‘Orwellian Moment’: Chuck Todd Decries Distrust in Media While Not Recognizing He’s the...
MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened
VIP
Report: UK Police Arrest Man for Posting Pride Flag Swastika Meme on Facebook
USA TODAY: Trump Lied About the LA Riots So You Couldn't See What...
Singer Says Trump Voters Are Not Allowed to Come to His Band’s Shows
It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests
Harvard Law Educator Melts Down Over Kids Keeping Their Parts: Academia’s Latest Tantrum
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say...
Rep. Upset Detainees Being Held at ICE Detention Facility
VIP
Conservatives Happier Than Liberals Across All Demographics, Survey Finds
Tucker Carlson Can't Believe Sen. Ted Cruz Doesn't Know the Population of Iran
More Crying Dems: Zohran Mamdani Breaks Down After Being Called Out by Holocaust...
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...

An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on the warpath again during a Wednesday hearing.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee and was questioned about the Pentagon's budget requests. The Democrats, including Elissa Slotkin, were clearly going for some viral clips that would appeal to their lefty base, and the case of the senator from Michigan it backfired

Advertisement

However, Elizabeth Warren made it known before the hearing that she was also going to go after Hegseth with all she had. Watch:

When it came time for Warren's turn, it seems that all she did was give Hegseth a chance to point out how badly the Democrats have failed. 

It was so nice of Warren to give Hegseth a chance to point out all the lawlessness the Democrats have allowed inside the U.S. that both ICE, the National Guard and the military shouldn't have to be focused on. 

Recommended

MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened
Brett T.
Advertisement

That's not surprising. After all, the Dems, including Warren, backed Joe Biden in 2020 (and his VP Harris in 2024), who made it clear that if he were to enter the White House the days of Trump's "America First" policies would be over. And Biden wasn't lying (for once). Too bad the previous administration left such a mess that has to be cleaned up. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened
Brett T.
USA TODAY: Trump Lied About the LA Riots So You Couldn't See What He Was REALLY Doing
Brett T.
‘Orwellian Moment’: Chuck Todd Decries Distrust in Media While Not Recognizing He’s the Source of It
Warren Squire
It's Hard to Believe This Is Real: Taylor Lorenz, Roblox, and ICE Protests
FuzzyChimp
JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left
justmindy
'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened Brett T.
Advertisement