'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 27, 2025
Gif

Look at this nonsense from ABC News. And here we thought nobody could out-embarrass and humiliate themselves more than the White House Correspondents' Dinner. What's really funny about this headline is how tone-deaf they STILL ARE, even after a night of embarrassments and mockery from everyone NOT in that room.

See for yourselves:

Journalists and the First Amendment.

How deep.

How meaningful.

How DRAMATIC.

How stupid.

Mary Katharine Ham with the one-post drop:

They finally figured it out! YAY!

Louder for the people in back.

At this rate, they'll put themselves fully out of business long before 2028.

Ain't it great?

That's RIGHT.

They won't pass go.

They won't collect $300.

Advertisement

