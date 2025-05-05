TICK TOCK, TISH! Letitia James Goes Straight-UP PSYCHOPATH Babbling About New Case Against Trump (Watch)

Letitia James seems nervous.

Scared even.

Gosh, wonder why?

And we hate to break it to her (not really), but no amount of her filing new cases against Trump is going to stop the mortgage fraud allegations she's currently facing. She can get up there and play preacher and pretend she's somehow the good guy, but ultimately she just looks guiltier and guiltier.

Watch this insanity:

Desperate to fight off mortgage fraud allegations — Big Tish comes completely UNGLUED after announcing yet ANOTHER lawsuit against the Trump admin.



Holy smokes. pic.twitter.com/5BaCMtgCzx — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 5, 2025

Holy smokes is right. Just keep your hands and fingers away from her mouth. Yikes.

Tish looks like nothing more than a

H!tler parody. She’s finished. — Farm Girl Carrie 👩‍🌾 (@FarmGirlCarrie) May 5, 2025

“If the facts are on your side, argue the facts. If the law is on your side, argue the law. If neither are in your side, pound the table…” — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) May 5, 2025

And she is definitely pounding the table.

The only thing she has going for her is she has excellent peripheral vision. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 5, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

It’s so incredible how President Trump can make all these crooks turn into absolute loons! Tish belongs in a funny farm. — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) May 5, 2025

They never thought he'd win again.

They never thought they'd get caught.

Boy, were they ever wrong.

