WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and...
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with...
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers...
Stronger Than EVER! Mark Levin Rains ALL OVER the Media's Parade Fact-Checking Claims...
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord o...
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men...
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to...
VIP
Melanin Money: Chicago Mayor Awarding Grants Based on Skin Color and Calling It...
Rhetoric Rising: Dem Jamie Raskin Declares Trump’s Immigration Law Enforcement a War on...
How TONE DEAF Can You Be? Leftist Man Released by Egypt Doubles Down...
VIP
Los Angeles Times Goes All-In on Sen. Alex Padilla's Stunt
Soy-Powered Leftist Calls for More ‘Recreational Terrorism’ Against ICE
Singer Belts Out National Anthem in Spanish in Protest at Dodgers Game, Tears...
Greta Thunberg’s Singing Sis Is Causing Global Squirming by Butchering a Whitney Houston...

EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORT*

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:25 AM on June 17, 2025
From gif

Do you all remember when Israel managed to make a whole lot of Hezbollah's pagers explode? Welp, it sounds like Iran hasn't forgotten because they have put out an order prohibiting their government employees from using cellphones. 

Advertisement

We know we probably shouldn't laugh, but well, we're petty that way.

And we don't like terrorists.

Eh.

From Marina Medvin:

*cough cough*

We see what they did there.

Isn't that what they're more comfortable with anyway?

OK CALM DOWN, it was just a joke.

To be fair (and as you all know, we are always FAIR) they might not think cellphones are secure right now. Or something.

Maybe? 

Probably not the BEST idea to cut people off this way, but hey, what do we know? We're just goofy writers who point and laugh at stupid people. Then again, Israel probably knew that once they were able to take advantage of the pagers, people would get paranoid about small devices in general.

Like cellphones.

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
Advertisement

Was this part of the bigger plan?

See?

Annnd fin.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery

John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like, 'AMERICA, F-YEAH!'

Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery
Sam J.
WHOA Nellie! NYT RIPS Zohran Mamdani a New One In Brutal NON-ENDORSEMENT and We Are Here FOR IT
Sam J.
Eerily Familiar! Report of Khamenei Being 'Removed From Decision-Making' Strikes a Chord on X
Grateful Calvin
John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)
Sam J.
He Got Some 'In-N-Out' Alright: Police Serve A To-Go Order of LEAD to Violent Man at the Drive-Thru
Grateful Calvin
For Someone Who Loves Warmongering, Bill Kristol Has NO CLUE About the Men and Women Who Serve
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
And They Called US Traitors! Kash Patel BUSTS 2020 Election Wide Open with This BOMBSHELL of a Discovery Sam J.
Advertisement