to serve.

This line of argument did not go well for him. At all.

You lied about your service, lunchbox. https://t.co/bTCzTLmk1H — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 6, 2025

Repeatedly.

What about those who weasel their way out of combat deployments? https://t.co/A2Za0CHeHN — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) May 7, 2025

There's nothing patriotic about lying about your service. https://t.co/cfYabWRFXb — Leftism (@LeftismForU) May 7, 2025

Of all the topics you need to stop talking about, this is the one you need to stop talking about the most. pic.twitter.com/AfwWFAtjSF — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) May 6, 2025

Once again, it proves the point that there is no one so completely devoid of self-awareness as an American Democrat.

You bailed on your unit before they were about to deploy to Iraq. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 6, 2025

Wrong, Mr. Stolen Valor. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) May 6, 2025

Don’t you have tampon dispensers to install in bathrooms somewhere Timmy? — Brian W 🇺🇸👨‍🚒🥃 (@crashresq29) May 6, 2025

They don't call him 'Tampon Tim' for nothing.

Go change your tampon and breathe, Mx. Stolen Valor. — 🥀 🖤𝔏𝔦𝔟𝔢𝔯𝔱𝔞𝔯𝔦𝔞𝔫 𝔊𝔬𝔱𝔥🖤🥀 (@LibertarianG0th) May 7, 2025

HA. 'Mx.'

What a perfect honorific for Walz.

X users also couldn't help but notice the hypocrisy of Walz's statement about 'attacking' people who served.

Spent months attacking JD Vance while stealing valor.

Is offended troons aren't allowed on a battlefield. https://t.co/8N1P05u94D — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 7, 2025

You literally attacked @JDVance you f’g hypocrite. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 6, 2025

He has also attacked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and DNI Tulsi Gabbard incessantly.

But come on, man. That was (D)ifferent ... or something.

Mental illness and a broad range of other medical conditions are and ought to be disqualifying.

Allergies, inflammatory bowel disease, and even severe ADHD are disqualifying.

"Trans" requiring hormone treatments or ongoing wound care post-op are far more serious impairments. — RetiredPublius (@ProffesorPubli1) May 7, 2025

The military does NOT need people with #mentalillness enlisting/serving. If they can't recognize what gender they are, how can they be expected to recognize our enemies?🤔 Yeah, the military doesn't need their confusion anywhere near it! https://t.co/rYv6EFK7xA — Stacy D (@StacyDmomof5) May 6, 2025

This isn't a complicated issue. But Democrats are again choosing the most bizarre hills to die on.

There’s laws about allowing the mentally ill to have guns. You want to give them tanks. — Lesko Brandon (@OCBizarro) May 7, 2025

Now, there's a scary thought.

Timmy, you wouldn’t know honorable service if it dangled betwixt a horse’s two hindquarters and Harbor Freight was having a sale on knee pads, you stolen valor Nancy. https://t.co/JQtiHlmHql — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) May 6, 2025

LOL.

Man, Walz ran into a tough crowd on X. Unlike at his 'townhalls,' which are actually ActBlue fundraisers.

Statements like these prove that not only did the country dodge a bullet, but the Army did as well. https://t.co/yBRQihnupk — Eric🎙️ (@ThereWBBourbon) May 7, 2025

We didn't just dodge a bullet. We may have dodged a nuclear missile.

Is that Walz at the Met Gala? Hey, we just wrote about that.

The military also won't let me, an old lady, enlist.



Is that an "attack?" Of course not. — Dana (@OhMelodylane) May 6, 2025

To Democrats, the party of perpetual, professional victimhood, everything is an attack.

But we don't really care anymore, Margaret.

'Coach' Walz can whine about being 'attacked' all he wants. It won't change the fact that the United States Armed Forces and policies governing who can and cannot serve fall under the President's authority, which, thankfully, SCOTUS just confirmed.

We're done putting Dylan Mulvaney in uniform.

If that makes Walz cry, he should go to a men's bathroom in his state and pick up a few tampons to dry his tears.

