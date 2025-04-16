‘News’ Narrative: Even C-SPAN is Falsely Referring to a Deported Illegal Alien as...
Dem Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Calls Trump a ‘Bully’ for Deporting ‘Vulnerable’ Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:08 AM on April 16, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats hate when you mention the victims of the illegal alien murderers and rapists they have purposely flooded into our country. Instead, they prefer to place illegal aliens on pedestals while attacking President Donald Trump as a 'bully' for wanting to deport them. Senator Chris Van Hollen is the latest Democrat to prioritize illegal aliens over Americans, going so far as to label them as ‘vulnerable.’ No, really!

The insanity starts here. (WATCH)

As the body count and the trail of destroyed American lives grows, Democrats want you to know it’s not the victims of these criminals that are the most vulnerable - it’s the illegal aliens themselves.

Posters say this demonic Democrat worldview is evil and exhausting.

Democrats have so lost the plot that they are now championing people charged with murder and allegedly aligned with terrorists.

The full-throated support of illegal aliens at the expense of Americans’ lives and safety is now a pillar of the Democrat Party. It looks like nothing can bring them back to the side of sanity.

