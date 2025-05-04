GRRL, PLEASE! Lefty Just Goes OFF on Michelle Obama for Whining About How Hard Her Life Was (Is) and WOW

Michelle Obama has had it so hard, you guys. SO HARD.

We're shocked she could fight her way through with such a challenging, tragic, and horrible life.

*eye roll*

We wish we were making this up, but it seems Big Mike thinks she's had it rougher than everyone else because of racism and stuff.

Advertisement

Michelle Obama says life in the White House wasn’t as glamorous as it seemed—she had to cover her own food costs and daily expenses.



She shared the financial challenges her family experienced, noting that many expenses—like travel—weren’t covered if the President wasn’t… pic.twitter.com/Elel71Dm8d — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) May 3, 2025

Post continues:

... accompanying you. The Obamas landed a $65 million book deal, invested in luxury real estate, and Michelle earns up to $225,000 per speech.

BUT SHE HAD TO PAY FOR HER TRAVEL, DUDE.

Yeah, nobody feels sorry for you, Michelle.

Not even people who used to vote for your husband.

I have always liked Michelle Obama, that ended this morning.



I have been watching clips of her making the rounds complaining about her time as First Lady. She is complaining that living in the White House was too expensive because they had to pay for their own food and pay for… — Elizabeth has no more fucks to to give💛💚🤍💜 (@ElizabethGiddi1) May 3, 2025

Her post continues:

... their own food and pay for the girls to fly on one of their parents 2 airplanes. I’m done. I’m done with the bougie, the elite, the completely out of touch dictating how everyone in this country thinks and feels. The f**king ignorance and self pity, the attention seeking poor me-I am just disgusted. Her husband made $400k/year. When he was elected I was a single mom trying to recover from losing everything when the market crashed and I lost my house in foreclosure and had to file bankruptcy. I have spent the years since rebuilding my life, and I have a lot to be thankful for. I now own a beautiful home and a small chunk of land, but it took me 40+ years to get here. I lived in a homeless shelter for a time when I was a kid. I had to stay in my grandmother’s senior high rise on the down low cause it was illegal because the only other option was a shelter. I had cockroaches crawling on me in my bed as a kid.But you people think parading Michelle Obama around to make me feel sorry for her financial troubles because she had to pay for her kid to ride on HER F**KING AIRPLANE is going to be effective? Literally go f**k yourselves. The absolute f**king audacity these rich and clueless have is beyond disgusting. How dare she complain about anything finance related when she literally charges $1M to give a speech? That is some kind of nerve. JFCI have been saying this for 10 years straight and nobody is listening but y’all need to wake up. Stop falling for race baiting and culture war bulls**t. The real war is NOT the race war, that is a distraction and the war they want you to be fighting. The real war is the class war and until you wake up and realize that, nothing is going to change. Absolutely nothing. That woman has literally had the perfect life handed to her on a silver platter including Ivy League educations for her daughters she can STFU right now. Absolutely ungrateful, selfish, and a wannabe victim. Just gross. And if your first instinct is to come on my post and defend this behavior cause you like the Obamas, then you’re gross too. IDGAF. Find better role models. I liked them too, til they showed us who they really are.

Yeah. Oof. All the oof.

And bravo.

============================================================

Related:

WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK

LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About Taxes As Only HE Can



They're Gonna BLOW! Hear That? Gnashing Teeth? Screeching? Lefties Are LOSING It Over Trump Defunding PBS

She's a PEACH! Ilhan Omar Tells Daily Caller Reporter to Eff Off, Doubles DOWN When Called Out on X

Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

============================================================