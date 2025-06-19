Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:35 AM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Steven Senne

Elizabeth Warren has long been a boil on the butt of humanity. From lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to help minorities, to now pandering to mentally ill parents convinced their children were born in the wrong body, who believe they should be able to alter themselves permanently. Fauxcahontas seems to have no low that's too low.

Claiming her heart broke after SCOTUS protected children from trans-care, calling it 'medically necessary.' 

REALLY?!

She won't stop fighting to take advantage of mentally ill parents projecting their mental illness on their children.

Alrighty then.

Megyn Kelly unloaded on her:

Post continues:

... fake genitals. Just STOP

But if she stops, whomever will she pander to? Democrats are losing more and more of their base due to their extreme, fringe ideas that the majority of Americans find revolting. The so-called 'trans kids' issue isn't even really all that divided; something like 90% of Americans believe 'gender care' should only be available to those over 18.

Just as there's no such thing as a vegetarian dog or cat.

Heh.

We see another nickname sticking for ol' Fauxcahontas once Trump sees this one.

Tags: HEALTHCARE PARENTAL RIGHTS SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+

