Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a...
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit...
Elderly Hippies Protest Trump With Folk Songs in Their Easter Finery
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego...
E. Jean Carroll's Lawyers Say Justice Department Should Not Be Allowed to Stand...
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Com...
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: Trump Jacked Up Grocery Prices, Now He's Coming for Your...
Minnesota 'Justice' Is a Farce: State Employee Who Vandalized Teslas Won't Face Criminal...
Massive Eyeroll as Axios Whines Over Mahmoud Khalil Missing Baby’s Birth—Tough Luck, Don't...
As Pope Francis Lies In State, Here's the Latest on Funeral Arrangements and...
Rosie O'Donnell Bolts with Non-Binary Kid, Claims 'Project 2025' Is Trump's Evil Plot...

Another Woman Allegedly Murdered by Illegal 'Maryland Man'

Brett T. | 7:45 PM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Is Sen. Chris Van Hollen still in El Salvador, sipping margaritas and exchanging loving looks with Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia? If he is, he might want to fly home and make a statement about yet another Maryland woman being killed by a "Maryland man."

Advertisement

Just last week, Hollen called the separation of Abrego Garcia "Exhibit A of a bully picking on the most vulnerable."

No, the most vulnerable seem to be Maryland women. Patty Morin, a constituent of Van Hollen's, recently visited the White House and slammed him for his trip, saying, "He did not call our family; he did not give condolences. There was no action... in Maryland, none of the Senators did anything to help search for the murderer of my daughter." Her daughter was Rachel Morin, a mother of five who was brutally raped and murdered in 2023 by an illegal from El Salvador while jogging.

Andy Ngo reported on April 21 that two "Maryland men," one an illegal immigrant and another whose immigration status was unknown, were arrested for the murder of a 23-year-old mother whose body was found on April 17 buried outside the Cedarville State Forest in Prince George’s County.

Now we're hearing that another "Maryland man" living here illegally from Guatemala has been arrested for murdering a mother in Maryland.

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Maybe when Van Hollen gets back from his field trip, he could say something about this.

***

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT MARYLAND MURDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death
Amy Curtis
Senator Says Detained Pro-Hamas Student Should Be Released So He Can Become a Citizen
Brett T.
Martha MacCallum Claps Back at Nasty Randi Weingarten’s ‘Sweetheart’ Snipe with Savage Comeback
justmindy
Maryland SAD: Dem Constituents Make It VERY Clear They Don't Want Kilmar Abrego Garcia Returned to State
Amy Curtis
'Just an Idea', Grandpa Joe? Andy Ngo Reports Left-Wing Antifa Looking to Recruit New Members
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’ Brett T.
Advertisement