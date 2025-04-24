About This Poll Dems/Media Point to Saying Americans 2 to 1 Support Bringing...
CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL Losers and LOL (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on April 24, 2025
Twitter

They're good enough, they're smart enough, and doggone it, people like them.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry. We just had to get that out of the way before we started making fun of Jim Acosta and Don Lemon trying to convince themselves that they're doing important work and not just complete losers who lost their jobs at CNN, of all places. When you're too crazy for CNN but not crazy enough for MSNBC?

Yeah, you start your podcasts ... that nobody watches.

But hey, they will tell the truth and think people will like that.

*dying*

We can't even make this up. Watch:

They're saving the credibility of the media by doing podcasts nobody watches.

Now, that's hilarious.

Yikes, they could be twins.

Fifty seems high.

Maybe 25.

What's really funny is that they did this to themselves, all over one man, one politician.

But hey, at least they're saving the credibility of the media and stuff.

Heh.

============================================================

