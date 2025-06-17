John Harwood Is a Jerk Who Says Hateful Things About People's Dead Fathers (Yup, That's the Headline)

In our defense, the last few days have been INSANE-O, but we really shouldn't have missed this one. It seems John Harwood took it upon himself to say something really horrible and nasty to Mike Lee about his father. Now, we know some people are angry at Lee about a post regarding the Minnesota shootings; however, that does not excuse what Harwood wrote on X over a Father's Day post from Lee.
It all started here:
Wish my dad, Rex Lee, were here to celebrate Father’s Day— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) June 15, 2025
He was a good man
We miss him pic.twitter.com/KBk6T3hOjI
Simple. Sweet. Many of us who have lost our dads can identify with what Lee wrote here, including this editor. It was at this point that Harwood came out and posted one of the ugliest things we've seen on X in a long time. Considering we cover Eric Swalwell fairly regularly, that says a lot.
if he were here he'd be ashamed of you, because you are not a good man https://t.co/DQzqPG7GzN— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) June 16, 2025
Who says that to someone? And why? Because he disagrees with Lee? Because Lee made a joke he thought was in poor taste? Heck, has Harwood seen the Democratic Party? Biden? Obama?
This was cruel.
What a despicable thing to say.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) June 17, 2025
Showing the world your ass one X post at a time I see...— Rick Robinson CMDR Green Jello Brigade (@RowdyRick73) June 17, 2025
Terry Moran's got nothing on you— Scott S - e/acc (@richbrilliant99) June 17, 2025
And Moran lost his job. Oh, wait. So did Harwood.
I know a good shrink, Mr. Harwood. DM me.— Dr. Dathan Paterno (@psydoc1970) June 17, 2025
Now that I think of it, I know a good exorcist too.
Recommended
You went out of your way to say something hateful when you could have just as easily scrolled on by. Your words shame you.— carolyn tackett🐊 (@CarolsCloset) June 17, 2025
His words also expose who he really is, but we already knew that.
============================================================
Related:
White House Infuriates Haters By Sharing Beautiful Pic and I'm Over Here Like, 'AMERICA, F-YEAH!'
Bro, DICK Move: Harmeet K. Dhillon (and X) STOMPS Scott Wiener for Pushing Legislation to Dox ICE Agents
Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In Back-and-Forth After He Calls Her a Bully
'-I- DECIDE:' President Trump Drops the MIC on America-First Critics Shaming Him for Supporting Israel
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions
============================================================
Join the conversation as a VIP Member