'Ok, TEMU OBAMA!' Hakeem Jeffries Comes UNGLUED After Dig from Ted Cruz and It's PAINFULLY Hilarious

Ted Cruz was less than impressed with Democrats flying to El Salvador to 'play footsie' with violent gang members on the taxpayers' dollar. That being said, he was more than happy to encourage Hakeem Jeffries and other Democrats to 'keep it up,' because it's only hurting their party.

This zinger from Cruz is a humdinger:

Hakeem, allowing your members to fly to El Salvador on the taxpayers dime to play footsie with violent gang members was obviously astonishingly bad politics.



Please, keep it up! 🤣🤣 https://t.co/uTh0x1gnh1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 30, 2025

Astonishingly BAD politics.

The worst.

Jeffries fired back.

Sorta.

This from someone who abandoned his state during a historic winter storm to vacation in Cancun.



Nobody takes you seriously at this point.



And that’s Leader Jeffries to you, Edward. https://t.co/qSONuIkDLc — Hakeem Jeffries (@hakeemjeffries) May 1, 2025

And that's Leader Jeffries to you, Edward.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Oh man.

Maybe this sounded better in Jeffries' head? It had to because on X it's just painfully hilarious.

That’s”Senator Cruz” to you, Dollar Store Obama. And you can call me “Colonel.” — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 1, 2025

You are not a serious person. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) May 1, 2025

Not even a little bit.

OK TEMU Obama! — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) May 1, 2025

He so badly wants to be important and edgy.

Says the lower chamber number two in charge whose party has 27% approval rating. This must sting so bad @tedcruz, right? — CSaff (@CSaff) May 1, 2025

You were just having a sing-a-thon on the People’s steps and you’re talking about being taken seriously? — Dr. Mike Libby MD. Esq. (@BasementLoner) May 1, 2025

Nice try Dollar Store Obama but the fact is, you don't control your Caucus. AOC and the squad do. — R T (@RDog861) May 1, 2025

You continue to stoop lower and lower. — CLM (@CindyLM1969) May 1, 2025

As do his party's approval ratings.

