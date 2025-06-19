Dem Jasmine Crockett Calls Trump Supporters 'Mentally Ill' and Then Immediately Calls for Bipartisanship

SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:10 PM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett recently sat down with fellow Democrat Katie Couric, and the topic of conversation quickly turned to President Donald Trump and his supporters. With the Democrat Party still weeping over the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Tennessee ban on doctor’s surgically mutilating children in the name of transgenderism, Crockett showing no self-awareness, called Trump supporters 'mentally ill.'

She then said something even dumber. (READ)

Jasmine Crockett calls Trump supporters *MENTALLY ILL* — then immediately calls for bipartisanship"

This idea that we don't care how many people get hurt, we don't care how we prostitute our service members — you know, thinking that you have your own special little army that's for you ... it is sick. It is really sick. And anybody that supports it is also sick."

"We've got a mental health crisis in this country because everyone — no matter how you affiliate yourself — should be against Trump. Period. This is not partisan for me. Like, I would give anything to have — sad to say — George Bush. Like, give me any regular Republican nowadays, and I would be happy."

"I don't know how far he has to go before we can come together and just say, 'Enough is enough.' Like, this should not be partisanship."

Now, hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

That’s a hopeless quest for Crockett.

Commenters say Crockett is continuing the Democrat Party’s highly successful strategy of reaching across the aisle. That’s sarcasm, by the way.

We would not blame anyone for looking out the window if Crockett said the sky is blue.

While Crockett is calling Trump supporters mentally ill, here are some Democrat-invited drag performers in the Oregon House the other day. (WATCH)

They sincerely believe this.

Posters couldn’t help but notice that Crockett was doing some gnarly, rad, and totally tubular 1980s cosplay on Katie Couric’s podcast.

That's not going to happen. Crockett gets dressed just like she lives her life - totally in the dark.

