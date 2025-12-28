VIP
Maryland Man Kilmar Abrego Garcia Now Posting Cringe Lip-Sync TikTok Videos

Eric Adams Calls for Snowbound Baby-Making Boom Boom

FuzzyChimp
FuzzyChimp | 11:00 AM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

NYC Mayor, Eric Adams, amused social media users yesterday when he observed that the Big Apple's recent snowstorm was a 'good baby-making day', suggesting residents ride out the weather indoors.

There was no innuendo here. The mayor's message was quite clear.

Yep, that's what he's saying.

Adams continued, 'we were expecting 11 inches and really we got about four inches' (now commenting on the snow), as he praised the emergency response teams for clearing the streets quickly.

Readers took issue with the NY Post's characterization of the mayor's joke as 'bizarre'.

This is pretty standard winter weather fare in the edgy dad joke genre, and yes, it's also a well-documented phenomenon.

People stuck inside can only doom scroll social media for so long, after all, before they seek out other … activities.

Have you ever noticed that everything seems wonderful at Christmas? — The Ghost of Christmas Present, The Muppet Christmas Carol

We thought it was the cookies.

It was normal - a quality most politicians lack.

The title of the article, when we clicked through, does not frame the mayor's joke as 'bizarre'. We're not sure if the author changed it before first publishing it or if she only changed it after receiving criticism from readers. Either way, she apparently decided her initial characterization was … bizarre.

Could this be the bizarre work of the NY Post's X account curator rather than the author herself? We doubt it because the 'slug' in the article's URL includes the word 'bizarre', almost certainly meaning the author wrote it that way originally.

Either way, she inadvertently made a reasonably tame dad joke even funnier when readers took issue with the headline.

Now, that's a bizarre joke … and also hilarious.

Mayor Adams did not back down. In fact, he doubled down.

The city is about to trade in a guy who makes edgy jokes about procreative socializing for a guy who is an uncreative socialist joke. Good luck to them.

