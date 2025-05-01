Talk About Eating 'Crow': Colorado Rep's Question About Trump's First 100 Days Doesn't...
Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes Straight-Up Racist (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:30 PM on May 01, 2025
Meme

You guys remember Hank Johnson, yes? He's the Democrat who was concerned if there were too many people on Guam the island would tip over.

No, for real.

We know, it sounds like a joke, but he seriously thought that. And now he's talking about Latinos at Home Depot. 

No, for real, again.

Democrats are just not sending their best. Or maybe they are... and if that's the case, their party is in more trouble than we thought.

Watch:

Dude.

No.

C'mon.

Ooh, ooh, we know! 

Probably because they've been talking points for the Democratic Party for decades now.

Home Depot could tip over?! SAY IT AIN'T SO!

Someone close to Hank should probably let him know.

Just sayin'.

