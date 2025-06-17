Dem Socialist Zohran Mamdani Gets BIG AND BAD with Tom Homan, There's Just 1 Hilarious Problem (Watch)

Nothing says you're super brave like talking trash behind a bunch of guards you know won't let you even get close to the person you're getting all big and bad with. Case in point, Democratic Socialist Zohran Mamdani pretended to try to get in Tom Homan's face ... notice we said 'pretended.'

Mamdani had to know those guards would never let him through.

Watch this:

Here is unhinged Zohran Mamdani the New York candidate for mayor trying to push his way to Tom Homan pic.twitter.com/YshaQjcQGb — JOSH DUNLAP (@JDunlap1974) June 17, 2025

This would only be funnier if the guards had let him through because we're more than confident Homan could handle himself, and Mamdani would cry and maybe even wet his pants. But it is what it is.

my money is on homan. — lisamarie (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 17, 2025

Same, girl. Same.

Why wasn't he arrested for disorderly conduct and assault on a LEO? — Freedom First USA (@Tomfreeusa) June 17, 2025

That's actually a good question.

Why are illegals so violent? pic.twitter.com/zUArTYsMML — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) June 17, 2025

Not just illegals but Democrats in general.

Wanting that viral moment. pic.twitter.com/XksoS11iY9 — Ultra Jean (@ModBond1) June 17, 2025

Exactly.

Theater kid Commie — Jack’d 🇺🇸✊🏻 (@MINFORMACI0N) June 17, 2025

Absolute psychopath — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) June 17, 2025

Sorry, we know this is an insult to absolute psychopaths out there.

Performative nonsense. — Brett Stevens (@runningmoron) June 17, 2025

This is the cornerstone to any Democratic campaigns because they know they have nothing real to run on or offer their voters.

