9-1-1? Need to Report a Murder: Ro Khanna Tries Throwing Down With James Woods and WOW Was THAT Ever Dumb

How many times do we have to catch the Left completely stepping in it when it comes to the whole, 'No one is above the law,' crap they've been pushing for the past four years? Don't get us wrong, we appreciate the Twitchy fodder (it certainly doesn't make our jobs any harder), but surely someone close to at least one of them will reach out and explain how dumb they look.

Maybe?

No?

Eh.

Another example, Ro Khanna still has this post up even though Patel reposted after taking his first post about the arrest down.

He did repost but Khanna isn't about to let that get in the way of his narrative.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are arresting judges now. Deleting the tweet won't undo the constitutional crisis you have just thrust us into. https://t.co/FkZ3whfjaV — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 25, 2025

Arresting judges who have broken the law is a constitutional crisis?

What now?

James Woods with the drop:

Khanna pushed back.

Yeah, we know, that was dumb:

Are you fine with the federal government arresting local judges over how they run their courtroom? Think about what this means @RealJamesWoods from a federalism & separation of power perspective. https://t.co/uLndUVGBY2 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 27, 2025

Woods responded.

“Nobody is above the law,” as you once pontificated.



Good advice.



And it’s just the beginning. https://t.co/ph9EBt3wbP — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 27, 2025

And it IS just the beginning.

Ain't it great?

============================================================

