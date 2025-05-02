LOL! Scott Jennings Explains How 'Something Amazing' Happens When You Ask Dems About...
WHOA MAMA! Check Out the MOTHER of ALL Threads from DataRepublican on George Soros's Evil AF PLAYBOOK

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on May 02, 2025
AP Photo/Ronald Zak

DataRepublican strikes AGAIN, this time with a fairly scary yet accurate portrayal just how George Soros planned to use NGOs for his New World Order. We know, that sounds fairly dramatic but when you read what she put together ... 

It's a real humdinger.

Take a look:

Post continues:

As my bio says, I am just a tool builder. I am not a historian or academic. The information in this thread is common knowledge for many. It wasn't for me. I want to walk you through an essay which Mike pointed me to- a chilling essay written in 1993 by George Soros, "Toward a New World Order: The Future of NATO".

New World Order. 

Yeah, that doesn't sound good.

Read that again, it would go out and shape other countries into 'open societies'. 

Sound familiar?

Keep going.

Post continues:

... 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒚.”

In other words, NATO's new mission: if a country doesn't adopt Western-style capitalism and liberalism, NATO should step in... politically, economically, and eventually, militarily.

Militarily.

K.

Post continues:

  • Here are the elements of an "Open Society" in theory:
  • Democracy
  • Free markets
  • Civil rights
  • Minority protections
  • Transparency
  • A "global" rules-based order

In practice, Open Society means something very different. 

Let's go through the essay.

This man is just evil.

Post continues:

... 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒃𝒂𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒇𝒆𝒄𝒕 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈. 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒚 𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒕𝒔 𝒅𝒆𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒍.

"Translation: You're an open society if you accept our interpretation of pluralism and Western values. Otherwise, we'll label you "closed," even if your people elect their leaders or protect cultural traditions. And this gives us pretext to justify military actions on you.

Sort of like how democracy sounds like a great thing until you look at an actual democracy.

Post continues:

...𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔.

”Translation: We pour aid into countries that remake themselves in Soros' image. And no amount of money is too much to accomplish that- because, again, we have redefined "peace" to mean "as many countries follow the Open Society model as possible." And if aid fails, then military intervention is next.

This isn't getting any better.

Heh.

Yuuuuup.

Post continues:

... 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒆𝒎𝒃𝒆𝒅𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒎 𝒊𝒏 𝒂 𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒖𝒄𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆 𝒘𝒉𝒊𝒄𝒉 𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒄𝒍𝒖𝒅𝒆𝒔 𝒄𝒆𝒓𝒕𝒂𝒊𝒏 𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒅𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒃𝒆𝒉𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒐𝒓.”

This point is perhaps the most ironic one. A "Democracy" according to George Soros is not decided by its own citizens. Instead, NATO's new mission is to impose their own ideology on others and build countries which agree with Soros.

Soros's democracy sounds a lot like authority. 

Post continues:

... 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒊𝒏𝒇𝒍𝒖𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆 𝒊𝒏𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒓𝒆𝒈𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒎𝒊𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝒊𝒔 𝒃𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒅𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒆𝒅 𝒊𝒏 𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒔 𝒐𝒇 𝒐𝒑𝒆𝒏 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒄𝒍𝒐𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒔𝒐𝒄𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒊𝒆𝒔.”

Translation: NATO's new job is not to defend member states, but to expand its presence eastward and actively shape the internal politics of neighboring states, especially the post-Soviet bloc.

Post continues:

 2004: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Bulgaria join

2008–2022: Ukraine, Georgia seek NATO pathway 

2023: Finland joins NATO, Sweden follows

Why did everyone go along with this model? Simple. Enormous amounts of money was involved. Here's a list who benefited:

🧑‍💼 NGO Networks (Open Society Foundations, USAID, NED)
→ More influence, more contracts, more justification for expansion

🏛️ Bureaucrats & Diplomats
→…

— DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) May 2, 2025

Post continues:

Bureaucrats & Diplomats→ Career advancement via “democracy-building” missions International 

Donors & Foundations→ Steer reforms through grant-making power 

IMF & World Bank→ Lend to reforming nations in exchange for austerity + influence 

Private Equity & Multinationals→ Buy up privatized industries on the cheap (telecoms, oil, infrastructure) 

Western-Aligned Politicians→ Receive aid, praise, and protection... even if they’re corrupt or undemocratic 

Post-Communist Oligarchs→ Enrich themselves through Western-advised privatization 

Journalists & Activists→ Funded by Western grants, shielded from local accountability 

Professors & Think Tanks→ Get fellowships, scholarships, media access for pushing "open" values 

Big Tech→ Enter new markets post-liberalization (data access, censorship tools, ad revenue) 

Mainstream Media→ Shape narratives, control legitimacy labels: “reformer” vs “strongman”

And there it is.

Because Soros says so

Yikes.

============================================================

