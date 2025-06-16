Pudgy, Weepy, Papa John's Delivery Guy and Alleged MN Shooter Roomie's Claims Just Don't Add Up (Watch)

When your main source is a weepy pizza delivery guy claiming the Minnesota Democrat shooter he happened to live with didn't like 'Jim Biden' it might be wise to temper basing your entire narrative on the guy.

And InfoWars? REALLY?

As Twitchy readers know, Democrats jumped for JOY when a bizarre, lumpy, sobbing Papa John's delivery guy came forward claiming he was Vance Boelter's roomie and that he was magically a Trump supporter. Of course, the media ran with that because then they could start pushing the 'violent right-winger' BS they likely already had keyed up.

There's more video of this, and we just have to say ... hic.

Watch:

ROOMMATE OF ALLEGED MINN. ASSASSIN: “He wasn’t a Democrat.”



“He didn’t like Jim Walz. He didn’t like Jim Biden.”



“He listened to InfoWars.” 🧐pic.twitter.com/ekdleC31ky — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 16, 2025

Jim Walz?

Jim Biden?

What, is every politician named Jim? Dude.

Miranda Devine shared her thoughts on the 'troll':

We need some body language experts to tell us if his little smirk is "duper's delight." Or maybe the reporters there could be a little more skeptical of this troll. https://t.co/faTzRgEC1h — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) June 16, 2025

He does seem awfully pleased with himself.

The only reason for him to come out and say the shooter isn’t a Democrat is if he’s a Democrat. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 16, 2025

We wish the reporters would ask this guy why a married man and father of five with a rather large home would have been living with him.

But of course, they won't do that because he's giving them the red meat they so desperately desire.

That was one of the most bizarre interviews I've ever seen. The cutouts to the reporter were bizarre, his comments were strange, getting major political figures names wrong was odd. Messed up! — Superhiloman (@superhiloman) June 16, 2025

Something is really off with this entire situation.

And sadly, we're not entirely convinced we'll ever really know the truth.

============================================================

