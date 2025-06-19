Dem Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill' and Then Immediately Calls for Bipartisanship

Jasmine Crockett recently sat down with fellow Democrat Katie Couric, and the topic of conversation quickly turned to President Donald Trump and his supporters. With the Democrat Party still weeping over the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Tennessee ban on doctor’s surgically mutilating children in the name of transgenderism, Crockett showing no self-awareness, called Trump supporters 'mentally ill.'

She then said something even dumber. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett calls Trump supporters *MENTALLY ILL* — then immediately calls for bipartisanship" This idea that we don't care how many people get hurt, we don't care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that's for you ... it is sick. It is really sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick." "We've got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone — no matter how you affiliate yourself — should be against Trump. Period. This is not partisan for me. Like, I would give anything to have — sad to say — George Bush. Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy." "I don't know how far he has to go before we can come together and just say, 'Enough is enough.' Like, this should not be partisanship."

Now, hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Still trying to find reality. — Kevin Vaughan (@flogginvaughan) June 19, 2025

That’s a hopeless quest for Crockett.

Commenters say Crockett is continuing the Democrat Party’s highly successful strategy of reaching across the aisle. That’s sarcasm, by the way.

Yes, this is definitely how you get people to vote for your party—deplorables, trash, and now mentally ill. I am not a Trumper, but it sure is fun watching these morons shoot themselves in the foot with this rhetoric. — Source of Grey Hair (@freechewy) June 19, 2025

Wow...everything she says is wrong. — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) June 19, 2025

We would not blame anyone for looking out the window if Crockett said the sky is blue.

While Crockett is calling Trump supporters mentally ill, here are some Democrat-invited drag performers in the Oregon House the other day. (WATCH)

“mental health crisis” she says pic.twitter.com/a3BqP4rRrK — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

Has she taken a look at her party? LORD! 🫠 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 19, 2025

Shes whacked out of her mind. I honestly have no words for her anymore. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) June 19, 2025

Democrats have deceived themselves into believing their insanity is normal. — Mike B (@TerseReply) June 19, 2025

They sincerely believe this.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that Crockett was doing some gnarly, rad, and totally tubular 1980s cosplay on Katie Couric’s podcast.

Nice shoulder pads. — Jvon714 (@justinv77214444) June 19, 2025

The 80’s called & wants their puff sleeve shirt back 🤣 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) June 19, 2025

Is she trying out for the Houston Texans? — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 19, 2025

Linebacker. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2025

JC gotta stop getting dressed in the dark. — LivinInTheUSA🇺🇸 (@Thatsthestraw) June 19, 2025

That's not going to happen. Crockett gets dressed just like she lives her life - totally in the dark.