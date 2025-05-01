'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and It's PAINFULLY Hilarious

Oh NO They Di'int! Community Notes Drops the MOTHER of All Corrections on...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Ted Cruz was less than impressed with Democrats flying to El Salvador to 'play footsie' with violent gang members on the taxpayers' dollar. That being said, he was more than happy to encourage Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats to 'keep it up,' because it's only hurting their party.

This zinger from Cruz is a humdinger:

Astonishingly BAD politics.

The worst.

Jeffries fired back.

Sorta.

And that's Leader Jeffries to you, Edward.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA. 

Oh man.

Maybe this sounded better in Jeffries' head? It had to because on X it's just painfully hilarious.

Not even a little bit.

He so badly wants to be important and edgy.

As do his party's approval ratings.

============================================================

============================================================

