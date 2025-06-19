Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids

Elizabeth Warren has long been a boil on the butt of humanity. From lying about her heritage to take advantage of programs meant to help minorities, to now pandering to mentally ill parents convinced their children were born in the wrong body, who believe they should be able to alter themselves permanently. Fauxcahontas seems to have no low that's too low.

Claiming her heart broke after SCOTUS protected children from trans-care, calling it 'medically necessary.'

REALLY?!

Trans kids suffer when they don't get medically-necessary care. This is a brazen political decision by the Supreme Court.



My heart is with trans kids and their loved ones. I won’t stop fighting to make sure they can be exactly who they are. https://t.co/XnvM0MMVlA — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 18, 2025

She won't stop fighting to take advantage of mentally ill parents projecting their mental illness on their children.

Alrighty then.

Megyn Kelly unloaded on her:

There’s no such thing as a trans kid, Chief Lies-a-Lot. They get butchered by a corrupt system that wants to make money off of sterilizing them as mere 12-yr-olds who cannot possibly consent to no future kids/no sexual pleasure. Their arms/colons get gutted to build fake… https://t.co/vjN5lbuHyB — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 19, 2025

Post continues:

... fake genitals. Just STOP

But if she stops, whomever will she pander to? Democrats are losing more and more of their base due to their extreme, fringe ideas that the majority of Americans find revolting. The so-called 'trans kids' issue isn't even really all that divided; something like 90% of Americans believe 'gender care' should only be available to those over 18.

It is child abuse sanctioned by people like @SenWarren . There is a special place in hell waiting for this evil. 🤬🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/8tXa9vGsur — Pam Bible (@bible1_pam) June 19, 2025

Just as there's no such thing as a vegetarian dog or cat.

Correct. Trans Kids don’t exist. Just sick parents — Burke (@BitsofBurke) June 19, 2025

Chief lies-a-lot!!! lol. BRILLIANT!!! — blumtnskye (@blumtnskye) June 19, 2025

Heh.

We see another nickname sticking for ol' Fauxcahontas once Trump sees this one.

