Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under...
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's Americ...
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
VIP
Dramacrat Actorvism: Dems Roll Out Frail-Looking Jerry Nadler for the Party’s Latest Stage...
Jim Acosta Jokes About Trump’s Deceased Ex-Wife While Jen Rubin Laughs
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels
'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO...
Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and...
Whoopi’s Totally Wacky Take: Equating Her Millionaire Life to Iran’s Death Penalty for...
WaPo Spin on SCOTUS Ruling Protecting Minors Is Chock-Full of the Usual 'Journalism'
Udder Madness: Ana Navarro Wants Illegal Aliens to Do the ‘God-Awful Work’ of...
Cancel Your Dream Iranian Vacay? Americans Devastated as State Dept. Ruins Summer Plans...
Trump Stares Down Iranian Supreme Leader, Delivers Fiery Warning!
The Audacity of Hypocrisy: Obama Lectures on Autocracy While Ignoring His Own Reign

'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on June 18, 2025
Twitter

The Democrats continue to try and make the Trump DHS efforts to actually enforce federal immigration laws into some sort of horrible human rights issue, and they keep proving that it's all about theatrics. However, at least the Dems are again making it clear that their top priority is protecting criminal illegals with American citizens coming in a distant second. 

Advertisement

That again became clear today based on Sen. Elissa Slotkin's line of questioning for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Slotkin of course opted to try and make the National Guard, U.S. Marines and ICE the focus instead of the criminal illegals who are being taken off the street. Slotkin seemed to be going for a "Few Good Men" style vibe when she demanded to know if Hegseth has "given the order." Hegseth wasn't having it. Watch:

Slotkin was hoping for an answer along the lines of "YOU'RE DAMN RIGHT I DID" and instead got beclowned. 

And the Dems don't like him for it. Well, that plus all their bogus hits on Hegseth have failed and he's still doing the job. 

Recommended

Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership
justmindy
Advertisement

The great de-woking of the U.S. military has driven the Dems even more crazy than usual. 

One more thing: 

Did Slotkin have this much of a fit after the Obama administration droned somebody who was a U.S. citizen?

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership
justmindy
This Is Just Embarrassing! Eric Swalwell Posts Cringe Democrat Video About 'Trump's America'
Grateful Calvin
NBC News: SCOTUS Dealt a Major Blow to Transgender Rights; AP: Huge Setback
Brett T.
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels
justmindy
Dick Durbin Tried to Make the Biden Cognitive Decline Hearing About Trump and Failed Miserably
Doug P.
'Stop that News!' MSNBC Conspicuously Dumps Out of Pete Hegseth Touting Trump’s ZERO Border Feat
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Democrats Tank Economy, Can’t Even Keep Their Own Party Piggy Bank Afloat Under New Leadership justmindy
Advertisement