GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges Breaking the Law (Watch)

After spending several days watching our pals in the leftist media clutch their pearls because THEY ARRESTED A JUDGE, seeing Tom Homan tear them a new one about what happens when you break the law (even if you're a super special judge) is refreshing.

In a savage, merciless, take-no-prisoners sort of way.

Watch this:

🚨Tom Homan hits hostile media with cold reality on Judge Dugan arrest:



“I said from DAY ONE…when you cross that line to impediment, or knowingly harboring concealing an illegal alien, you will be prosecuted."



“JUDGE, OR NOT."



No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/XCyMXjb70c — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 28, 2025

No. One. Is. Above. The. Law.

You'd think the people who have been spewing that endlessly since 2020 would be able to understand that includes EVERYONE, even judges, but here we are. Almost as if they only meant it when it could hurt members of the other party.

The arrests need to be made as public as possible. — Brian G 🏴‍☠️🇺🇸👂🏻 (@Cpo_14) April 28, 2025

I love the ICE Man! Get ‘em Tom! — Farm Girl Carrie (@@FarmGirlCarrie) Apr 27, 2025

Would they be okay with her driving drunk? Committing an assault? Kidnapping children? Just how above the law do they want judges to be? — griffitovic (@griffitovic) April 28, 2025

That depends. Was the judge appointed by a Republican or a Democrat?

Did you see the hate and loathing on the faces of some of the hacks in the legacy media? They are the enemy — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) April 28, 2025

It’s the law. Ignore it at your own peril. — Yellow Jacket (@@YellowJacket) Apr 27, 2025

It really is as simple as that.

