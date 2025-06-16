Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions

Randi Weingarten has resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after 23 years.

Note, this editor had no idea the president of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country had a position with the DNC in the first place. How was this not a complete and total conflict of interest?

Why did the teachers union president have a position at the Democratic National Committee in the first place? pic.twitter.com/rkV0KMiUvP — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 15, 2025

Good question.

Oh, and then here's one of the obvious answers:

campaign contributions from the American Federation of Teachers to Democrats:



1994: 99.4%

1996: 99.1%

1998: 98.9%

2000: 99.2%

2002: 99.3%

2004: 98.0%

2006: 99.1%

2008: 99.1%

2010: 99.4%

2012: 99.4%

2014: 99.0%

2016: 99.7%

2018: 99.8%

2020: 99.6%

2022: 99.97%



money laundering. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 15, 2025

Bingo.

When you see it like this, everything that's been wrong with public education just starts to align, you know?

“Why did the teachers union president have a position at the Democratic National Committee in the first place?”



Because she paid for it. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) June 15, 2025

It should be noted that Weingarten isn't a teacher.



She's a lawyer. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) June 16, 2025

That explains so much.

That’s what I always wanted to know 🤔 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) June 16, 2025

True story. Last night, as this editor was drifting to sleep, the editor's husband woke the editor to tell the editor that Randi had resigned. This editor's first response was, 'What the Hell, she had a position with the DNC?' (Yes, we know the third-person bit here is unusual, but we're doing the best we can with it for this section; give us a break.)

She bought her way in by funding their election campaigns — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 16, 2025

For 23 years.

And it seems like she's been handing Democrats the teacher's vote ever since.

And for 23 years?!?! We've watched reading and math scores tank over that time—coincidence or causation? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/higCYQNjXu — Marilyn Muller (@1in5advocacy) June 16, 2025

Just a coincidence.

Totally.

