Sen. Josh Hawley Says Trump Is Making Serious Mistake in Texas Abortion Pill Case

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Republican President Donald Trump used to be a registered Democrat, and his credentials as a conservative were in question by pro-lifers who wanted a nationwide abortion ban. That's not to say Trump hasn't done his part — his nomination of Supreme Court justices made the Dobbs decision possible, undoing Roe v. Wade and sending the issue back to the states. 

Texas has taken steps to make it illegal to mail the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol into the state. The Justice Department ruled on Monday that the Trump administration will defend federal regulations allowing abortion pills to be available online and by mail, seeing it as a states' rights issue.

Sen. Josh Hawley thinks Trump is making a serious mistake:

Is it a serious mistake morally, politically, or both?

As Twitchy reported last month, a study of 865,000 abortions showed chemical abortion's risks to be massively underrated, with nearly 11 percent of women experiencing severe or life-threatening complications from the pills.

Regardless of what position the administration takes, Democrats on the campaign trail will lie and claim that Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide.

The issue definitely has the Republican Party divided. The Supreme Court has ruled that abortion laws are up to each state. Trump seems to be in agreement. Will it lose him pro-life voters? Maybe. Will it win him any Democratic voters? No. As we said, they firmly believe that Trump wants a nationwide ban on all abortions and would never vote for a Republican.

***

