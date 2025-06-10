BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never Called Him

New Yorker’s Riot Ballet Fantasy: Left’s Trump Tantrum Hits Peak Delusion
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 5:00 PM on June 10, 2025
Twitchy Meme

If Gavin Newsom's lips are moving, that's when you know he's lying. 

Now on the fourth day of his failure as governor in stopping the violent riots taking place all over Los Angeles, Newsom today once again tried to shift blame to President Trump. 

Advertisement

And once again, he failed. 

This afternoon in the Oval Office, the President was asked when the last time was that he spoke with Newsom. Watch:

Yes, he IS doing a bad job. But we appreciate Trump telling him so directly. 

Newsom, however, in his current addiction of trying to govern by social media, felt the need to call Trump a liar. 

Oh, really? 

Well, Fox News's John Roberts begs to differ, Governor. 

Shortly after Newsom posted this lie on X, Roberts followed up with a direct quote given to him by the President. 

The quote from the President continued: 

... More than anything else, this shows what a liar he is - Said I never called. Here is the evidence.

 For that evidence, the President sent Roberts a screenshot of his phone's call log. 

LOL. Oops. 

Fox News aired a segment with Roberts showing Trump's comments and the receipt he provided. 

Now, it's true that Trump got the date wrong. But he obviously called Newsom, and the two clearly spoke for 16 minutes. So, why would Newsom claim that 'there was no call'? Not even a voicemail? 

If Newsom is going to lie so often, you'd think he would be better at it by this point, and not post falsehoods that are so easily refuted. 

We'll take 'What is EVERYTHING' for $800, Alex. 

Needless to say, this led to Newsom getting epically dragged on X for the umpteenth time in less than a week. 

Maybe Joe Biden's dementia is contagious? 

That's the only explanation we can think of other than that Newsom is lying through his teeth. Again. 

Advertisement

LOL. 'Kevlar head.' 

We like that one. 

For someone who gets so consistently bodied on social media, you'd think Newsom would hate X instead of being a slave to it. 

Tough assessment. But an accurate one. 

HA. Oh, we DO remember that one. 

The last time Los Angeles was burning, during the January wildfires, Newsom cowardly refused to speak with an LA mother, claiming that he was on the phone with the President. 

He was NOT, in fact, on the phone with the President. Or anyone else. 

It didn't work for him then, and it's not working for him this time, either. 

Of course, that didn't stop other serial liars from believing Newsom's BS. 

Serial liars like The Lincoln Project. 

But X was happy to give those chuckleheads a tall glass of shut-up juice as well. 

Advertisement

We also remember when The Lincoln Project dressed up a bunch of Virginia Democrats (including a woman and a black man) in tiki torches to try to pretend that they were neo-Nazis supporting Glenn Youngkin. 

In other words, they are as bad at lying as Newsom is. 

Now, THAT would be something that would truly help Angelinos. And all Californians in general. 

But Newsom won't resign. He'll just keep lying and tweeting while his city burns. Like a modern-day Nero. 

Maybe someone should tell him how that story ended for the Roman emperor. 

