'She's Done NOTHING!': WATCHING AOC's Constituents WALLOP Her for Not Being Around Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing

AOC's constituents are mad at her for not being around enough ... she wasn't around enough during her last term either but they still voted for her. That being said, we are greatly enjoying watching them tear her a new one.

Fed-up AOC constituents in Bronx, Queens mock absentee ‘rock star’ who’s never in the district: ‘This woman has done nothing.’ Read today's cover here: https://t.co/CDtGsWvm5i pic.twitter.com/8s66Negj56 — New York Post (@nypost) May 11, 2025

From the New York Post:

Frustration with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has reached a breaking point on her home turf, with fed up Queens and Bronx constituents telling The Post they’re sick and tired of being second fiddle to the jet-setting socialist’s primary focus — herself. Her district offices in the Bronx and Queens offer little to justify the $1.9 million the congresswoman gets to run them — one is only open a single weekday and the other is closed on Fridays, with phones that go unanswered and constituents urged to discuss their problems “by appointment only.” AOC’s town halls used to be monthly events – now are only held once in a blue moon, there’s virtually no way to get in a question, and sometimes she only phones in and doesn’t bother coming in person, galled constituents said.

Then stop voting for her!

THEN STOP VOTING FOR HER!



This is an easy fix.



How many times does she have to look you directly in your face and let you know she doesn’t give a single rat’s ass about you before you stop rewarding her with a congressional seat? — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) May 12, 2025

Hey, that's what we said.

Looks like the "rock star" forgot her fans. Constituents need reps, not celebs. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 12, 2025

Now all they have to do is stop VOTING FOR HER.

We're not holding our breath.

