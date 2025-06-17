EXPLOSIVE Development! Gosh, Why Would Iran Prohibit Gov Employees from Using Cellphones? *SNORT*

Do you all remember when Israel managed to make a whole lot of Hezbollah's pagers explode? Welp, it sounds like Iran hasn't forgotten because they have put out an order prohibiting their government employees from using cellphones.

We know we probably shouldn't laugh, but well, we're petty that way.

And we don't like terrorists.

Eh.

From Marina Medvin:

Iran just put out an order prohibiting their government employees from using cell phones. 😂 📟 — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 17, 2025

*cough cough*

We see what they did there.

Back to the Stone Age. pic.twitter.com/RpCF7Izo6e — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) June 17, 2025

Isn't that what they're more comfortable with anyway?

OK CALM DOWN, it was just a joke.

What about pagers? — K.D. Rancher✝️👵🏼🐮 (@simpyblessedoma) June 17, 2025

To be fair (and as you all know, we are always FAIR) they might not think cellphones are secure right now. Or something.

Maybe?

well, that’s gonna impact communication quite a bit now isn’t it? — Jimmi Pratt (@RedRising2020) June 17, 2025

Probably not the BEST idea to cut people off this way, but hey, what do we know? We're just goofy writers who point and laugh at stupid people. Then again, Israel probably knew that once they were able to take advantage of the pagers, people would get paranoid about small devices in general.

Like cellphones.

Was this part of the bigger plan?

They worried about exploding phones? 😂

“Fool me twice, shame on me” — JayBee’s🇺🇸 (@JayBees60452056) June 17, 2025

See?

Annnd fin.

