GET' EM! Tom Homan DISMANTLES Hostile Media with Cold, Hard TRUTH About Judges Breaking the Law (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on April 28, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

After spending several days watching our pals in the leftist media clutch their pearls because THEY ARRESTED A JUDGE, seeing Tom Homan tear them a new one about what happens when you break the law (even if you're a super special judge) is refreshing.

In a savage, merciless, take-no-prisoners sort of way.

Watch this:

No. One. Is. Above. The. Law.

You'd think the people who have been spewing that endlessly since 2020 would be able to understand that includes EVERYONE, even judges, but here we are. Almost as if they only meant it when it could hurt members of the other party.

Ahem.

Yup.

Bring in the cameras.

Use the cuffs.

Make examples of them all.

GO GO GO!

That depends. Was the judge appointed by a Republican or a Democrat?

Tell us something we don't already know.

It really is as simple as that.

============================================================

