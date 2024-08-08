Kurt Schlichter and MANY Veterans BURY Tim Walz Underneath a Photo Thread for Abandoning His Unit

Newly minted Kamala Harris vice presidential candidate Tim Walz hasn't had the best rollout in the world, folks.

Sure, if you listen to the mainstream media (who even DOES that?), he's just a 'folksy' governor who 'reads moderate,' despite being the most far-left governor in America who doesn't slather his hair in Brylcreem. (But that may be only because he barely has any hair to slather.)

Between his COVID snitch hotline, his abandonment of Minneapolis to destruction by George Floyd mobs, his desire to 'trans the kids,' and his truly repulsive signature on a Minnesota law that called pedophilia a 'sexual orientation,' America is beginning to find out what a woke, socialist candidate looks like.

But there is one criticism of Walz that is starting to stick so much that even the mainstream media is covering it: the fact that he abandoned the men under his command when, as a National Guard Command Sergeant Major, his unit (the 1-125th Field Artillery Battalion) was given orders to deploy to Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Walz did not deploy with his men. Walz deserted them by retiring the day before they were set to depart.

This apparent cowardice did not sit well with retired infantry Colonel Kurt Schlichter, who served 27 years in the U.S. Army. Not even a little bit.

Yesterday on Twitter, Schlichter repeatedly hammered Walz with accurate accusations such as 'blue falcon.'

But it was when Schlichter asked other veterans to join him in posting pictures of themselves as #NotTimWalz that they set Twitter on fire. Countless servicemembers posted pictures of their deployments in combat theaters, past and present, and NOT running away from their duty.

We could never capture them all here, there were so many. But we thought we'd share some of the best, not only to point out Walz's lie about his military service, but also to salute and thank the men and women who DID serve in combat with honor.

Without further ado, we'll start it off with Col. Schlichter himself.

Me not being Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/sEKiFw2btZ — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 7, 2024

Vets, post your photo of you not being Tim Walz! pic.twitter.com/OWROmYPlS4 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) August 7, 2024

This second tweet was sent at 10:30 AM on Aug. 7. What followed was nothing short of spectacular. We'll keep our commentary to a minimum below and just let these heroes speak for themselves.

Here’s a photo of me not being Tim Walz… https://t.co/y0DYJaHRix pic.twitter.com/C5oGzFYjTo — Vincent Charles: Roi De Tout, (Ret.) (@YesThatVCharles) August 7, 2024

Me not being Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/vXOnrd1h5u — Old Rusty Truck (@MikeCon83749392) August 7, 2024

My daughter in Kandahar not being Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/c5O9JIimcV — observationist (@billefabian) August 7, 2024

Me not being Tim Walz pic.twitter.com/wyiFn4k5ZY — Travis Nelison (@NelisonDarin) August 7, 2024

Just pausing for a moment here to tell you how full our hearts are with pride and respect for all of these men and women in uniform, who were there right beside their brothers and sisters and did not leave them behind.

OK, resuming now ...

Me not being Blue Falcon Tim Walz. pic.twitter.com/DLGNm6CMcu — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) August 7, 2024

We're going to keep going now with some military members who shared some brief stories along with their photos.

It was the most POG of POG deployments to the Middle East. Still, I went. And it was my second time, too. pic.twitter.com/sTufM2FVFD — Brad R. Torgersen (@BradRTorgersen) August 7, 2024

The guys mocking John Kerry WHILE not being Tampon Tim Walz. Double bonus points. pic.twitter.com/jhDNNJF4aW — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) August 7, 2024

Hey, at least John Kerry went. What he did and said when he came back is a different story altogether, but he went. Walz didn't.

Vets, post your photo of you not being Tim Walz!



Here’s 19 year old Kris Cruz on his first deployment to Bagram Air Base, Afghanistan 🇦🇫 #TamponTimmy https://t.co/AjlmjPfvLs pic.twitter.com/h7LGni8KEa — Kris Cruz (@realKrisCruz) August 7, 2024

Vets, post your photo of you not being Tim Walz!



I came home to cut the cord, then returned to Afghanistan to finish the tour. He's now 13! https://t.co/wqlhhZHjrH pic.twitter.com/qV0N55PbO1 — I Came; I Saw; I Got Over Macho Grande (@smitty_one_each) August 8, 2024

OK. No joke. That might be one of the most beautiful photos we have ever seen.

Here's a photo of me not being Tim Walz. https://t.co/hB4yGcRbzs pic.twitter.com/dlvlJCSejO — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) August 7, 2024

Schlichter also thanked Dale Stark in a reply to the tweet above, expressing his appreciation to Stark for teaching him all about A-10s for one of his books.

Here I am on our Iraq deployment with the Minnesota Army National Guard, the very same deployment @Tim_Walz bailed on. https://t.co/FNEhq3FHFM pic.twitter.com/unfNptN2Oi — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024

Salzman has been one of Walz's most outspoken critics for lying about his service. And you can understand why when you read the caption in his tweet above. He was part of the deployment that was directly betrayed by Walz.

We're going to interrupt the photo montage briefly to share another tweet from Salzman where he calls out Walz for lying about his going to war and about his stolen valor.

Tim Walz never went to war. He was supposed to go to Iraq with thousands of us from the Minnesota Army National Guard, instead he bailed even though he had two years left on his contract. Thousands of us had the intestinal fortitude and courage to serve with honor. He didn't. https://t.co/WJ6NihZ7TK — J.R. Salzman (@jrsalzman) August 7, 2024

OK. We'll shut up again now. Here are some more photos of heroes.

Not Tampon Tim pic.twitter.com/31pZnT9pCw — Shark 4 (@4SharkFour) August 7, 2024

Me, and my homie in Arab Jabour 07 with B Co 1/30 INF. pic.twitter.com/sW0nCL5gMv — Johnny Silverhand (@MegaManX1984) August 7, 2024

This is me not being Tim Walz. https://t.co/W6JttjwYgl pic.twitter.com/TGwDM7MF0s — Melissa Engelhardt (@Mrs_Engelhardt) August 7, 2024

As we wrote earlier, we could go on forever here. The hashtags #NotTimWalz and #NotBeingTim Walz took over Twitter, and they are still coming in.

We'll end with a simple message, not from a veteran this time, just someone who appreciates them.

Thank you for your service. https://t.co/Hv7K9glJJb — Katya Sedgwick (@KatyaSedgwick) August 7, 2024

Indeed. Thank you to all of these wonderful veterans for their courage, their patriotism, and their undying fidelity to the men and women with whom they served. And thank you to those who shared their pictures but we simply did not have enough room for them.

As for Walz himself, we don't want to omit that he did serve honorably in the National Guard for more than 20 years. That's not nothing. But when the chips were down, he LET his brothers and sisters down.

One thing is for sure. This issue is NOT going away. Harris and Walz have been avoiding questions from everyone, even a sycophantic media, like they are afraid to answer anything at all.

That's not going to cut it with this scandal. Walz better answer this one. And he'd better answer it well. If he can't (or worse, won't), there is no chance that veterans will vote for him. And there is a 100 percent chance that veterans will do everything within their legal power to keep him far away from the vice presidency.

You didn't man up in 2005, Tim Walz. You'd better man up now.