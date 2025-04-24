CRINGE: Jim Acosta and Don Lemon Try Convincing One Another They're Not TOTAL Losers and LOL (Watch)

They're good enough, they're smart enough, and doggone it, people like them.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, sorry. We just had to get that out of the way before we started making fun of Jim Acosta and Don Lemon trying to convince themselves that they're doing important work and not just complete losers who lost their jobs at CNN, of all places. When you're too crazy for CNN but not crazy enough for MSNBC?

Yeah, you start your podcasts ... that nobody watches.

But hey, they will tell the truth and think people will like that.

*dying*

We can't even make this up. Watch:

Two ex-CNN employees discuss how they are saving the credibility of media by doing low-viewership podcasts from corners in their living rooms:



"People can trust that I'm going to tell them the truth. I think people like that."



🤡🌎 pic.twitter.com/s5R7s9oNP9 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

They're saving the credibility of the media by doing podcasts nobody watches.

Now, that's hilarious.

Also featured on the Jim Acosta podcast: pic.twitter.com/DiMcg7heVM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 24, 2025

Yikes, they could be twins.

All 50 of their viewers, 40 of whom are simply watching to laugh — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 24, 2025

Fifty seems high.

Maybe 25.

When you only have each other to interview, I’d say that’s the end of the road — Michael Gundersen (@gundy46060) April 24, 2025

What's really funny is that they did this to themselves, all over one man, one politician.

But hey, at least they're saving the credibility of the media and stuff.

Heh.

