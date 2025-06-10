BUSTED! Gavin Newsom Gets Trounced With Phone Log After Lying That Trump Never Called Him

If Gavin Newsom's lips are moving, that's when you know he's lying.

Now on the fourth day of his failure as governor in stopping the violent riots taking place all over Los Angeles, Newsom today once again tried to shift blame to President Trump.

And once again, he failed.

This afternoon in the Oval Office, the President was asked when the last time was that he spoke with Newsom. Watch:

Reporter: When is last time you spoke with Governor Newsom?



President Trump: A day ago. Called him up to tell him, got to do a better job, he's doing a bad job. Causing a lot of death and potential death pic.twitter.com/BXa7PUUZCk — Acyn (@Acyn) June 10, 2025

Yes, he IS doing a bad job. But we appreciate Trump telling him so directly.

Newsom, however, in his current addiction of trying to govern by social media, felt the need to call Trump a liar.

There was no call. Not even a voicemail.



Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to. https://t.co/y7TJUhUZGI — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 10, 2025

Oh, really?

Well, Fox News's John Roberts begs to differ, Governor.

Shortly after Newsom posted this lie on X, Roberts followed up with a direct quote given to him by the President.

"President Trump just contacted me from Air Force 1 to say this:

"First call was not picked up. Second call, Gavin picked up, we spoke for 16 minutes. I told him to, essentially, “get his ass in gear,” and stop the Riots, which were out of control. More than anything else, this… https://t.co/fHkI7FEFJJ — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) June 10, 2025

The quote from the President continued:

... More than anything else, this shows what a liar he is - Said I never called. Here is the evidence.

For that evidence, the President sent Roberts a screenshot of his phone's call log.

LOL. Oops.

Fox News aired a segment with Roberts showing Trump's comments and the receipt he provided.

Now, it's true that Trump got the date wrong. But he obviously called Newsom, and the two clearly spoke for 16 minutes. So, why would Newsom claim that 'there was no call'? Not even a voicemail?

If Newsom is going to lie so often, you'd think he would be better at it by this point, and not post falsehoods that are so easily refuted.

If Gavin Newsom can’t be honest about a phone call, imagine what else he’s not being honest about. — Clint Lord (@lord_clint) June 10, 2025

We'll take 'What is EVERYTHING' for $800, Alex.

Needless to say, this led to Newsom getting epically dragged on X for the umpteenth time in less than a week.

Gavin, you spoke to President Trump for 16 minutes and don’t remember?



Or are you lying?



There was no call just like there have been no riots for the past 4 nights, right? pic.twitter.com/P0jIiHWJFk — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) June 10, 2025

Maybe Joe Biden's dementia is contagious?

That's the only explanation we can think of other than that Newsom is lying through his teeth. Again.

Haha….You didn’t get community noted, President Trump just drops his call log on your Kevlar head. — Sean Spicier - Former Tango Dancer (Parody) (@sean_spicier) June 10, 2025

LOL. 'Kevlar head.'

We like that one.

For someone who gets so consistently bodied on social media, you'd think Newsom would hate X instead of being a slave to it.

As I've said a million times in my posts Gavin Newsom is a serial liar. Here is proof of the phone call Newsom said never happened.



He is the textbook definition of a psychopath and he is evil and soulless. This is a really sick and twisted individual. pic.twitter.com/naOpry7uxn — America First Patriot Living In NEWSOM SHI*HOLE (@DoTheRightWing) June 10, 2025

Tough assessment. But an accurate one.

Remember that time you faked a phone call with the President? — Wino Winnie 𝕏 (@Wino_Winnie) June 10, 2025

HA. Oh, we DO remember that one.

The last time Los Angeles was burning, during the January wildfires, Newsom cowardly refused to speak with an LA mother, claiming that he was on the phone with the President.

He was NOT, in fact, on the phone with the President. Or anyone else.

It didn't work for him then, and it's not working for him this time, either.

Of course, that didn't stop other serial liars from believing Newsom's BS.

Serial liars like The Lincoln Project.

This is concerning.



Who did Trump think he was speaking to? https://t.co/IwVGRmWIz5 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 10, 2025

But X was happy to give those chuckleheads a tall glass of shut-up juice as well.

Screenshot from @johnrobertsFox gonna kill this post right now. They did speak. The pedo project and Newsom lie again. pic.twitter.com/12Uj0aj4Iz — Woke Societies (@wokesocieties) June 10, 2025

We also remember when The Lincoln Project dressed up a bunch of Virginia Democrats (including a woman and a black man) in tiki torches to try to pretend that they were neo-Nazis supporting Glenn Youngkin.

In other words, they are as bad at lying as Newsom is.

Lying is just who you are right @GavinNewsom @potus just proved you talked. Nice try now….resign. https://t.co/kDCf81uKTN — Greg living in a 🍌🇺🇸 (@gregr209) June 10, 2025

Now, THAT would be something that would truly help Angelinos. And all Californians in general.

But Newsom won't resign. He'll just keep lying and tweeting while his city burns. Like a modern-day Nero.

Maybe someone should tell him how that story ended for the Roman emperor.