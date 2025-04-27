VIP
Democrats Have Created the Most CONSERVATIVE Generation YET
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's...
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female...
No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and...
Three Face Federal Antisemitic Hate Crime Charges in Pittsburgh: Local Media Largely Silen...
Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the...
‘Dying’ for Attention: Protesters Unleash the Undeniable Power of Passively Lying on the...
No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh...
Andrew McCabe Says Case Against Judge Hannah Dugan is Solid but Arrest Was...
Rachel Maddow and Jamie Raskin Reveal the Dem Party’s New DEI - Dramatic...
Scott Jennings Schools CNN Panelists on why President AOC Would Be a Nightmare...
VIP
Another Night Surrounded by Democrats, Scott Jennings Attends the White House Corresponden...
Ontario Must Pay for Man to Have a Vagina Constructed While Leaving His...
VIP
Social Worker Has Absolute Meltdown Over Student Loans

ADORBS! WHCA Awards Axios' Alex Thompson for 'BREAKING' Biden Cognitive Decline Story and We Can't EVEN

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on April 27, 2025
Twitter

Awww, yes, the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The funniest night by accident of the whole year. Guess the mainstream media figured out they didn't need to bring in a comedian anymore because they are the biggest joke in the room.

Advertisement

Imagine awarding anyone for not only 'breaking' the story on Biden's cognitive decline but then pretending they did it against Biden's will.

Yeah.

And they wonder why we all point and laugh at them.

Watch this:

OMG, HE'S SO HEROIC!

Breaking a story after Biden's OBVIOUS decline during the June debate that the rest of us knew before the guy even took office. What bravery!

What a crock.

The only group less popular than journalists is the Democratic Party. *snort*

They 'missed' it until their bosses at the DNC told them it was time to stop missing it. Ultimately, the mainstream media's only priority is to protect the Democratic Party.

We know it, they know we know it, and they don't care.

Clearly.

They're giving one another awards like it means something.

What pretty blindfolds they have.

Recommended

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts
Sam J.
Advertisement

They certainly couldn't have missed it MORE if they tried.

That's for sure.

============================================================

Related:

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts

Run, JUDGE, Run! What Judge Hannah Dugan Did When Reporters Tried Questioning Her Speaks VOLUMES (Watch)

Sean Davis & Mollie Hemingway Mocking TF Out of The Dispatch for Acquiring THIS Blog Is Content We CRAVE

YAAAS! When Even CNN Has to Admit Democrats Are in Trouble YOU KNOW They Are REALLY In Trouble (Watch)

'Eventually the WARRIOR Will Answer': Infantryman Puts Amy McGrath In Her PLACE and It's GLORIOUS

============================================================

Tags: BIDEN WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENTS DINNER AXIOS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts
Sam J.
Joy Reid Uses Roman Empire to Argue Against Electing White People - There's Just One BIG Problem (Vid)
Sam J.
SYSTEMIC RACISM! WHCA Recognizes April Ryan While Camera Stays on THIS Black Female Reporter and AWKWARD
Sam J.
Rachel Maddow Shows There Are Convenient Exceptions to ‘No One Is Above the Law’ for Democrats
Warren Squire
Three Face Federal Antisemitic Hate Crime Charges in Pittsburgh: Local Media Largely Silent
Eric V.
No Need to Hire a Comedian When AP ‘Journalist’ Unintentionally Provides Biggest Laugh at WHCD
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No WAY! Here's the Guy They Arrested for Stealing Kristi Noem's Purse and the IRONY Is Off the Charts Sam J.
Advertisement