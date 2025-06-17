Trump Says He Won’t Phone ‘Whacked Out’ Tim Walz Over His Former Appointee...
VIP
SHUT Your Anti-American Pie Hole: Christopher Steele Shuts Down Replies Like a COWARD...
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones?...
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and...
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with...
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
Stronger Than EVER! Mark Levin Rains ALL OVER the Media's Parade Fact-Checking Claims...
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord o...
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men...
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to...
VIP
Melanin Money: Chicago Mayor Awarding Grants Based on Skin Color and Calling It...
Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on...
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt

Dem Socialist Zohran Mamdani Gets BIG AND BAD with Tom Homan, There's Just 1 Hilarious Problem (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:35 PM on June 17, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Nothing says you're super brave like talking trash behind a bunch of guards you know won't let you even get close to the person you're getting all big and bad with. Case in point, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani pretended to try to get in Tom Homan's face ... notice we said 'pretended.'

Advertisement

Mamdani had to know those guards would never let him through.

Watch this:

This would only be funnier if the guards had let him through because we're more than confident Homan could handle himself, and Mamdani would cry and maybe even wet his pants. But it is what it is.

Same, girl. Same.

That's actually a good question.

Not just illegals but Democrats in general.

Exactly.

Sorry, we know this is an insult to absolute psychopaths out there.

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
Advertisement

This is the cornerstone to any Democratic campaigns because they know they have nothing real to run on or offer their voters.

============================================================

Related:

SHUT Your Anti-American Pie Hole: Christopher Steele Shuts Down Replies Like a COWARD After Dig at Trump

EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORTS*

WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery

John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Trump Says He Won’t Phone ‘Whacked Out’ Tim Walz Over His Former Appointee Suspected of Murder
Warren Squire
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X
Grateful Calvin
EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORT*
Sam J.
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to Violent Man at the Drive-Thru
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery Sam J.
Advertisement