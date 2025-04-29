Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)

We've all known that Democrats' 'green energy' is nothing more than a feel-good scam that they can use to run for office and raise money from stupid people. All one has to do is look at the amount of damage creating a simple battery for an electric car does to our actual environment to know this was never really on the up-and-up. Heck, remember when Al Gore insisted polar bears would go away?

Gore made many claims that never came to pass, even though he and others like him never gave up their fancy private planes. BUT WE DIGRESS.

The massive blackout in Spain, Portugal, and France was proof enough, but then Spain's grid operator admitted it.

Take a look:

Let's call it:



The first big blackout of the green electricity era



(Below my notes from the conference call the Spanish grid operator held earlier today with reporters. I added extra information from my initial post, and corrected a location: it was the south-west). 🧵1/2 pic.twitter.com/6HeTYcoPEM — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) April 29, 2025

Who'da thunk?

🚨BREAKING — It’s now official: the massive blackout in Spain, Portugal, and France was caused by “green energy.”



Spain’s grid operator admitted renewables triggered the collapse.



The Green New Deal is Europe’s economic death sentence. https://t.co/UtuchVyigH — Dr. Simon Goddek (@goddeketal) April 29, 2025

Green energy is an economic death sentence.

Gosh, we're shocked. Oh, wait ... no. Not even a little bit.

You mean a massive solar flare didn’t target Spain and just Spain? — Bobby Ferrari (@Bobby_Ferrari1) April 29, 2025

Yup. We're shook.

Don’t forget that some of them tried to totally BS their populations and tell them it was some “rare atmospheric phenomenon.” pic.twitter.com/fRDCmlimLI — Red Leader (@Red_LeaderX) April 29, 2025

It was aliens.

We knew it.

We all saw this coming. There was no way Green Energy would keep up with the demand for electricity. — Star Spangled Devil (@StarSpangledDVL) April 29, 2025

It can't keep up, and it's still not good for the environment.

Wait until they block the sunlight



WEF: "Hey, let's dispatch a sortie of sprayers over France and take the grid down for a few hours until these riots calm down" — ...Tunes... (@TunesOnX) April 29, 2025

Oh yeah, that's another genius idea from the green energy dipwads.

Note: Someone tried putting a Community Note on this claim about the grid, using biased pieces as their sources and claiming it was a rare trigger failure or something. Take that for what it's worth, which is basically nothing.

