AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy...
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by...
Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will...
Ball of Rage: Governor Pritzker is Rolling Out More Violent Rhetoric Since Dems...
One and the Same: Chuck Todd Rants at Mirror While Blaming Dem Party...
LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And...
Ground Chuck: Scott Jennings Compares Schumer’s Strongly-Worded Letter Method to His Grill...
Face to Fake: Sean Spicer Learns Why Trump Is Sitting Down with The...
What the Puck? Vacationing Republicans Return to Congress and Focus on Hockey Medals...
VIP
Where, Oh Where, to Begin? Sean Duffy Asks Americans How to Make Traveling...
Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her...
Meghan Markle Cries: ‘Oh My Gosh I Work So Hard’
VIP
Karen Pulled Over Demands to Speak to Supervisor, Finds Out
Helicopter Pilot in DC Disaster Was Told to Turn Left, Didn’t

HOOBOY! Stephen Miller Takes Jon Favreau to the Curb with the REST of the TRASH in BRUTAL Back-and-Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:25 AM on April 29, 2025
ImgFlip

As Twitchy readers know, a bunch of weirdo Democrats sat on the Capitol steps to protest Trump ... for some reason. We're honestly still waiting for one of them to explain why they're protesting safer borders, less government waste, and safer communities, but hey, what do we know?

Advertisement

One of the weirdos who helped them protest as Tim ... sorry ... Sarah McBride. Stephen Miller found this somewhat ironic and chimed in:

The irony.

McBride fired back:

That doesn't have anything to do with Miller's point.

Tim is still a dude.

Miller responded:

Read that again.

NO CHILD IS BORN IN THE WRONG BODY.

Louder, for the people in back

Then, for whatever reason, Obama Bro Jon Favreau jumped into the debate even though Miller embarrassed TF out of him just a few days ago.

Eh, that's not true. They deported the illegal mother who demanded that her children accompany her. But whatever makes Favreau feel superior in his useless virtue-signaling.

Recommended

AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy Media Is Dead
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Miller with the slapback:

Heck, the Biden administration even stopped testing children's DNA to make sure they were with their actual parents.

We're not even kidding.

Jon Jon trying to keep up:

They're so mad about those signs.

Heh.

Yes, defend the illegals who have been assaulting, robbing, raping, and even killing Americans. That's a great look, Obama bro.

Hapless moron.

Remorseless sociopath.

Both work.

Advertisement

Atta boy, Jon, keep exploiting that poor four year old you wouldn't give two craps about if you couldn't use them to dunk on Stephen Miller.

And fail spectacularly.

============================================================

Related:

How Did I MISS THIS?! Judge Judy Shut Chris Wallace DOWN Over Trump In 2024 and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

THIS Where That $50K a Month Comes From? Data Republican BUSTS Hunter Biden's USAID Connection (Thread)

WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border

9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Wood and WOW, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS JON FAVREAU STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy Media Is Dead
Grateful Calvin
LISTEN: Justice Jackson Accidentally Makes the Case for the RIGHT to Vouchers (And a Deep Dive)
Aaron Walker
'Farewell and Adieu to You, Spanish Lightbulbs': Spain's Green Energy Boast Marred by HUGE Blackout
Grateful Calvin
Drained and Damaged by Biden: Repairing and Refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve Will Take Years
Eric V.
Face to Fake: Sean Spicer Learns Why Trump Is Sitting Down with The Atlantic and Other Far-Left Outlets
Warren Squire
Woman Fired From State Department Finds Silver Lining in TikTok; She Has Her Voice Back
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
AYFKM? WHCA's 2024 Photo of the Year Says EVERYTHING About Why the Legacy Media Is Dead Grateful Calvin
Advertisement