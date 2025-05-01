Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish Students and YAAAS

For the past four years, under President Silver Alert, we watched Jewish students tormented and even terrorized on various college campuses across the country and of course, the Biden admin sided with the pro-terrorists.

Advertisement

Democrats cared more about the criminals than the victims.

Again.

After all, this is what they've built their entire platform on. Well, this and of course ORANGE MAN BAD.

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

The DOJ is done using the FACE Act against peaceful Christian protesters. @AAGDhillon tells me she'll instead use it to prosecute VIOLENT perpetrators: "There were more than 200 incidents in the last few years of [pro-life facilities and churches] violently attacked by activists… pic.twitter.com/IxaQ6TfCPT — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) April 28, 2025

Post continues:

... with no action by law enforcement, federal or state. We will be going after those cases."

Harmeet verified as only she can:

Fact check — TRUE



If you’re a Hamas activist blocking any Jewish student from getting to their prayers, or interfering with a Christian reaching their church or a Sikh their Gurdwara or a Hindu their mandir, and so on, this is illegal and will not be tolerated.



The days of… https://t.co/0OeW7qLJz1 — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) May 1, 2025

The days of soft on crime at the federal level are over.

YAAAAS.

About time. The gloves have to come off. — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) May 1, 2025

As it should be America is the nation of freedom of religion

Yet does not give any right to harm anyone in your worship — FamilyFellowship.com (@FamilyInternet) May 1, 2025

What these Hamas supporters have been doing isn't protesting, it's rioting.

It's terrorism.

And it must stop.

============================================================

Related:

Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on Jasmine Crockett (Screenshot)

He's Had ENOUGH! Jesse Watters FINALLY Just Goes Off on Jessica Tarlov and It's a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and It's PAINFULLY Hilarious

OUCH! Even a CNN Reporter Can't Stop LAUGHING at Claim that People Are 'Clamoring for Kamala’s Voice'

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)

============================================================