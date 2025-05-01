WOW: Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA Involvement In Trump Impeac...
Stephen Miller Rips Latest Example of Judges' Waging 'Legal Insurrection Against Nat'l Sov...
Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New...
Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America...
CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip...
SAVE Act: Chuck Schumer Tries to Paint Republicans with His Party’s Horrible Jim...
Stuck in the Past: Democrats Rehash January 6th Instead of Presenting Voters with...
Air DeSantis: Florida Governor Wants to Arrange Illegal Alien Deportations to El Salvador
Red Letter Day at Bluebonnet Detention Facility as Tren de Aragua Spells Out...
Beware Incels, X Hilariously Mocks Hitler's 80th 'Death Day'
Cup of Woe: Spoiled Starbucks Workers Vent Over Dress Code that Requires Them...
Canada’s Defense Department Will Not Tolerate Tampon Dispensers Being Removed From Men’s R...
Greg Casar Threatens to Go After Elon Musk if Democrats Win Back House...
A Special Place in Hell: Democrat Rep Shri Thanedar Left Dogs to Die...

STILL Drunk After ALL This Time?! HA! Kamala’s Big Debut SOOO Bad X Has HEYDAY With Her (Here's the Best)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on May 01, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala Harris made her 'big debut' and spent the time cackling, rubbing her hands together like some evil witch, and babbling about elephants.

No, really. We know it sounds like something we'd make up to poke fun at her, but no. This was all Kamala, or at least the speech writer she seems to think makes her sound smart. Can you imagine paying for speeches like this?

Advertisement

Yeah. No.

Watch (it's painful):

CACKLE CACKLE. *rubs hands* *flips hair*

'I know it's dark in here ... '

Woof.

Yeah ... wow.

Who knew she could get even more unlikable and ignorant?

Oh, that's right, every single one of us who did NOT vote for her.

Crazy.

True dat.

The biggest, YUGEST, bullet at that.

Same, bro. Same.

Bigly.

When a single emoji says so much.

Recommended

Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

All signs point to ... probably.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Bro. WAT?! Chris Cillizza Blames BIDEN for Making Media Trust Him Too Much. Delicious DRAGGING Comes Next

Looks Like Tim Walz and His Whackjob Wife: WATCH Bizarre Dance Footage of PM Mark Carney (Video)

Conservative X UNLOADS on Chuck Schumer for This DETESTABLE Claim About the Republican Agenda and ROFL

Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)

We're SHOCKED She Was Fired. Totally: WATCH Former State Dept. Chick LOSE IT After Losing Her Job (Video)

============================================================

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS SPEECH TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests
Grateful Calvin
Michael Shellenberger Drops BOMBSHELL About USAID and CIA's Involvement In Trump Impeachments (SCHIFF?!)
Sam J.
Cry Us a River: Julie Kelly DESTROYS Fired J6 Prosecutor for Her Fake Crocodile Tears
Grateful Calvin
CNN Chaos! Ana Navarro & Shermichael Singleton’s Vitriol Got So Bad Abby Phillip Had to Cut to Commercial
Warren Squire
Stephen Miller Rips Latest Example of Judges' Waging 'Legal Insurrection Against Nat'l Sovereignty'
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Argues with Dems that Fighting to Keep Illegal Aliens in America is What Got Trump Elected
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Just For Fun: Typo About English Requirement for Truckers Leads to HILARIOUS New Driving Tests Grateful Calvin
Advertisement