John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:15 AM on June 17, 2025
In our defense, the last few days have been INSANE-O, but we really shouldn't have missed this one. It seems John Harwood took it upon himself to say something really horrible and nasty to Mike Lee about his father. Now, we know some people are angry at Lee about a post regarding the Minnesota shootings; however, that does not excuse what Harwood wrote on X over a Father's Day post from Lee.

It all started here:

Simple. Sweet. Many of us who have lost our dads can identify with what Lee wrote here, including this editor. It was at this point that Harwood came out and posted one of the ugliest things we've seen on X in a long time. Considering we cover Eric Swalwell fairly regularly, that says a lot.

Who says that to someone? And why? Because he disagrees with Lee? Because Lee made a joke he thought was in poor taste? Heck, has Harwood seen the Democratic Party? Biden? Obama? 

This was cruel.

And Moran lost his job. Oh, wait. So did Harwood.

His words also expose who he really is, but we already knew that.

