Welp, It's Official! Green Energy Is an Economic Death Sentence (Heck, Spain's Grid Operator ADMITTED It)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on April 29, 2025
AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

We've all known that Democrats' 'green energy' is nothing more than a feel-good scam that they can use to run for office and raise money from stupid people. All one has to do is look at the amount of damage creating a simple battery for an electric car does to our actual environment to know this was never really on the up-and-up. Heck, remember when Al Gore insisted polar bears would go away?

Gore made many claims that never came to pass, even though he and others like him never gave up their fancy private planes. BUT WE DIGRESS.

The massive blackout in Spain, Portugal, and France was proof enough, but then Spain's grid operator admitted it.

Take a look:

Who'da thunk?

Green energy is an economic death sentence.

Gosh, we're shocked. Oh, wait ... no. Not even a little bit.

Yup. We're shook.

It was aliens.

We knew it.

It can't keep up, and it's still not good for the environment.

Oh yeah, that's another genius idea from the green energy dipwads.

Note: Someone tried putting a Community Note on this claim about the grid, using biased pieces as their sources and claiming it was a rare trigger failure or something. Take that for what it's worth, which is basically nothing.

