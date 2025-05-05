As a Catholic, Ted Lieu Has a Very Interesting Definition of What Does...
TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Letitia James seems nervous.

Scared even.

Gosh, wonder why?

And we hate to break it to her (not really), but no amount of her filing new cases against Trump is going to stop the mortgage fraud allegations she's currently facing. She can get up there and play preacher and pretend she's somehow the good guy, but ultimately she just looks guiltier and guiltier.

Watch this insanity:

Holy smokes is right. Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth. Yikes.

And she is definitely pounding the table.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

They never thought he'd win again.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Boy, were they ever wrong.

============================================================

============================================================

Tags: FRAUD TRUMP LETITIA JAMES

