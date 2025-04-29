HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of weirdo Democrats sat on the Capitol steps to protest Trump ... for some reason. We're honestly still waiting for one of them to explain why they're protesting safer borders, less government waste, and safer communities, but hey, what do we know?

One of the weirdos who helped them protest as Tim ... sorry ... Sarah McBride. Stephen Miller found this somewhat ironic and chimed in:

The lead healthcare spokesman for the House Democrats is a man pretending to be a woman. https://t.co/72i6BHZXK3 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

The irony.

McBride fired back:

I had just talked about holding my husband’s hand as he died from cancer right before this, which is why I won’t stop protecting my constituents' health care from your sticky fingers. https://t.co/QT3swkdwnF — Congresswoman Sarah McBride (@Rep_McBride) April 28, 2025

That doesn't have anything to do with Miller's point.

Tim is still a dude.

Miller responded:

We won’t stop protecting American children from industrialized child abuse in the form of mutilating trans surgeries, disfiguring medical amputations and irreversible chemical castrations. No child is born in the wrong body. No child should be sacrificed for your ideology. https://t.co/NzYiV3zw7K — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

Read that again.

NO CHILD IS BORN IN THE WRONG BODY.

Louder, for the people in back

Then, for whatever reason, Obama Bro Jon Favreau jumped into the debate even though Miller embarrassed TF out of him just a few days ago.

You just deported a 4-year-old citizen with cancer so it doesn't seem like you give a shit about protecting American children https://t.co/HzmZ76sZvL — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 28, 2025

Eh, that's not true. They deported the illegal mother who demanded that her children accompany her. But whatever makes Favreau feel superior in his useless virtue-signaling.

Miller with the slapback:

Jon: you supported a president, Joe Biden, who imported child rapists and trafficked half a million children. The Trump Administration ended child trafficking across the border. Your shrill, lying propaganda will not erase or reduce your complicity in these monstrous crimes. https://t.co/0FgCwE2hhd — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 28, 2025

Heck, the Biden administration even stopped testing children's DNA to make sure they were with their actual parents.

We're not even kidding.

Jon Jon trying to keep up:

Stephen: maybe you should spend less time on your deportation porn lawn signs and more time on your legal arguments now that a Trump judge has asked you to dispel his "strong suspicion that the Government just deported a U.S. citizen with no meaningful process." https://t.co/AN3oFglott — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 28, 2025

They're so mad about those signs.

Heh.

Yes, defend the illegals who have been assaulting, robbing, raping, and even killing Americans. That's a great look, Obama bro.

The photos you find so amusing, Jon, are the mug shots of illegal aliens who raped and tortured women and children — the illegals that Democrats are fighting to protect. I used to think you were just a hapless moron, but now it seems a better description is remorseless sociopath. https://t.co/OizCquiII4 — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 29, 2025

Hapless moron.

Remorseless sociopath.

Both work.

Yeah, we didn't litter the White House lawn with photos of criminals deported under Obama because we weren't insecure little bitches. Not sure why you think any of us need protecting from a 4-year-old cancer patient or a pregnant mother but I guess that's why you're so beloved. https://t.co/DtSYGNGpMH — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 29, 2025

Atta boy, Jon, keep exploiting that poor four year old you wouldn't give two craps about if you couldn't use them to dunk on Stephen Miller.

And fail spectacularly.

