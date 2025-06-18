An Unhinged Elizabeth Warren Gave Pete Hegseth a GREAT Opportunity to Point Out the MANY Dem Failures

Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren was on the warpath again during a Wednesday hearing.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth testified before the Senate Armed Services Committee and was questioned about the Pentagon's budget requests. The Democrats, including Elissa Slotkin, were clearly going for some viral clips that would appeal to their lefty base, and the case of the senator from Michigan it backfired.

However, Elizabeth Warren made it known before the hearing that she was also going to go after Hegseth with all she had. Watch:

I’m about to question Secretary Hegseth in a Senate hearing—and boy does he have a lot of explaining to do.



Deploying the military on Trump's so-called political enemies is not what our soldiers signed up for.



Let’s see what Hegseth has to say for himself. pic.twitter.com/8SuisMMYPh — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 18, 2025

When it came time for Warren's turn, it seems that all she did was give Hegseth a chance to point out how badly the Democrats have failed.

Sec. Hegseth vs unhinged Pocahontas



Pete swats down every piece of bullshit the self-proclaimed Indian throws at him, sometimes even with a sly grin on his face 😂 pic.twitter.com/FQHvcYQCKv — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) June 18, 2025

It was so nice of Warren to give Hegseth a chance to point out all the lawlessness the Democrats have allowed inside the U.S. that both ICE, the National Guard and the military shouldn't have to be focused on.

Dems are now concerned about global security, even where we are not wanted, then defending their own country. Im not sure this is the own pocahontas thinks it is — Todd Sullivan (@springfielddmx) June 18, 2025

Democrats always exposing themselves as America last — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) June 18, 2025

That's not surprising. After all, the Dems, including Warren, backed Joe Biden in 2020 (and his VP Harris in 2024), who made it clear that if he were to enter the White House the days of Trump's "America First" policies would be over. And Biden wasn't lying (for once). Too bad the previous administration left such a mess that has to be cleaned up.