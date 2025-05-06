BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country and Oh HELL Yeah

It's been something else watching Democrats pretend to care about 'due process'. For years, they were more than happy to ignore due process when it came to legal citizens either losing their firearms or travel privileges but hey, they REALLY REALLY care about illegals who did nothing the right way entering our country illegally being protected by the very thing they have in the past been more than happy to ignore.

Or even do away with.

Gosh, almost as if they're disingenuous liars.

Oh, wait, they are.

Stephen Miller was more than happy to describe what the CORRECT process should be for illegal aliens:

The correct process for illegal aliens:



Are you here illegally?



Deport. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) May 6, 2025

Do not pass go.

Do not collect $200.

Deport.

That works.

I fully agree with this due process.



Should be super simple. Super fast. Easy to understand and prove.



Who could be against this? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 6, 2025

It is indeed laughable.

Same, bro. Same.

Why is this even controversial? Every other country on Earth does it. — Voted for this 🇺🇸 (@PatriotChris__) May 6, 2025

Seems America is the only country in the world that's not allowed to secure its border and send illegals home. Crazy times we're living in.

Exactly. Why is this difficult for so many people. — Alisha Nasse (@AlishaNasse) May 6, 2025

Because simple doesn't suit their narrative.

When someone has to complicate things they are usually in the wrong. Just sayin'.

Simple yes or no solution.

Yes=go

No=prove and stay.



Yes, goes right back home.



No trial needed to get in , no trial needed to leave. — Priest. (@lob679) May 6, 2025

See? Simple.

Democrats only try to complicate matters because they want to keep their new 'voter base' in the country. They know they can't win without them.

Then again, they couldn't win with them ...

Mind. Blown.

