She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low I.Q. Person' (and Proves Him RIGHT)

As Twitchy readers know, when Trump was asked about Jasmine Crockett, he answered honestly.

Trump: I look at the Democrats, they have a new person named Crockett. I watched her speak the other day and she's definitely a low I.Q. Person pic.twitter.com/YpX2Jhneu8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 4, 2025

Advertisement

See? Super honest. What's the big deal? She is a low I.Q. person.

Guess Crockett saw the post:

For you to be in charge of the WHOLE country, you sure do have my name in your mouth a lot.



Every time you say my name, you’re reminding the world that you’re terrified of smart, bold Black women telling the truth and holding you accountable.



So keep talking… https://t.co/c9C9bWAPpA — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) May 4, 2025

How on Earth is this woman an actual elected official?

And seriously, she thinks he's 'terrified' of her?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

You have it all wrong. You're the one with Trump living in your head rent-free, 24/7.



Jasmine Crockett:



"Wahhh Trump this

Wahhh Trump that

Wahhh Wahhh Wahhh

Muh democracy"



Trump: Whodat? pic.twitter.com/s2rwLZXQL0 — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 5, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 How are you in Congress? In charge of the whole country? No, dear. Have you ever read the Constitution?



You're not a smart Black woman. And you're not telling the truth and holding anyone accountable. I'll give you "bold," though. And it's quite entertaining. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) May 5, 2025

If by 'bold' they mean 'obnoxious big mouth,' that reads.

He’s not wrong though. You’re a national embarrassment. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 5, 2025

And that's putting it nicely.

Pro-tip: Smart people don't have to tell everyone that they're smart. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 4, 2025

Do you have some smarts you’re hiding? When will we see that side? — Angela 💭 (@ms_babyrussell) May 4, 2025

Is this a parody account? — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 4, 2025

Right? We wondered at first, too, but nope ... not a parody.

============================================================

Related:

Bless His HATEFUL Lil' Heart! Nobody Blue Check Says He Hopes Next Pope Will Diss Trump and 'Far Right'

Obama Lackey Tries OUTRAGING MAGA With Obama Pope Pic and It Does NOT Go the Way He Planned ... At ALL

Nancy Pelosi Says the Quiet Part OUT LOUD on PBS About What Dems REALLY Think About Voters and WOW -Watch

HOO BOY! From the Sound of Harmeet K. Dillon's Post, Katie Hobbs Is JUST About to the 'Find Out' Stage

GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW

============================================================