Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom

NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, amused social media users yesterday when he observed that the Big Apple's recent snowstorm was a 'good baby-making day', suggesting residents ride out the weather indoors.

Mayor Adams bizarrely calls winter wonderland dumping a ‘good baby-making day’ https://t.co/gyTKDchZhY pic.twitter.com/lMToTVGCoE — New York Post (@nypost) December 27, 2025

There was no innuendo here. The mayor's message was quite clear.

Yep, that's what he's saying.

Adams continued, 'we were expecting 11 inches and really we got about four inches' (now commenting on the snow), as he praised the emergency response teams for clearing the streets quickly.

That's not bizarre, that's science. — Cryssie (@CryssieGA) December 27, 2025

Readers took issue with the NY Post's characterization of the mayor's joke as 'bizarre'.

This is pretty standard winter weather fare in the edgy dad joke genre, and yes, it's also a well-documented phenomenon.

This is just good old-fashioned correct https://t.co/sxmOqVIGkN — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) December 27, 2025

August, July, and September are when most babies are born in North America https://t.co/g6k0f6F1F2 — MarkyX 🌹 MafiaBlitz.com (@Marky_X_) December 28, 2025

People stuck inside can only doom scroll social media for so long, after all, before they seek out other … activities.

Imma just leave this here and trust that people know how to count backwards 9 months pic.twitter.com/5JsofFpSVt — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 27, 2025

Have you ever noticed that everything seems wonderful at Christmas? — The Ghost of Christmas Present, The Muppet Christmas Carol

We thought it was the cookies.

This is hilarious, in a dad-joke kind of way.



Come on, you’d be laughing if Trump had said it. — Amygator 🐊 *not an actual alligator (@AmyA1A) December 27, 2025

It was normal - a quality most politicians lack.

The title of the article, when we clicked through, does not frame the mayor's joke as 'bizarre'. We're not sure if the author changed it before first publishing it or if she only changed it after receiving criticism from readers. Either way, she apparently decided her initial characterization was … bizarre.

Cranky Subaru driving intern is handling the X account during the holidays — The Perro Roboto (@85percentweare) December 27, 2025

Could this be the bizarre work of the NY Post's X account curator rather than the author herself? We doubt it because the 'slug' in the article's URL includes the word 'bizarre', almost certainly meaning the author wrote it that way originally.

Either way, she inadvertently made a reasonably tame dad joke even funnier when readers took issue with the headline.

Now, that's a bizarre joke … and also hilarious.

Mayor Adams did not back down. In fact, he doubled down.

The city is about to trade in a guy who makes edgy jokes about procreative socializing for a guy who is an uncreative socialist joke. Good luck to them.

