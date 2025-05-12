PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on May 12, 2025

AOC's constituents are mad at her for not being around enough ... she wasn't around enough during her last term either but they still voted for her. That being said, we are greatly enjoying watching them tear her a new one.

From the New York Post:

Frustration with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reached a breaking point on her home turf, with fed up Queens and Bronx constituents telling The Post they’re sick and tired of being second fiddle to the jet-setting socialist’s primary focus — herself.

Her district offices in the Bronx and Queens offer little to justify the $1.9 million the congresswoman gets to run them — one is only open a single weekday and the other is closed on Fridays, with phones that go unanswered and constituents urged to discuss their problems “by appointment only.”

AOC’s town halls used to be monthly events – now are only held once in a blue moon, there’s virtually no way to get in a question, and sometimes she only phones in and doesn’t bother coming in person, galled constituents said.

Then stop voting for her!

Hey, that's what we said.

Now all they have to do is stop VOTING FOR HER.

We're not holding our breath.

============================================================

