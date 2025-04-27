'Doing a GREAT Job, Guys!' Mary Katharine Ham DROPS ABC News for Their WHOPPER of a WHCA Headline

Look at this nonsense from ABC News. And here we thought nobody could out-embarrass and humiliate themselves more than the White House Correspondents' Dinner. What's really funny about this headline is how tone-deaf they STILL ARE, even after a night of embarrassments and mockery from everyone NOT in that room.
See for yourselves:
There was no president. There was no comedian. What remained at the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner on Saturday night were the journalists and the First Amendment. https://t.co/d2Mzm8Y0T0— ABC News (@ABC) April 27, 2025
Journalists and the First Amendment.
How deep.
How meaningful.
How DRAMATIC.
How stupid.
Mary Katharine Ham with the one-post drop:
“There was no president” is a headline four years too late. Doing a great job, guys! https://t.co/ZcnhROUZ3M— Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 27, 2025
They finally figured it out! YAY!
Nope. What remained was self absorbed political activists masquerading as “journalists” who gave themselves awards for lying.— Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 27, 2025
April 27, 2025
Louder for the people in back.
"let's double down on our insane echo chamber"— Dr. Literaleigh A. Pheline 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 (@Sarcasmcat24) April 27, 2025
At this rate, they'll put themselves fully out of business long before 2028.
Ain't it great?
You and your alleged first amendment will be jailed in El Salvador— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) April 27, 2025
That's RIGHT.
They won't pass go.
They won't collect $300.
Heh.
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhaahahahhaahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaahaha.— Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) April 27, 2025
Pathetic posers. pic.twitter.com/c3BAGQ6pMV
And fin.
