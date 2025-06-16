Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post...
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away WEEPS on X and We Are HERE for It

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on June 16, 2025
meme

Poor Fabian.

He and his pals went to Egypt to ask for permission to walk towards Gaza, and gosh, Egypt said no. Ok, so they did more than say no, they vacated these weirdos out of their country, but you know, it was basically a big fat no.

And now he and his pals are being treated like terrorists!

The nerve!

Watch this:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Dude.

But they just wanted to walk to Gaza.

Heh. Oh man.

Fabian eventually shut down replies after he got into a few tiffs with X peeps:

These people.

We are going to say yes, yes, he did.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Oh, we are. We most definitely are.

It made our morning as well.

We've said it before, it's the little things that keep us going.

============================================================

Tags: EGYPT GAZA HAMAS

