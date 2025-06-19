They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

This short depiction of the Revolutionary War is simply spectacular. We rarely watch something we come across on our timelines more than once before writing about it, but this editor has watched it at least a dozen times.

Advertisement

It's just too good, even if it is likely AI.

As you watch what we think is one of the funniest videos we've seen on social media in a long, long while, notice our founders went to war over a 3% tax. THREE PERCENT. And then compare that to where we are today.

Yeah.

Note, there is some 'language' in the video that may not be appropriate for work or school, so if you are watching in a public place, we kindly suggest earbuds/headphones.

Watch:

Historically accurate depiction of the Revolutionary War pic.twitter.com/QIpxI7y8un — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) June 18, 2025

The British are all cocky at first, smugly bragging about how it won't take much to shut down the people complaining about a 3% tax and then it just gets better and better, especially when the French show up at the end.

*CHEF'S KISS.*

Spot on. We really did hate taxes. What happened to us? — Jason Mac (@JasonMac2022) June 18, 2025

Seriously.

Oh Lordy!!! *still laughing* — CD Coffelt (@CDCoffelt) June 19, 2025

Is this newsworthy? Not exactly. It's a blast to watch and a nice break from the constant barrage of war, taxes, Democrats, hate, trans-nonsense, and anything else we seem to write about these days.

Sometimes it's just good to sit back and laugh.

It's even better when it's at the British.

Oh SETTLE DOWN, it's a joke.

============================================================

Related:

SaViNg DeMoCrAcY! Newly Dropped Emails Show Just How DESPERATE Biden Admin Was to Get Rid of Trump

Dem Senator Who DIVORCED His Wife Who 'Could Give Birth Any Day' DRAGGED for Fear-Mongering Medicaid Cuts

Pro-Aborts Claim the Worst Thing That Could Happen Is if Preemie Chance SURVIVES and I've Got Nothin'

Here's An Inside 'View' of How Gretchen Whitmer REALLY Felt During Trump's Oval Office Media 'Trap' (Vid)

Heap Big WHOOPED! Megyn Kelly ENDS Elizabeth Warren for Weeping OPENLY After SCOTUS Protects Kids

============================================================