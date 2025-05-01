Gloves Are OFF! Harmeet K. Dhillon Drops HAMMER on Hamas Activists Tormenting Jewish Students and YAAAS

Wait ... WTF?! Dem Rep. Hank Johnson Who Thought Guam Would CAPSIZE Goes...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on May 01, 2025
imgflip

For the past four years, under President Silver Alert, we watched Jewish students tormented and even terrorized on various college campuses across the country and of course, the Biden admin sided with the pro-terrorists.

Democrats cared more about the criminals than the victims.

Again.

After all, this is what they've built their entire platform on. Well, this and of course ORANGE MAN BAD.

And they wonder why their approval ratings are in the toilet.

... with no action by law enforcement, federal or state. We will be going after those cases."

Harmeet verified as only she can:

The days of soft on crime at the federal level are over.

YAAAAS.

What these Hamas supporters have been doing isn't protesting, it's rioting. 

It's terrorism.

And it must stop.

