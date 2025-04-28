Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing Complications

Sanity Restored: Following Cass Review, Britain's National Health Service to Test 'Trans'...
Amy Curtis
April 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We haven't heard much about abortion from the Left lately, because they're so focused on defending and keeping illegal immigrants in America, it must've slipped their minds.

And we suspect we won't hear a peep from them about this story. After all, they want to make chemical abortions (e.g. abortion pills) readily available to all women, regardless of how many women are hurt:

More from Breitbart:

A study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center released on Monday found that 10.93 percent of women who had mifepristone abortions — the first drug used in a two-drug medication abortion regimen — experienced severe complications including sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following the abortion. This percentage is significantly higher than the less than 0.5 percent in clinical trials reported on the FDA-approved drug label. 

The study is the 'largest-known study of the abortion pill,' according to the authors, Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson and Director of Data Analysis and Fellow Jamie Bryan Hall. The study is based on analysis of data from an all-payer insurance claims database that includes 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions from 2017 to 2023 — meaning the results of the study are based on real-world incidents. The data was studied by a team of data scientists, analysts, and engineers, and a clinical team of board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists assisted, they wrote. 

This is both sad and maddening. The Left doesn't care how many women are hurt so long as they get abortion on demand.

Yes it is.

This is such a tired trope.

Get better arguments.

Yes, they are.

Oh, they do. They just don't care if you are harmed or killed in the process.

That's exactly what they'll do with this study: blame pro-life laws.

It won't go well for them, at all.

Absolutely heartbreaking.

It's anti-life and anti-woman.

They can use the suffering of women to push their agenda, so for them, it's a win-win situation.

They never think of the consequences of their actions, just how they feel in the moment.

