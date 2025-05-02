WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK

DataRepublican strikes AGAIN, this time with a fairly scary yet accurate portrayal just how George Soros planned to use NGOs for his New World Order. We know, that sounds fairly dramatic but when you read what she put together ...

It's a real humdinger.

Take a look:

🧵THREAD: GEORGE SOROS, THE MASTERMIND



Today's systems of NGOs isn't accidental - it was laid out in a vision 30 years ago by none other than George Soros.



I joined @MikeBenzCyber on a livestream last night, where he was kind enough to walk us through the basics.



As my bio… pic.twitter.com/qOHKiDHTjI — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

As my bio says, I am just a tool builder. I am not a historian or academic. The information in this thread is common knowledge for many. It wasn't for me. I want to walk you through an essay which Mike pointed me to- a chilling essay written in 1993 by George Soros, "Toward a New World Order: The Future of NATO".

New World Order.

Yeah, that doesn't sound good.

The essay lays out a new mission for NATO after the cold war. NATO would no longer be a defensive alliance against Russia - that is obsolete. Instead, it would proactively go out and shape other countries into "open societies." "[𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑶'𝒔 𝒏𝒆𝒘] 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Read that again, it would go out and shape other countries into 'open societies'.

Sound familiar?

Keep going.

Soros re-defined peace and security not as absence of war, but in terms of how many countries are "open societies."



“𝑷𝒆𝒂𝒄𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒔𝒆𝒄𝒖𝒓𝒊𝒕𝒚... 𝒅𝒆𝒑𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒊𝒓𝒔𝒕 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝒐𝒏 𝒂 𝒔𝒖𝒄𝒄𝒆𝒔𝒔𝒇𝒖𝒍 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏… pic.twitter.com/mc2ntGdhN1 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

... 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒚.”

In other words, NATO's new mission: if a country doesn't adopt Western-style capitalism and liberalism, NATO should step in... politically, economically, and eventually, militarily.

Militarily.

K.

🧠 What is an "Open Society?"



The term was coined by philosopher Karl Popper and expanded in this 1993 essay. Soros, of course, would go on to build a coalition of NGOs and interfere in the US Elections under his "Open Society Foundation" banner.



Here are the elements of an… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

Here are the elements of an "Open Society" in theory:

Democracy

Free markets

Civil rights

Minority protections

T ransparency

A "global" rules-based order In practice, Open Society means something very different.



Let's go through the essay.

This man is just evil.

👉 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆: 𝗮 𝗴𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗲𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗦𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀, 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝘂𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗲𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝘅𝗶𝘀𝘁.



Soros Quote:

"𝑶𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏... 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒕 𝒑𝒂𝒓𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒊𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒄𝒕… pic.twitter.com/bhosxCdd1H — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

... 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒍. "Translation: You're an open society if you accept our interpretation of pluralism and Western values. Otherwise, we'll label you "closed," even if your people elect their leaders or protect cultural traditions. And this gives us pretext to justify military actions on you.

Sort of like how democracy sounds like a great thing until you look at an actual democracy.

👉 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗶𝗴𝗻 𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗽𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀.



Soros quote:

“𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒑𝒓𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒚 𝒏𝒆𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒔 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒄𝒐𝒏𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒂𝒈𝒆𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒄𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒄, 𝒎𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕-𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒅,… pic.twitter.com/HhuWKuuZx3 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

...𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔. ”Translation: We pour aid into countries that remake themselves in Soros' image. And no amount of money is too much to accomplish that- because, again, we have redefined "peace" to mean "as many countries follow the Open Society model as possible." And if aid fails, then military intervention is next.

This isn't getting any better.

Heh.

Take a moment to think about this.



What do you think this means for anyone who is opposed to foreign aid?



They are agents of "closed societies."

They are a threat to national security.

Ergo...

They are a threat to democracy.



Sound familiar? — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Yuuuuup.

👉𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝗼𝘂𝘁𝘀𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗲𝘀, 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝗮 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆'𝘀 𝗼𝘄𝗻 𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗻𝘀.



Soros quote:

“[Combatting closed societies] 𝒊𝒏𝒗𝒐𝒍𝒗𝒆𝒔 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒐𝒇 𝒅𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒄𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒄 𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏… pic.twitter.com/QklJaDU5hg — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

... 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒆𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒐𝒓.” This point is perhaps the most ironic one. A "Democracy" according to George Soros is not decided by its own citizens. Instead, NATO's new mission is to impose their own ideology on others and build countries which agree with Soros.

Soros's democracy sounds a lot like authority.

👉 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗽𝘂𝗿𝗽𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗢 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝘀 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀.



Soros:

“𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒇𝒐𝒓𝒆, 𝒊𝒇 𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑶 𝒉𝒂𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒚 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒂𝒕 𝒂𝒍𝒍, 𝒊𝒕 𝒊𝒔 𝒕𝒐 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒋𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒑𝒐𝒘𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅… pic.twitter.com/1vSbtBTi50 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

... 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔.” Translation: NATO's new job is not to defend member states, but to expand its presence eastward and actively shape the internal politics of neighboring states, especially the post-Soviet bloc.

👉 𝗢𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗦𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗼𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗡𝗚𝗢𝘀 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲.



This isn't a theoretical essay. Washington implemented the playbook.



🗓️ 1994: Partnership for Peace launched

🗓️ 1999: NATO admits Poland, Hungary, Czech… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

2004: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria join 2008–2022: Ukraine, Georgia seek NATO pathway 2023: Finland joins NATO, Sweden follows

Why did everyone go along with this model? Simple. Enormous amounts of money was involved. Here's a list who benefited:



🧑‍💼 NGO Networks (Open Society Foundations, USAID, NED)

→ More influence, more contracts, more justification for expansion



🏛️ Bureaucrats & Diplomats

→… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

Bureaucrats & Diplomats→ Career advancement via “democracy-building” missions International Donors & Foundations→ Steer reforms through grant-making power IMF & World Bank→ Lend to reforming nations in exchange for austerity + influence Private Equity & Multinationals→ Buy up privatized industries on the cheap (telecoms, oil, infrastructure) Western-Aligned Politicians→ Receive aid, praise, and protection... even if they’re corrupt or undemocratic Post-Communist Oligarchs→ Enrich themselves through Western-advised privatization Journalists & Activists→ Funded by Western grants, shielded from local accountability Professors & Think Tanks→ Get fellowships, scholarships, media access for pushing "open" values Big Tech→ Enter new markets post-liberalization (data access, censorship tools, ad revenue) Mainstream Media→ Shape narratives, control legitimacy labels: “reformer” vs “strongman”

And there it is.

And if you dare to cut off that money spigot... in other words, if you practice any kind of populist principles or try and assert agency for your own nation:



You are an enemy of democracy.



Because George Soros said so.



/Thread end 🧵 — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Because Soros says so

Yikes.

