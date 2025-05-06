Sen. Josh Hawley Says Trump Is Making Serious Mistake in Texas Abortion Pill Case

Republican President Donald Trump used to be a registered Democrat, and his credentials as a conservative were in question by pro-lifers who wanted a nationwide abortion ban. That's not to say Trump hasn't done his part — his nomination of Supreme Court justices made the Dobbs decision possible, undoing Roe v. Wade and sending the issue back to the states.

Advertisement

Texas has taken steps to make it illegal to mail the abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol into the state. The Justice Department ruled on Monday that the Trump administration will defend federal regulations allowing abortion pills to be available online and by mail, seeing it as a states' rights issue.

Sen. Josh Hawley thinks Trump is making a serious mistake:

This is a serious mistake https://t.co/dS9ScHHQPu — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 6, 2025

Is it a serious mistake morally, politically, or both?

Pretty much what I would expect from a pro-abortion president — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) May 6, 2025

Agree. He needs to meet with the prolifers to hear the truth about the pills. — Conservatism Prevents Tyranny (@SaveLibertyUS) May 6, 2025

As Twitchy reported last month, a study of 865,000 abortions showed chemical abortion's risks to be massively underrated, with nearly 11 percent of women experiencing severe or life-threatening complications from the pills.

Pick your battles. This isn’t it. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) May 6, 2025

Leave it to the states — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts23) May 6, 2025

Thank you Sen Hawley for having the courage and conviction to speak up. — Grouchy Buckeye (@GrouchyBuckeye) May 6, 2025

WTH this drug is terrible for women — Frotha (@sdsutton78) May 6, 2025

How Trump can lose support from the base in the midterms .. this technology is a gateway to mass loss and further degradation of beautiful motherhood. It also has applications in colorful political shenanigans. A ban should be instituted and ferociously vociferously held. — John Dale (@flowdoggy) May 6, 2025

Regardless of what position the administration takes, Democrats on the campaign trail will lie and claim that Trump wants to ban abortion nationwide.

No it is not. We need to stop losing elections for this issue. It is up to the states. This pill should be up to each state to legalize or not. — Neil Poopwater (@NPoopwater) May 6, 2025

It’s a betrayal — Al Vandelay (@Conservagator) May 6, 2025

The issue definitely has the Republican Party divided. The Supreme Court has ruled that abortion laws are up to each state. Trump seems to be in agreement. Will it lose him pro-life voters? Maybe. Will it win him any Democratic voters? No. As we said, they firmly believe that Trump wants a nationwide ban on all abortions and would never vote for a Republican.

***