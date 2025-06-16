Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post...
VIP
CNN and MSNBC Got the Left's Memo on What to Call Anti-ICE Riots...
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away...
Dem Senator Blames Trump for MN Shootings With ZERO Pushback From CNN Host
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! FINAL HOURS
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being...
Dem Sen. Alex Padilla Spins Like a Top When Shown Public Approval on...
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy...
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Meowist Revolution: Cat Ladies Cosplay as Cat-Ladies to End M’ICE in ‘No Kings’...
Trump Announces Expanded ICE Raids in Large Democrat Cities - Los Angeles, Chicago,...
Democrat NC State Rep Who Posted Picture of a Beheaded Trump and Musk...
BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...

Pudgy, Weepy, Papa John's Delivery Guy and Alleged MN Shooter Roomie's Claims Just Don't Add Up (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on June 16, 2025
Twitchy

When your main source is a weepy pizza delivery guy claiming the Minnesota Democrat shooter he happened to live with didn't like 'Jim Biden' it might be wise to temper basing your entire narrative on the guy.

Advertisement

And InfoWars? REALLY?

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats jumped for JOY when a bizarre, lumpy, sobbing Papa John's delivery guy came forward claiming he was Vance Boelter's roomie and that he was magically a Trump supporter. Of course, the media ran with that because then they could start pushing the 'violent right-winger' BS they likely already had keyed up. 

There's more video of this, and we just have to say ... hic.

Watch:

Jim Walz?

Jim Biden?

What, is every politician named Jim? Dude.

Miranda Devine shared her thoughts on the 'troll':

He does seem awfully pleased with himself.

We wish the reporters would ask this guy why a married man and father of five with a rather large home would have been living with him.

But of course, they won't do that because he's giving them the red meat they so desperately desire.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Something is really off with this entire situation.

And sadly, we're not entirely convinced we'll ever really know the truth.

============================================================

Related:

Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent

Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet

Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them

Trans-Activist WHINING About Not Consenting to Bible Verse on In-N-Out Cup OWNED with EPIC 'Pride' Post

Yeah ... NO: Jonathan Chait Calls No Kings Day a MASSIVE Success and WOOF, the Replies Pull ZERO Punches

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Can You Say Money LAUNDERING? Randi Weingarten Quits Her 23 Year DNC Post and X Has DAMNING Questions
Sam J.
In Our VEINS! Global March to Gaza Antifa Dingus that Egypt Turned Away WEEPS on X and We Are HERE for It
Sam J.
Get BENT! Chris Murphy Learns the HARD Way MAGA Will NOT Tolerate Being Smeared As Politically Violent
Sam J.
Vance Boelter 'Hit List' Released - If You Thought This Story Was Crazy BEFORE You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet
Sam J.
Wait, WHAT?! Vance Boelter Charges Unsealed and We Have QUESTIONS ... Lots and LOTS of Them
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement