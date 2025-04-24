WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book L...
Making 'Reagan'
About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing...
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under...
CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL...
VIP
Dem Senator Who Just Jetted Back From Fawn-Fest With Deported Illegal Now Slamming...
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is...
LOOK on Stephanie Ruhle's FACE When Rainn Wilson Pushes BACK on Her Distrust...
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST...
Pete Hegseth Lists What the Pentagon WOULD Have Installed If Seeking to Avoid...
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open...
EYE ROLL: Perpetual Victim Michelle Obama Claims That 'Black Women Don't Articulate Their...
From the Shadows: Former FBI Analyst Running for Office As Dem Releases Cringe...
Tim Walz Uses State Address to Attack Trump and Decry Saintly MS-13 Fathers...

Sounds SUPER Insurrection-Y: Jessica Tarlov Pushing for a 'National Civic Uprising' Goes REALLY Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:40 PM on April 24, 2025
Twitchy

It's bizarre that anyone would think a president putting America first is 'not normal,' but we suppose the Democrats and Leftists we're dealing with in 2025 are anything but normal. And to call for a national civic uprising because we're securing borders, sending illegals home, and working to stop other countries from taking advantage of us seems really backwards.

Advertisement

But this is Jessica Tarlov we're talking about.

Watch this:

Normal.

Alrighty then.

Who'da thunk.

Pretty much.

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Insurrection-y, even.

============================================================

Related:

SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM

CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL Losers and LOL (Watch)

'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open In DAMNING Thread

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TRUMP INSURRECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread
Sam J.
WOW: Eugene Vindman Campaign's 'Fundraising Expense' at Bookstore Selling His Bro's Book Looks SHADY AF
Sam J.
'You're LOSING': Scott Jennings' Come to Jeebus Moment with Dems About Illegals Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)
Sam J.
SUCK It, Dems! Kick-Butt Post Explains Point-By-Point How GOOD America Has It Under Trump and BOOM
Sam J.
About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing Deported Illegal Back to US
Doug P.
Dude. YIIIKES! What Pete Buttigieg Said About Adopting Black Babies Was Shockingly RACIST (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
PAGING Elon Musk! -> Vigilant Fox Busts MASSIVE Community Notes Scandal WIDE Open in DAMNING Thread Sam J.
Advertisement