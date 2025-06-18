'Be Careful...': Pete Hegseth Calmly Ruined a Triggered Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Bait Attempt

The Democrats continue to try and make the Trump DHS efforts to actually enforce federal immigration laws into some sort of horrible human rights issue, and they keep proving that it's all about theatrics. However, at least the Dems are again making it clear that their top priority is protecting criminal illegals with American citizens coming in a distant second.

That again became clear today based on Sen. Elissa Slotkin's line of questioning for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Slotkin of course opted to try and make the National Guard, U.S. Marines and ICE the focus instead of the criminal illegals who are being taken off the street. Slotkin seemed to be going for a "Few Good Men" style vibe when she demanded to know if Hegseth has "given the order." Hegseth wasn't having it. Watch:

BREAKING: Democrat Senator Elissa Slotkin goes berserk, loses it on SecDef Pete Hegseth - it ends poorly.



SLOTKIN: "Have you given the order! Have you given the order that [the military] can use lethal force [on Americans?]"



HEGSETH: "Senator, be careful what you read in books… pic.twitter.com/4BUGMNXQKi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 18, 2025

Slotkin was hoping for an answer along the lines of "YOU'RE DAMN RIGHT I DID" and instead got beclowned.

He doesn’t fall for their stupid bait questions. https://t.co/2sZBOvbCrX — PNW Conservative (@UnderWashington) June 18, 2025

And the Dems don't like him for it. Well, that plus all their bogus hits on Hegseth have failed and he's still doing the job.

Female Democrats hate @PeteHegseth. Too much toxic masculinity for them. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) June 18, 2025

The great de-woking of the U.S. military has driven the Dems even more crazy than usual.

Kinda like when Merrick Garland allowed the FBI to use deadly force when raiding Mar a Lago? — Waffle (@Wafflehoussalad) June 18, 2025

"Never interrupt your enemy when they're making a mistake."



- Sun Tzu,

The Art of War pic.twitter.com/h3hEtez4D5 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) June 18, 2025

One more thing:

Gavin used the military to cheek swabs during Covid.



Where was she then? — Eric Niehaus (@Eric_Niehaus) June 18, 2025

Did Slotkin have this much of a fit after the Obama administration droned somebody who was a U.S. citizen?