Wait, Did He Say REVOLT? Sounds Like Democrats Can't Throw One Another Under the Bus FAST ENOUGH (Watch)

As Twitchy readers know, the Democrat Party's approval rating is at a record-breaking LOW of 21%, although we have seen 20% here and there from other sources. Either way, it's not a good thing, and their party is not in a good place.

Like at all.

However bad we may think it is, it is likely so much worse. Even CNN is talking about a 'revolt' in the party.

Watch:

WATCH: CNN's Harry Enten says he believes there's a "revolt" happening in the Democratic Party.



pic.twitter.com/6zfQRFzami — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 25, 2025

The old guard created a Democrat Frankenstein monster, and now that monster is likely to burn the entire party down.

You love to see it.

Especially with Schumer as the rumors fly about AOC primarying him:

SEE IT: CNN analyst shocked by Sen. Schumer's “almost unfathomable” favorability drop, saying it “screams” a primary challenge



pic.twitter.com/GEAncDix7Y — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 25, 2025

The drop is so bad he called it, 'almost unfathomable.' Without using a Dictionary, we know that ain't good.

Heh.

The democrats are imploding and hating on their own. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) April 25, 2025

Hey, if they want to self-destruct who are we to stop them?

They're falling to pieces.... — Informerhub (@Informerhub) April 25, 2025

I mean, they ARE pretty revolting. — Aurondarklord-Mordred Appreciator (@Aurondarklord) April 25, 2025

We see what they did there.

And AOC is their new norm. 😂😂😂😂 — Joseph Jenkins (@JosephJ_The_Man) April 25, 2025

AOC, Hakeem Jeffries, Rashida Tlaib, Ihan Omar, Jasmine Crockett ... this is what the Democrat Party has turned into.

And they wonder why their approval rating is so low.

