Supreme Court Will Allow Transgender Ban in Military

First, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that a woman is an adult female, and now that common sense has crossed the Atlantic. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it will allow the Trump administration's transgender military ban to take effect.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court will allow the Trump administration's transgender military ban to take effect. pic.twitter.com/qUBz7zYFfX — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 6, 2025

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson all opposed, not surprisingly.

NBC News reports:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed President Donald Trump to implement his ban on transgender people serving in the military. The justices granted an emergency request from the Trump administration to lift a nationwide injunction blocking the policy while litigation continues. The court's brief order noted that the three liberal justices dissented. The decision is a loss for the seven individual transgender service members, led by lead plaintiff Emily Shilling, a Navy commander, who had sued to block it. "Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a devastating blow to transgender service members who have demonstrated their capabilities and commitment to our nation’s defense," Lambda Legal and Human Rights Campaign Foundation, two groups representing the plaintiffs, said in a joint statement. The policy "has nothing to do with military readiness and everything to do with prejudice," the groups added.

And transgenderism has nothing to do with lethality. Note that NBC News doesn't even feel the need to name "the three liberal justices." We all know who they are.

It was obviously going to be found constitutional. It has always been acceptable to ban the mentally ill from the military, and gender dysphoria is as much a mental illness as ADHD or BPD. — Zac (@Zacbunchanumbrs) May 6, 2025

I assume this is just while litigation plays out? Or is this the end of the litigation itself? — Brant Lindsey (@bjlinds99) May 6, 2025

Right, this is temporary until the litigation plays out. But it's not a good sign for the plaintiffs.

There's no reason that gender dysphoria shouldn't be a disqualifying factor when so many other mental illnesses are.

