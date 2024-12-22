Don Lemon Has ‘President Musk’ Narrative Thrown Back in His Face by Man in the Street

Don Lemon has fallen off the top shelf at CNN and rolled out into the street. Since being left go by the failing ‘news’ outlet, he’s been reduced to doing man on the street interviews. Apparently, Lemon brought his ‘news’ bubble with him. That bubble is a false reality that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats live in, which is currently abuzz with its ridiculous ‘President Musk’ narrative. So, you can imagine how satisfying it was to see one of Lemon’s street interviewees totally burst that bubble.

Advertisement

This is hilarious! (WATCH)

HAHAHA… Don Lemon’s attempt to spread propaganda about @elonmusk instantly backfires on him.



“We are the ones that own the news.” pic.twitter.com/ls6f8bj6ms — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) December 22, 2024

Man, that was good!

The legacy media consists of all these ‘news’ networks saying the same things and pushing the same fake narratives, while the real world is happening outside. Nobody outside is saying ‘President Musk’ - that’s just bubble talk!

Don Lemon asking them leading questions on the street doesn't get back the sort of response he's used to.



Bottomline is media is saying it, but they don't mean it, which is what the guy meant when he said "No one is saying that." — Anthony Galli (@RallyWithGalli) December 22, 2024

This guy is the rising tide of American sentiment.



Kudos to him for being informed and blowing deep state minion Don Lemon out the water… — Cool Hand Longhorn (@mhanna88) December 22, 2024

The public distrusts the legacy media because they know its objective is to manipulate, not inform. A growing percentage of the public can differentiate between what the media is saying is happening and what’s really happening. The conversations the talking heads on TV are having are not what the real world believes or is talking about.

These posters get it.

Smart man! That's exactly what I would say! Just because losers in MSM say something, we are supposed to think it's real?! No way. — 𝔸Ⓝᗪ𝐑ẸÃ (@A9000D) December 22, 2024

Only the media is saying that lolol — Dean Glass (@deanglass12) December 22, 2024

The reporter is like, the moment the guy read out all the news channels. He thought the guy would give importance to those outlets. But boy, u gotta see his disappointed face!!! — Narendhiran Saravanane (@narendhiran2000) December 22, 2024

Lemon still represents corporate media (aka legacy media). You think it would be a major wake-call for someone to tell you to your face that no one trusts you or believes what your entire industry is saying.

Man he really came off as desperate here



Reporters that are trying to spin a narrative instead of just reporting on them is what got us here — MAGA GAY (@MAGA_GAY62) December 22, 2024

Don is trying so hard to stay relevant.



It’s hilarious — Elon Made Me Join (@ElonJoin839) December 22, 2024

Don Lemon reaching for the last bit of string left.. just trying to hang on and make himself look respectable…. He’s a complete and utter failure…. Lied and lied to the general public. over and over.. people are done with his sh$$! Move on! — Friz (@Billfrisbie2) December 22, 2024

Advertisement

From a comfy studio to a street corner



The fall has been glorious to witness — Roamingokie🇺🇸 (@Roamingokie405) December 22, 2024

At the end, Lemon admits he can’t disagree with what the man’s saying. He adds that lots of people he’s talking to are saying they don’t watch corporate news. Maybe, Lemon will share that revelation with his buddies in the bubble. They’re not going to listen.