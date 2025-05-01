ME-OOOOOW! James Carville Goes OFF on David Hogg TO HIS FACE and LOL We Are Here FOR IT (WATCH)

James Carville went after David Hogg.

Face-to-face.

Sort of like two mangy cats ...

It's strange watching two villains fight one another because we don't know exactly who to cheer for. You know what, we'll just sit, point, and laugh at both of them because honestly, this right here is what's destroying the Democratic Party.

And hey, more power to them.

From Twitchy fave, Eric Abbenante:

James Carville does not back down while debating DNC Vice Chair David Hogg's 20 million dollar strategy to primary Democrats:

Tara Palmeri: "You've [James Carville] said that members of the DNC should sue him for doing this, since David is a member of the party leadership."

James… pic.twitter.com/wCnElJvhUJ — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 30, 2025

Post continues:

James Carville: "I think it is abominable that an official of a political party that is being paid or supported by that political party to go out and raise money to defeat members of the same party. I think that's jackassery of the highest level. I'm going to tell you right to your face: I think it's abominable that you have anything to do with the DNC."

Ouch.

And hey, he told him to his face.

Democrat voters: 'Stop anointing your preferred candidates. Let the voters make decisions via the Democratic process'DNC: 'We hear you loud and clear, which is why we're putting our thumb on the scale.'

LET.

THEM.

FIGHT.

Hogg did try and pretend it ended up 'ok'.

Hrm.

HEY, that was our joke.

Ok, FINE, this whole thing is a joke but still ... Democrats are in trouble.

Ain't it great?

