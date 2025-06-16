Does She REALLY Want to Hurt Him? JK Rowling ZAPS Boy George In Back-and-Forth After He Calls Her a Bully

J.K. Rowling continues her fight against the trans-activists, and of course, her not buying into their delusions is big mean and stuff. Rowling isn't even phased, of course:

When ‘persecution’ is redefined to mean ‘not being allowed to reorganise society based on unfalsifiable feelings, to compel everyone else’s speech and belief and to take rights away from other protected groups’ you’ll be absolutely right. pic.twitter.com/bONhJRALyb — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 13, 2025

For whatever reason, this made Boy George's radar:

The right to be left alone by a rich bored bully! https://t.co/vTNdexD9Uk — Boy George (@BoyGeorge) June 14, 2025

Dude. What? Defending women from men who think they have the right to their sports and spaces makes Rowling a bully?

No.

Rowling fired back and boy-howdy, did she EVER fire back:

There are many differences between us, George, but some are particularly relevant to this debate.



1. You're a man and I'm a woman.



2. You've been wealthy and famous since your early 20s. I didn't become well known until I was well over 30.



3. I've never been given 15 months… https://t.co/bBbG9NPNKm — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 15, 2025

Her post continues:

3. I've never been given 15 months for handcuffing a man to a wall and beating him with a chain. 4. I believe in freedom of speech and belief. For more than half my life I was a regular anonymous person. Some of those years were spent in poverty. That's why I understand the importance of single-sex spaces for women who're reliant on state-funded services. That's why I understand why mixed public changing rooms are a problem for women. That's why I have a problem with men 'identifying' into women's rape crisis centres, domestic abuse and homeless shelters that are supposed to be single-sex. I don't stand against gender identity ideology because I personally still need those services, but because my life has taught me exactly how vulnerable women are when they don't have the money/influence I have now. You yourself have been convicted of violent assault. The overwhelming number of people who commit crimes of violence are male, just like you. That's why I don't want to see men identifying into women's prison cells or any of the spaces mentioned above. Not all men are violent or predatory, but enough are to make safeguarding necessary. Lastly, I'm a writer who believes in freedom of speech and belief. As we both know, the safe, fashionable thing in the arts world right now is to do exactly what you're doing: parrot TWAW and sneer at the unenlightened plebs who think sex is important and matters. For a man who was once all about non-conformity, George, you couldn't have become more predictably or more tediously conformist.

Take ALL the seats, Boy George.

