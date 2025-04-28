Study Shows Risks of Chemical Abortions MASSIVELY Understated With One In TEN Facing Complications

We haven't heard much about abortion from the Left lately, because they're so focused on defending and keeping illegal immigrants in America, it must've slipped their minds.

And we suspect we won't hear a peep from them about this story. After all, they want to make chemical abortions (e.g. abortion pills) readily available to all women, regardless of how many women are hurt:

BREAKING: Real-world study of 865K+ abortions shows chemical abortion risks massively understated. 10.93% of women faced severe or life-threatening complications.https://t.co/6Md5zqQxQE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 28, 2025

More from Breitbart:

A study from the Ethics and Public Policy Center released on Monday found that 10.93 percent of women who had mifepristone abortions — the first drug used in a two-drug medication abortion regimen — experienced severe complications including sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following the abortion. This percentage is significantly higher than the less than 0.5 percent in clinical trials reported on the FDA-approved drug label. The study is the 'largest-known study of the abortion pill,' according to the authors, Ethics and Public Policy Center President Ryan T. Anderson and Director of Data Analysis and Fellow Jamie Bryan Hall. The study is based on analysis of data from an all-payer insurance claims database that includes 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions from 2017 to 2023 — meaning the results of the study are based on real-world incidents. The data was studied by a team of data scientists, analysts, and engineers, and a clinical team of board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists assisted, they wrote.

This is both sad and maddening. The Left doesn't care how many women are hurt so long as they get abortion on demand.

That's a very very high percentage. Almost 11%, is not a low number, by any means. — C Jay (@CJRepublican) April 28, 2025

Yes it is.

What are the risks of an unwanted pregnancy? — Individual (@restapai) April 28, 2025

This is such a tired trope.

Get better arguments.

Chemical abortions are a disaster. — Masculine Based (@MasculineBased) April 28, 2025

Yes, they are.

They don't just want to kill your baby. — Dev (@DevTwitX) April 28, 2025

Oh, they do. They just don't care if you are harmed or killed in the process.

It's crazy how the left tried to blame these complications on abortion law.



Dems are just not good ppl. — 2020riggedAF (@2020riggedAF) April 28, 2025

That's exactly what they'll do with this study: blame pro-life laws.

Democrats are fearful for people to learn the real effects of Abortion. Hopefully the truth continues to make the news. https://t.co/InhXqgrXNi — The Forester (@TheForester1776) April 28, 2025

It won't go well for them, at all.

How many young women have been harmed because the FDA buried the truth?



The abortion pill is not “safe and effective.” It’s harming 1 in 9 women. 22x more complications than they admitted. Yet the FDA, Planned Parenthood, and the abortion industry keep pushing it. Heartbreaking.… https://t.co/w0UOaBtbah — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 28, 2025

Absolutely heartbreaking.

Female reproductive healthcare is atrocious world wide.



For too long women have been sold on the idea of abortion being safer than child birth. For too long they have had the cheapest (for the government) solution to pregnancy. Harmful birth control pills and even more harmful… https://t.co/EmnripGXLp — MeanHash ₿ ✪ (@MeanHash) April 28, 2025

It's anti-life and anti-woman.

The FDA knew. Biden’s White House knew. They all knew.



Yet, they lied through their teeth and women are suffering because of it.



Reinstate the Trump era protections!

Make sure everyone sees this!https://t.co/Tox9XOYy7x — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 28, 2025

They can use the suffering of women to push their agenda, so for them, it's a win-win situation.

The "safe & effective" crowd really expects you to believe that interrupting one of the more complicated processes a female body can go through chemically is pretty much totally safe...



But hey, they say the same thing about cutting off body party and sewing on new ones. https://t.co/pSf1Cxxuz6 — Brendan Cowley (@CowleyForMI) April 28, 2025

They never think of the consequences of their actions, just how they feel in the moment.

