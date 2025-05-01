STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)

Kamala Harris made her 'big debut' and spent the time cackling, rubbing her hands together like some evil witch, and babbling about elephants.

No, really. We know it sounds like something we'd make up to poke fun at her, but no. This was all Kamala, or at least the speech writer she seems to think makes her sound smart. Can you imagine paying for speeches like this?

Yeah. No.

Watch (it's painful):

Man, this is hard to watch.



Is this how Kamala Harris wants to make her debut back into the public spotlight? pic.twitter.com/i9Ii9IwQG7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 1, 2025

CACKLE CACKLE. *rubs hands* *flips hair*

'I know it's dark in here ... '

Woof.

Oh dear. It's even worse than we feared. https://t.co/VCgjzzhXpE — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) May 1, 2025

Yeah ... wow.

Who knew she could get even more unlikable and ignorant?

Oh, that's right, every single one of us who did NOT vote for her.

Crazy.

You cannot comprehend how big of a bullet we dodged pic.twitter.com/TxmA7fWivc — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 1, 2025

True dat.

The biggest, YUGEST, bullet at that.

I still have nightmares about it. — Jon Elder | Amazon Growth | Private Label (@BlackLabelAdvsr) May 1, 2025

Same, bro. Same.

Still drunk, huh? — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 1, 2025

Bigly.

My god she's gotten even worse at this. — TheBiggestOfAllEd's (@wonderlump) May 1, 2025

When a single emoji says so much.

She’s drunk again, isn’t she… https://t.co/M4pOjW0oyy — Natasha Fatale, Pottsylvanian Spy & Bombshell (@N_Fatale) May 1, 2025

All signs point to ... probably.

Heh.

