Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on June 16, 2025
Lake Fong/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP

Randi Weingarten has resigned from her position with the Democratic National Committee (DNC) after 23 years.

Note, this editor had no idea the president of one of the largest teachers' unions in the country had a position with the DNC in the first place. How was this not a complete and total conflict of interest? 

Good question.

Oh, and then here's one of the obvious answers:

Bingo.

When you see it like this, everything that's been wrong with public education just starts to align, you know?

That explains so much.

True story. Last night, as this editor was drifting to sleep, the editor's husband woke the editor to tell the editor that Randi had resigned. This editor's first response was, 'What the Hell, she had a position with the DNC?' (Yes, we know the third-person bit here is unusual, but we're doing the best we can with it for this section; give us a break.)

For 23 years.

And it seems like she's been handing Democrats the teacher's vote ever since.

Just a coincidence.

Totally.

