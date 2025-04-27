ADORBS! WHCA Awards Axios' Alex Thompson for 'BREAKING' Biden Cognitive Decline Story and We Can't EVEN

Awww, yes, the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The funniest night by accident of the whole year. Guess the mainstream media figured out they didn't need to bring in a comedian anymore because they are the biggest joke in the room.

Advertisement

Imagine awarding anyone for not only 'breaking' the story on Biden's cognitive decline but then pretending they did it against Biden's will.

Yeah.

And they wonder why we all point and laugh at them.

Watch this:

.@AlexThomp: "President Biden's decline and its coverup by the people around him is a reminder that every White House regardless of party is capable of deception...We, myself included, missed a lot of this story and some people trust us less because of it." #whcd #nerdprom pic.twitter.com/L9CtbB3HIZ — CSPAN (@cspan) April 27, 2025

OMG, HE'S SO HEROIC!

Breaking a story after Biden's OBVIOUS decline during the June debate that the rest of us knew before the guy even took office. What bravery!

What a crock.

The only group less popular than journalists is the Democratic Party. *snort*

Why is it that everyone in America, if not the world, didn’t miss this story, but the one group of people who should have reported it (journalists), didn’t? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 27, 2025

They 'missed' it until their bosses at the DNC told them it was time to stop missing it. Ultimately, the mainstream media's only priority is to protect the Democratic Party.

We know it, they know we know it, and they don't care.

Clearly.

They're giving one another awards like it means something.

What pretty blindfolds they have.

You idiots attacked us normal people for seeing what was so utterly clear during the 2020 election.



You people chose to go along because you didn't expect Harris to lose. You all thought you could control the narrative and force elections.



You. Lost.



You shall continue to lose — Redneck Rogue Elf, 🐿 Whisperer (@TheRogue_Elf) April 27, 2025

“I don’t know how I missed it, I looked nowhere” — Magills (@magills_) April 27, 2025

It’s wild that they “missed” so much. If I were a suspicious person I’d think maybe it was intentional. — 💀🔪🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) April 27, 2025

They certainly couldn't have missed it MORE if they tried.

That's for sure.

============================================================

Related:

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts

Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring THIS Blog Is Content We CRAVE

YAAAS! When Even CNN Has to Admit Democrats Are in Trouble YOU KNOW They Are REALLY In Trouble (Watch)

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath In Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS

============================================================