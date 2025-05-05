WOW: CNN Officially CROSSES A LINE In Their Trump Hate With Disturbing Interview...
She MAD! LOL! Jasmine Crockett FLIPS OUT After Trump Calls Her a 'Low I.Q. Person' (and Proves Him RIGHT)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:50 AM on May 05, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, when Trump was asked about Jasmine Crockett, he answered honestly.

See? Super honest. What's the big deal? She is a low I.Q. person. 

Guess Crockett saw the post:

How on Earth is this woman an actual elected official?

And seriously, she thinks he's 'terrified' of her? 

HA HA HA HA HA HA

If by 'bold' they mean 'obnoxious big mouth,' that reads.

And that's putting it nicely.

Advertisement

