BOOM: Stephen Miller Shares the 'CORRECT' Process for Removing Illegals from Our Country and Oh HELL Yeah

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 06, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

It's been something else watching Democrats pretend to care about 'due process'. For years, they were more than happy to ignore due process when it came to legal citizens either losing their firearms or travel privileges but hey, they REALLY REALLY care about illegals who did nothing the right way entering our country illegally being protected by the very thing they have in the past been more than happy to ignore.

Or even do away with.

Gosh, almost as if they're disingenuous liars.

Oh, wait, they are.

Stephen Miller was more than happy to describe what the CORRECT process should be for illegal aliens:

Do not pass go.

Do not collect $200.

Deport.

That works. 

It is indeed laughable.

Same, bro. Same.

Seems America is the only country in the world that's not allowed to secure its border and send illegals home. Crazy times we're living in.

Because simple doesn't suit their narrative.

When someone has to complicate things they are usually in the wrong. Just sayin'.

See? Simple.

Democrats only try to complicate matters because they want to keep their new 'voter base' in the country. They know they can't win without them.

Then again, they couldn't win with them ... 

Mind. Blown.

