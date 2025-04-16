Dem Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen Calls Trump a ‘Bully’ for Deporting ‘Vulnerable’ Illegal Aliens

Democrats hate when you mention the victims of the illegal alien murderers and rapists they have purposely flooded into our country. Instead, they prefer to place illegal aliens on pedestals while attacking President Donald Trump as a 'bully' for wanting to deport them. Senator Chris Van Hollen is the latest Democrat to prioritize illegal aliens over Americans, going so far as to label them as ‘vulnerable.’ No, really!

The insanity starts here. (WATCH)

🚨MD Sen Van Hollen calls Trump “a bully” for deporting “vulnerable” Abrego-Garcia —



"Exhibit A of a bully picking on the most vulnerable."



This is the Democrat party. pic.twitter.com/T1wNGoujUE — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 16, 2025

This is so nauseating. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 16, 2025

I keep thinking we’ve heard it all — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 16, 2025

As the body count and the trail of destroyed American lives grows, Democrats want you to know it’s not the victims of these criminals that are the most vulnerable - it’s the illegal aliens themselves.

Posters say this demonic Democrat worldview is evil and exhausting.

“the most vulnerable” WTAF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 16, 2025

Van Hollen made no such statements about the vulnerability of Rachel Morin. This guy is scum. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 16, 2025

A vulnerable confirmed MS-13 Gang member, a terrorist…Democrats love criminals, murderers, traffickers and rapists especially if they live in our neighborhoods — Cherie King (@1cheriebaby) April 16, 2025

Democrats have so lost the plot that they are now championing people charged with murder and allegedly aligned with terrorists.

They really should pick a policy they can win with the American public.



Saving illegal alien gangbangers from being deported probably isn’t the best one. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 16, 2025

The party of Luigi Karmelo Tesla terrorists and M13..sounds like a winning platform..not a joke, im serious, cmon man. — Swamp Fox (@ChrisK523429) April 16, 2025

Ya it’s a crazy trajectory. Imagine if they didn’t have the whole media complex on their side. — BroncoNation (@Bronconation_80) April 16, 2025

Van Hollen won’t stand up for normal American citizens. Only illegal alien gangbangers. — Mr. Hanky (@WildBillK2) April 16, 2025

The full-throated support of illegal aliens at the expense of Americans’ lives and safety is now a pillar of the Democrat Party. It looks like nothing can bring them back to the side of sanity.