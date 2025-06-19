They REALLY Do Hate Taxes! Historic Depiction of Revolutionary War Most HILARIOUS Thing You'll See Today

Jasmine Crockett's Train Wreck Interview Was a Disaster
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:40 PM on June 19, 2025

This short depiction of the Revolutionary War is simply spectacular. We rarely watch something we come across on our timelines more than once before writing about it, but this editor has watched it at least a dozen times.

It's just too good, even if it is likely AI.

As you watch what we think is one of the funniest videos we've seen on social media in a long, long while, notice our founders went to war over a 3% tax. THREE PERCENT. And then compare that to where we are today.

Yeah.

Note, there is some 'language' in the video that may not be appropriate for work or school, so if you are watching in a public place, we kindly suggest earbuds/headphones.

Watch:

The British are all cocky at first, smugly bragging about how it won't take much to shut down the people complaining about a 3% tax and then it just gets better and better, especially when the French show up at the end.

*CHEF'S KISS.*

Seriously.

Is this newsworthy? Not exactly. It's a blast to watch and a nice break from the constant barrage of war, taxes, Democrats, hate, trans-nonsense, and anything else we seem to write about these days.

Sometimes it's just good to sit back and laugh.

It's even better when it's at the British.

Oh SETTLE DOWN, it's a joke.

============================================================

============================================================

