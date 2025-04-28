Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy...
WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought...
Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYI...
Why We Rationalize Breaking Up Families
Karoline Leavitt and Tom Homan Spell Out How Dangerous the Biden WH Intentionally...
OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to...
GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges...
VIP
No, the Hack Media Didn't 'Miss' Anything About Biden's Decline
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Staying on Script: The Legacy Media Coordinates Messaging with the DNC and Here’s...
Dems Booker and Jeffries End Their Ingratiating Capitol Steps Sit-along with a Cringe...
Chuck Schumer Was Threatening Supreme Court Justices Before Accusing Trump of Going After...
Democrat Who Abandoned Deported Illegal Alien in El Salvador Says Wisconsin Judge's Case...
Shedeur Sanders Draft Prank Culprit Uncovered and One NFL Team is Forced to...

9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Woods and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:45 AM on April 28, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

How many times do we have to catch the Left completely stepping in it when it comes to the whole, 'No one is above the law,' crap they've been pushing for the past four years? Don't get us wrong, we appreciate the Twitchy fodder (it certainly doesn't make our jobs any harder), but surely someone close to at least one of them will reach out and explain how dumb they look.

Advertisement

Maybe?

No?

Eh.

Another example, Ro Khanna still has this post up even though Patel reposted after taking his first post about the arrest down.

He did repost but Khanna isn't about to let that get in the way of his narrative.

Arresting judges who have broken the law is a constitutional crisis?

What now?

James Woods with the drop:

Khanna pushed back.

Yeah, we know, that was dumb:

Woods responded.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And it IS just the beginning.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

Related:

Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)

OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique

GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges Breaking the Law (Watch)

'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline

Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRAT ILLEGAL JAMES WOODS JUDGE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Mollie Hemingway Explains for WHCA President Why the Propaganda Press IS an 'Enemy of the People'
Doug P.
WHY Do THIS?! Tom Homan Reveals HORRIFYING Biden Admin Policy Around Children Brought Across the Border
Sam J.
Bro. WOOF: Defiant 74-year-old Chuck Schumer Gives Democrats UP Explaining Why He's 'STAYING PUT' (Watch)
Sam J.
Karoline Leavitt and Tom Homan Spell Out How Dangerous the Biden WH Intentionally Made the U.S. (and WHY)
Doug P.
OH NOEZ! Not THAT! Here Are the FUNNIEST Responses to Kamala's Plan to Release 'SCATHING' Trump Critique
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement