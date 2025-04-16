Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on April 16, 2025
Various

It is almost impossible to believe how much the left, including elected Democrats, are doubling down against the deportation of El Salvadoran MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. 

Yesterday, Senators Cory Booker and Chris Van Hollen publicly announced that they were headed down to El Salvador to try to bring the illegal alien back to the United States despite the fact that he is a citizen of that country, that he IS part of a gang, and that he received plenty of due process during his immigration hearings several years ago. 

Booker's participation in the trip is shameful because he has never once spoken out about one of his own constituents who was held hostage in Iran, but he is going to bat for an illegal alien. But Van Hollen is perhaps even worse. Here he is last night announcing his trip and speaking as though Abrego Garcia is one of his constituents: 

Oh, isn't that special? Van Hollen wants to go and comfort a criminal. Abrego Garcia is NOT one of Van Hollen's constituents, and he is not a 'Maryland man,' despite the dead legacy media's attempts to convince America otherwise

Someone who WAS one of Van Hollen's constituents, however, AND a Maryland woman, was Rachel Morin. the 37-year-old mother of five who was brutally raped and murdered in 2023 by another El Salvadoran illegal. 

Last night, Morin's still grieving mother, Patty, appeared on Sean Hannity's program on Fox News and ... whew, boy, did she let Van Hollen have it with both barrels. Watch:

Imagine that. Van Hollen never called Morin even once. He never publicly talked about trying to help find her daughter's killer, and never once issued a statement that the killer had no business being in this country. 

Van Hollen has made it quite clear who he thinks his constituents are, and it is NOT the citizens of Maryland. 

Believe it or not, it gets even worse. A search of Van Hollen's X account shows that the Senator never once even mentioned Morin's name on the social media platform. 

Because the X search function isn't always the most reliable resource, this writer asked Grok if it was true that Van Hollen never once even said the name Rachel Morin on the platform. 

Grok confirmed it

Based on available information, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen has not posted anything on Twitter (now X) explicitly expressing sympathy for Rachel Morin or her family. A review of his official X account (@ChrisVanHollen) shows no direct posts mentioning Rachel Morin. While Van Hollen issued statements to news outlets, such as the Baltimore Sun in June 2024, saying, "My heart breaks for the Morin family," and released a statement on April 15, 2025, after the conviction of Morin's killer, these were not shared on his X account. His X posts during this period focus heavily on other issues, notably his advocacy for Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a deported individual, which drew criticism for overshadowing the Morin case.

No wonder Morin's mother is outraged. 

Van Hollen is openly telling Americans and Marylanders who he is and what his priorities are. 

Trust us, Senator. We believe you. 

Again, Abrego Garcia had plenty of due process regarding his deportation. The Trump administration is under no obligation to return an El Salvadoran criminal to the United States, and the President, in so many words, has asserted that he will not be bringing him back. 

HA. 

That's not likely to happen, but it would be amusing for Van Hollen to have to share a cell with his bestie down at CECOT. 

They have made this very clear. 

Beyond the moral depravity of this stance from Van Hollen and other Democrats, it is difficult to see how they think this is a political winner when deportation of illegal criminals is rapidly approaching the same 80/20 status among Americans as preventing the mutilation of children in the name of 'gender identity.' 

Sadly, Maryland is one state where Van Hollen likely doesn't have to worry about being voted out. But we can still hold him somewhat to account by calling out his reprehensible behavior. 

Yes. Yes, he is. 

Of course, he won't. He has also called President Trump a 'bully' for deporting illegal criminals

The fact that Van Hollen can conduct publicity stunts like his visit to El Salvador when he completely ignored the murder of Rachel Morin -- and then ignored the pain that her mother, her five children, the rest of her family, and her community were experiencing -- says everything anyone needs to know about the current state of the Democrat Party. 

Voters really need to make sure that they NEVER regain power in America again. 

