Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

You guys remember Hank Johnson, yes? He's the Democrat who was concerned if there were too many people on Guam the island would tip over.

No, for real.

We know, it sounds like a joke, but he seriously thought that. And now he's talking about Latinos at Home Depot.

No, for real, again.

Democrats are just not sending their best. Or maybe they are... and if that's the case, their party is in more trouble than we thought.

Watch:

🚨 Democrat Rep. Hank Johnson: “I’m not a Latino at the Home Depot” pic.twitter.com/PEmsSqzyTl — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 30, 2025

Dude.

No.

C'mon.

Why would a Latino be at Home Depot, Hank? https://t.co/ovgvEiJIAK — Conor Coutts (@_CCoutts_) April 30, 2025

Ooh, ooh, we know!

He's trying to top his "Guam will capsize", but I don't think he ever will. Close though. So he's incredibly stupid AND a racist. Let's just call him a Dem frontrunner for 2028. — JD (@m5drummer) April 30, 2025

Sounds like something Joe Biden would say.... pic.twitter.com/himgTHDToI — We the People | Populism is Democracy 🇺🇸 (@Jude_62) April 30, 2025

Probably because they've been talking points for the Democratic Party for decades now.

just be careful walking into one if there are too many latinos there, it might tip over. — Senator Beauregard Claghorn (@SenBeauClaghorn) April 30, 2025

Home Depot could tip over?! SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Democrats have always been the racists, they just switch who they hate depending on the subject. — Mike (@mh_golfer) April 30, 2025

But he's still keeping a Guam Watch for capsizement... — Moosefeathers57 (@moosefeath79559) April 30, 2025

I wonder if Hank here realizes Guam hasn't tipped over 🤷 — Lechuga Don (parody) laugh and think 🤔 👀 (@lechuga_don) April 30, 2025

Someone close to Hank should probably let him know.

Just sayin'.

