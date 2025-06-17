John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

In our defense, the last few days have been INSANE-O, but we really shouldn't have missed this one. It seems John Harwood took it upon himself to say something really horrible and nasty to Mike Lee about his father. Now, we know some people are angry at Lee about a post regarding the Minnesota shootings; however, that does not excuse what Harwood wrote on X over a Father's Day post from Lee.

It all started here:

Wish my dad, Rex Lee, were here to celebrate Father’s Day



He was a good man



We miss him pic.twitter.com/KBk6T3hOjI — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 15, 2025

Simple. Sweet. Many of us who have lost our dads can identify with what Lee wrote here, including this editor. It was at this point that Harwood came out and posted one of the ugliest things we've seen on X in a long time. Considering we cover Eric Swalwell fairly regularly, that says a lot.

if he were here he'd be ashamed of you, because you are not a good man https://t.co/DQzqPG7GzN — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 16, 2025

Who says that to someone? And why? Because he disagrees with Lee? Because Lee made a joke he thought was in poor taste? Heck, has Harwood seen the Democratic Party? Biden? Obama?

This was cruel.

What a despicable thing to say. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 17, 2025

Showing the world your ass one X post at a time I see... — Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) June 17, 2025

Terry Moran's got nothing on you — Scott S - e/acc (@richbrilliant99) June 17, 2025

And Moran lost his job. Oh, wait. So did Harwood.

I know a good shrink, Mr. Harwood. DM me.

Now that I think of it, I know a good exorcist too. — Dr. Dathan Paterno (@psydoc1970) June 17, 2025

You went out of your way to say something hateful when you could have just as easily scrolled on by. Your words shame you. — carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) June 17, 2025

His words also expose who he really is, but we already knew that.

