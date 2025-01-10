YOU GO GIRL! Watch As Mom Confronts Smarmy Gavin Newsom Over Wildfires (and Watch Him LIE to Her Face!)

Gavin Newsom is a failure as a governor and an all-out smarmy guy. Those of us on the Right have known this for a while. California has a crime problem, a homelessness problem, a budget problem. It is mismanaged from the top down, with a Democrat supermajority and Governor Smarmy at the helm.

But the gross mismanagement of the Los Angeles wildfires takes the failure to a whole new low. For three days, fires have burned -- some of them out of control -- while Newsom shrugs and blames Trump and local leaders.

One woman was fed up and confronted Newsom about it.

WATCH:

WOW. This woman literally ran up to Gavin Newsom on the street and demanded answers on his disastrous wildfires response — and she was NOT taking no for an answer. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/GNjUATtKXt — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 9, 2025

Look at how easily he lies to her.

Like this writer said: Governor Smarmy.

Something tells me she's not going to be all over CNN/MSNBC. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2025

Not a chance. Unless they can dig up some 'problematic' social media posts and ruin her life.

Has anyone explained why…. Sky News Australia is the outlet that has gotten the two most viral exchanges with public officials from this entire disaster?



Actually, nevermind. — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 9, 2025

We all know why.

I'm literally talking to the president right now.



I'm not talking to anyone. My phone doesn't work.



All in the span of 10 seconds. The man is a pathological liar. — Sha (@quip1) January 9, 2025

He sure is.

That is brutal. I’ll keep this handy for 2028. — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 9, 2025

Please do.

Although this should end Newsom's political career, this writer isn't optimistic it will.

She wants to know what support the federal government will give the California fire victims.



Biden should offer them the same thing he offered victims of Hurricane Helene: a $750 loan.



What’s fair for one is fair for all. — French Ironman Éric (@RickJoh44846997) January 9, 2025

Joe Biden has vowed 100% federal support for California.

While FEMA is kicking families in North Carolina out of hotels as the area is getting hit by a snowstorm.

Her: Will it be different next time?

Him: It has to be.



Me: Well—how and what will make it different, Governor? What policies are you going to change to ensure there’s water? What forestry mgt changes are you going to make? — RC (@Pedlar7) January 9, 2025

Things won't be different. You know how this writer knows this?

Because yesterday, California's legislature called a special session to talk about Trump instead of the raging wildfires.

Zero chance Gav is the 2028 nominee. Zero. https://t.co/mzWZqCduVE — Deebs (@DeebsFLA) January 9, 2025

2028 is light years away in political terms. This writer hopes you're correct though.

"I'm literally talking to the President right now."



"Let me see. Let me talk to him. Let's talk."



"I don't have cell service." https://t.co/Bf7SmPrMRP — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 9, 2025

He lies as naturally as he breathes.

The material his opponents are gonna have if he ever tries to run for office again. ☠️ https://t.co/IrD9u4ao0R — Emily (@hostagehoosier) January 9, 2025

The ads write themselves.

Gavin did not do enough to prepare California for mitigating the fires — and NOW in the midst of it, he seems to not have a clue what’s going on, or what the solutions are. Wow. https://t.co/2nkS00sJoL — Jaren Grenell (@jarengrenell) January 10, 2025

And here's the thing: during COVID, Newsom had no problem declaring a state of emergency and using the powers such a declaration gave him to shut down businesses and schools and fill skate parks with sand.

Why won't he do that for these wildfires?

We all know why.