YOU GO GIRL! Watch As Mom Confronts Smarmy Gavin Newsom Over Wildfires (and Watch Him LIE to Her Face!)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on January 10, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Gavin Newsom is a failure as a governor and an all-out smarmy guy. Those of us on the Right have known this for a while. California has a crime problem, a homelessness problem, a budget problem. It is mismanaged from the top down, with a Democrat supermajority and Governor Smarmy at the helm.

But the gross mismanagement of the Los Angeles wildfires takes the failure to a whole new low. For three days, fires have burned -- some of them out of control -- while Newsom shrugs and blames Trump and local leaders.

One woman was fed up and confronted Newsom about it.

WATCH:

Look at how easily he lies to her.

Like this writer said: Governor Smarmy.

Not a chance. Unless they can dig up some 'problematic' social media posts and ruin her life.

We all know why.

He sure is.

Please do.

Although this should end Newsom's political career, this writer isn't optimistic it will.

Joe Biden has vowed 100% federal support for California.

While FEMA is kicking families in North Carolina out of hotels as the area is getting hit by a snowstorm.

Things won't be different. You know how this writer knows this?

Because yesterday, California's legislature called a special session to talk about Trump instead of the raging wildfires.

2028 is light years away in political terms. This writer hopes you're correct though.

He lies as naturally as he breathes.

The ads write themselves.

And here's the thing: during COVID, Newsom had no problem declaring a state of emergency and using the powers such a declaration gave him to shut down businesses and schools and fill skate parks with sand.

Why won't he do that for these wildfires?

We all know why.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM LOS ANGELES MOM WILDFIRES GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM

