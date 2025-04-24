Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

It's bizarre that anyone would think a president putting America first is 'not normal,' but we suppose the Democrats and Leftists we're dealing with in 2025 are anything but normal. And to call for a national civic uprising because we're securing borders, sending illegals home, and working to stop other countries from taking advantage of us seems really backwards.

Advertisement

But this is Jessica Tarlov we're talking about.

Watch this:

What’s happening in our nation is not normal right now. And, hearing David Brooks call for a national civic uprising is not surprising. It’s happening, and it’s only beginning. pic.twitter.com/HfHvZxhTKJ — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) April 23, 2025

Normal.

Alrighty then.

What you’re experiencing is a correction to a state of normality.



Here’s what isn’t normal:



Teachers grooming children



Little girls cutting their breasts off



Men competing against women in sports



Unfettered government spending



Unfettered illegal immigration



A weak military — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) April 24, 2025

Who'da thunk.

I’m sorry the people who love American freedom & culture have disrupted your socialist mission to drown society in Marxist ideology & government control. We’re not going to stop. Patronizing elites can f all the way off. — Itsallright (@Itsallright68) April 24, 2025

So dems are gonna riot again because they didn't get their way? — James Roberts (@zoso67011) April 24, 2025

Pretty much.

The only people drunk on power and lauding it over people are these Democrats. — Lizbeth (@dinahgirl88) April 24, 2025

So Jessica Tarlov sits around the dinner table thinking about ways to shut down the government? That’s kinda odd, don’t ya think? I love how they say the protests going on are organic…😂👌 — Brian😎🇺🇸🫡 (@BrianMGC) April 24, 2025

Insurrection-y, even.

============================================================

Related:

SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM

CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL Losers and LOL (Watch)

'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

============================================================