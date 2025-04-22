Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'

Is Sen. Chris Van Hollen still in El Salvador, sipping margaritas and exchanging loving looks with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia? If he is, he might want to fly home and make a statement about yet another Maryland woman being killed by a "Maryland man."

Advertisement

Just last week, Hollen called the separation of Abrego Garcia "Exhibit A of a bully picking on the most vulnerable."

No, the most vulnerable seem to be Maryland women. Patty Morin, a constituent of Van Hollen's, recently visited the White House and slammed him for his trip, saying, "He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action... in Maryland, none of the Senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter." Her daughter was Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was brutally raped and murdered in 2023 by an illegal from El Salvador while jogging.

Andy Ngo reported on April 21 that two "Maryland men," one an illegal immigrant and another whose immigration status was unknown, were arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old mother whose body was found on April 17 buried outside the Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County.

Now we're hearing that another "Maryland man" living here illegally from Guatemala has been arrested for murdering a mother in Maryland.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE: Another illegal immigrant charged with murdering a mother in Maryland.



But Sen. Van Hollen is advocating to bring criminals back into the U.S.—and even voted against the Laken Riley Act.



Democrats are putting violent illegal immigrants over American families. pic.twitter.com/pOo3CzM1m5 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) April 22, 2025

This is what the Democrats are fighting for 🤬 — Amy Bong 🇺🇸 (@bongiovann48917) April 22, 2025

Maryland is a haven for illegal alien criminals. It's completely out of control. Let the Democrats die on their just a "Maryland father" hill. — Queenie Say (@QueenieSay) April 22, 2025

Maybe when Van Hollen gets back from his field trip, he could say something about this.

***