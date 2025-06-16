In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away WEEPS on X and We Are HERE for It

Poor Fabian.

He and his pals went to Egypt to ask for permission to walk towards Gaza, and gosh, Egypt said no. Ok, so they did more than say no, they vacated these weirdos out of their country, but you know, it was basically a big fat no.

And now he and his pals are being treated like terrorists!

The nerve!

Watch this:

We came to Egypt to ask for permission to walk towards Gaza. Now we are being treated like terrorists. They hijacked our taxi and held us for 5-6 hours and then deported my friend. The #GlobalMarchToGaza is not an ideological movement! It's not anti-Egypt! Pic: deportation bus pic.twitter.com/v1eB0nppSY — Fabian, der Nervige (@FlotterUsername) June 15, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Dude.

The absolute audacity to think you can just walk into a foreign country and be allowed to do whatever you want. — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) June 16, 2025

But they just wanted to walk to Gaza.

Heh. Oh man.

Fabian eventually shut down replies after he got into a few tiffs with X peeps:

Get out from our country — 𝓢𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓲𝓯 ⇓ 🇪🇬 (@shekoelshahawyy) June 15, 2025

Are you a Zionist? — Fabian, der Nervige (@FlotterUsername) June 15, 2025

These people.

Did you try crying while they kicked your ass?

Did it work? https://t.co/My1oWUGRBf — Monika (@MonikaMusing) June 16, 2025

We are going to say yes, yes, he did.

Oh, we are. We most definitely are.

This made my morning. https://t.co/QvpY9bEq0e — Allen Covert (@suspendedcovert) June 16, 2025

It made our morning as well.

We've said it before, it's the little things that keep us going.

