Wait, Did He Say REVOLT? Sounds Like Democrats Can't Throw One Another Under the Bus FAST ENOUGH (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrat Party's approval rating is at a record-breaking LOW of 21%, although we have seen 20% here and there from other sources. Either way, it's not a good thing, and their party is not in a good place.

Like at all.

However bad we may think it is, it is likely so much worse. Even CNN is talking about a 'revolt' in the party.

Watch:

The old guard created a Democrat Frankenstein monster, and now that monster is likely to burn the entire party down.

You love to see it.

Especially with Schumer as the rumors fly about AOC primarying him:

The drop is so bad he called it, 'almost unfathomable.' Without using a Dictionary, we know that ain't good.

Heh.

Hey, if they want to self-destruct who are we to stop them?

We see what they did there.

AOC, Hakeem Jeffries, Rashida Tlaib, Ihan Omar, Jasmine Crockett ... this is what the Democrat Party has turned into.

And they wonder why their approval rating is so low.

