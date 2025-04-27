'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline

Look at this nonsense from ABC News. And here we thought nobody could out-embarrass and humiliate themselves more than the White House Correspondents' Dinner. What's really funny about this headline is how tone-deaf they STILL ARE, even after a night of embarrassments and mockery from everyone NOT in that room.

Advertisement

See for yourselves:

There was no president. There was no comedian. What remained at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner on Saturday night were the journalists and the First Amendment. https://t.co/d2Mzm8Y0T0 — ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2025

Journalists and the First Amendment.

How deep.

How meaningful.

How DRAMATIC.

How stupid.

Mary Katharine Ham with the one-post drop:

“There was no president” is a headline four years too late. Doing a great job, guys! https://t.co/ZcnhROUZ3M — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 27, 2025

They finally figured it out! YAY!

Nope. What remained was self absorbed political activists masquerading as “journalists” who gave themselves awards for lying. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 27, 2025

Louder for the people in back.

"let's double down on our insane echo chamber" — Dr. Literaleigh A. Pheline 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 (@Sarcasmcat24) April 27, 2025

At this rate, they'll put themselves fully out of business long before 2028.

Ain't it great?

You and your alleged first amendment will be jailed in El Salvador — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2025

That's RIGHT.

They won't pass go.

They won't collect $300.

Heh.

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaahahahhaahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaahaha.



Pathetic posers. pic.twitter.com/c3BAGQ6pMV — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 27, 2025

And fin.

============================================================

Related:

Jessica Tarlov Tries SHAMING MAGA Over Deported Illegal Kids, Gets BUSTED Pushing False Narrative Instead

Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET

Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)

SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female Reporter and AWKWARD

C'mon, Man! Just GUESS Which Story Won Axios' Alex Thompson the WHCA 'Overall Excellence' Award (Watch)

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts

============================================================