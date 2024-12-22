Don Lemon Has ‘President Musk’ Narrative Thrown Back in His Face by Man in the Street

‘Fake News’ Death Rattle: CNN Posts Lowest Year-Long Audience Averages in Its History
Warren Squire  |  1:48 AM on December 22, 2024
Townhall Media

Don Lemon has fallen off the top shelf at CNN and rolled out into the street. Since being left go by the failing ‘news’ outlet, he’s been reduced to doing man on the street interviews. Apparently, Lemon brought his ‘news’ bubble with him. That bubble is a false reality that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats live in, which is currently abuzz with its ridiculous ‘President Musk’ narrative. So, you can imagine how satisfying it was to see one of Lemon’s street interviewees totally burst that bubble.

This is hilarious! (WATCH)

Man, that was good!

The legacy media consists of all these ‘news’ networks saying the same things and pushing the same fake narratives, while the real world is happening outside. Nobody outside is saying ‘President Musk’ - that’s just bubble talk!

The public distrusts the legacy media because they know its objective is to manipulate, not inform. A growing percentage of the public can differentiate between what the media is saying is happening and what’s really happening. The conversations the talking heads on TV are having are not what the real world believes or is talking about.

Where’s the Money? Kamala Campaign Fundraiser’s Shocking Defection from Dem Party Cult
Warren Squire
These posters get it.

Lemon still represents corporate media (aka legacy media). You think it would be a major wake-call for someone to tell you to your face that no one trusts you or believes what your entire industry is saying.

At the end, Lemon admits he can’t disagree with what the man’s saying. He adds that lots of people he’s talking to are saying they don’t watch corporate news. Maybe, Lemon will share that revelation with his buddies in the bubble. They’re not going to listen.

