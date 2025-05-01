ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

BREAKING: National Security Advisor Mike Waltz Is OUT As Is His Deputy, Alex...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:45 AM on May 01, 2025
meme

James Carville went after David Hogg.

Face-to-face.

Sort of like two mangy cats ... 

It's strange watching two villains fight one another because we don't know exactly who to cheer for. You know what, we'll just sit, point, and laugh at both of them because honestly, this right here is what's destroying the Democratic Party.

And hey, more power to them.

From Twitchy fave, Eric Abbenante:

Post continues:

James Carville: "I think it is abominable that an official of a political party that is being paid or supported by that political party to go out and raise money to defeat members of the same party. I think that's jackassery of the highest level.

I'm going to tell you right to your face: I think it's abominable that you have anything to do with the DNC."

Ouch.

And hey, he told him to his face.

Democrat voters: 'Stop anointing your preferred candidates. Let the voters make decisions via the Democratic process'DNC: 'We hear you loud and clear, which is why we're putting our thumb on the scale.'

LET.

THEM.

FIGHT.

Hogg did try and pretend it ended up 'ok'.

Hrm.

WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF)
Sam J.
HEY, that was our joke.

Ok, FINE, this whole thing is a joke but still ... Democrats are in trouble.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

